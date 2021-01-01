« previous next »
Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
whoops looks like i touched a nerve  :lmao

Don't touch anythnig without sanitising your hands first.
Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:08 pm
Don't touch anythnig without sanitising your hands first.

OK weirdo  :o
Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
Jürgen Klopp on transfers:

"I can not really say anything about that. If we do it, we try to do the job I can do and then we have to see what we are able to do."

Me when work asks me to do overtime. 
Reply #36843 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
Too slow.

Quicker than Thiago, Naby, Ox and Jones at the moment though! Honestly at this point we just need someone who can run.
Reply #36844 on: Yesterday at 11:43:05 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm
Quicker than Thiago, Naby, Ox and Jones at the moment though! Honestly at this point we just need someone who can run.
I'm not doubting his ability, but he's not the right player for us, it's almost guaranteed that if anyone is brought in for midfield then it'll be someone we've not been linked with.
Reply #36845 on: Today at 12:08:09 am
We need an Ox pre injury type midfielderCarvalho should start next game.
Reply #36846 on: Today at 12:08:25 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
When Carvalho came on, it was odd on the eye for a moment seeing one of players show some agility and a turn of pace. Any player we target in midfield needs physical gifts (including good history of avoiding injury). We don't need another one paced midfielder

Sometimes we struggle when teams play fast and/or press us high. Whichever player we buy, needs to be comfortable on the ball and press resistant

I love Carvalho and Elliot, certainly bought well there
Reply #36847 on: Today at 12:23:46 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/choria80/status/1561849162798358528?s=21&t=FIXzQ1HaRQwwQuCkVxaF-A

Apparently he's tier 1 in Greece. He's saying we are signing a midfield before the transfer window is shut. Part of me want to believe this but part of me is saying these journos are using our situation for free clicks.
Reply #36848 on: Today at 12:26:02 am
I could really do with this random Greek fella being right, not gonna lie. Bring me anyone at this stage  ;D
Reply #36849 on: Today at 12:36:45 am
Reply #36850 on: Today at 12:41:15 am
Any good midfielders playing in the Greek league?
Reply #36851 on: Today at 12:42:48 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:23:46 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/choria80/status/1561849162798358528?s=21&t=FIXzQ1HaRQwwQuCkVxaF-A

Apparently he's tier 1 in Greece. He's saying we are signing a midfield before the transfer window is shut. Part of me want to believe this but part of me is saying these journos are using our situation for free clicks.
It would be a Pitta if he was wrong.
Reply #36852 on: Today at 12:49:28 am
Klopp's comments and tone have changed about a midfielder over the past week - think he has made it pretty clear we go now with one of our targets. Suspect Naby is on his way out we bring someone in to replace him.
Reply #36853 on: Today at 12:54:26 am
He was the one who broke the Tsimikas news before anyone had an idea who he was.
Reply #36854 on: Today at 12:56:55 am
We're finally signing Yann M'Vila! 32 so still a spring chicken as well.

Cursory glance through the squads of the big boys in Greece and assuming it would be someone in the 23-27 range with a reasonable amount of first team experience, no-one jumps out. Kostas Galanopoulos, Mady Camara, Mamadou Kane, Douglas Augusto.. er that's about it. I've never heard of any of them. I'd file this one under "probably not".
Reply #36855 on: Today at 12:59:24 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:41:15 am
Any good midfielders playing in the Greek league?

I don't know about good but we've been linked to Aguibou Camara since last year. I think he's 20 though.
Reply #36856 on: Today at 01:02:46 am
Theyve been adamant on not signing a stopgap midfielder, but I think Klopp has realised hes got some very injury prone midfielders (he may have even known already) but the reality has been evident in these 3 games. Id say 3 out of our 8 midfielders are guaranteed a few injuries a season. And weve only got 4 fit midfielders at the moment. Id take a punt at Maddison from Leicester, has that creative spark which we seem to be missing in the midfield atm.
Reply #36857 on: Today at 01:04:21 am
Where's Quaresma these days? Simao maybe?
Reply #36858 on: Today at 01:50:22 am
We need legs in the midfield. We are getting overrun in the engine department. With the current injuries it is down to bare bones, and bare bones is not enough, as the Prem continues to improve. Without injuries we could still hold our own, probably, before a refresh next summer but thats not the reality we have.

Im drawn to Caicedo, mostly because of the unknown. The small quantity of data likely makes this the antithesis of a carefully curated Liverpool signing, so maybe someone like Laimer, or Bentacur, before another - hopefully Bellingham, next summer.

The engine room looks like it needs work. One now to boost our prospects for this season, and one next summer to give the department a bit of a reset, as several move on or age out.

Its still early days, but without it, it looks like we are in a fight for top four.
Reply #36859 on: Today at 02:48:24 am
The optimist in me wants to think that losing against the c*nts has made Klopp realise we need to go out and buy someone now. Problem is this late in the window we are likely to have to overpay. Genuinely hope we buy someone by the end of the month though.
Reply #36860 on: Today at 03:01:53 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm
Bennacer or Laimer please. Passed even wanting a transformative, attacking 8 just want someone who can run and is available most of time.

Idea only a generational talent like Tchouameni or Bellingham can improve our midfield is laughable.
It is like being homeless, having the money to buy a house and then eyeing one house in particular and waiting for it to become available when there is plenty of good houses that can be your long term home.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Reply #36861 on: Today at 03:08:01 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:50:22 am
We need legs in the midfield. We are getting overrun in the engine department. With the current injuries it is down to bare bones, and bare bones is not enough, as the Prem continues to improve. Without injuries we could still hold our own, probably, before a refresh next summer but thats not the reality we have.

Im drawn to Caicedo, mostly because of the unknown. The small quantity of data likely makes this the antithesis of a carefully curated Liverpool signing, so maybe someone like Laimer, or Bentacur, before another - hopefully Bellingham, next summer.

The engine room looks like it needs work. One now to boost our prospects for this season, and one next summer to give the department a bit of a reset, as several move on or age out.

Its still early days, but without it, it looks like we are in a fight for top four.

Not a player I want more than him at Liverpool.I have been hyping him up since June. He is like a quicker version of Mascherano.

The important question before talking about any player is what exactly do we want from our midfield and the style of players we need. What is our plan. My knowledge about football is a drop in the sea compared to Klopp but I have been watching football for a long time and yet can't understand the plan regarding our midfield. Do we want a midfield with gifted technical players who are good at keeping the ball or a physically strong pressing midfield like we had before or a deep playmaker, DM and goal scoring midfielder ahead of them like Masch, alonse and Gerrard or DM and two playmakers and so on because what we are trying to do now doesn't make sense. What exactly is the idea behind using the right side midfielder further up when is the DM is slow, if we are so good at keeping the ball that's fine but the main player who help us keep the ball is injury prone and we bought a striker who is different than firmino who used to help the midfield its like we suddenly decided midfield balance doesn't matter because we have a class central defenders and goalkeeper.

