We need legs in the midfield. We are getting overrun in the engine department. With the current injuries it is down to bare bones, and bare bones is not enough, as the Prem continues to improve. Without injuries we could still hold our own, probably, before a refresh next summer
but thats not the reality we have.
Im drawn to Caicedo, mostly because of the unknown. The small quantity of data likely makes this the antithesis of a carefully curated Liverpool signing, so maybe someone like Laimer, or Bentacur, before another - hopefully Bellingham, next summer.
The engine room looks like it needs work. One now to boost our prospects for this season, and one next summer to give the department a bit of a reset, as several move on or age out.
Its still early days, but without it, it looks like we are in a fight for top four.