LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:10:28 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 03:05:36 pm

We are a super club.

Our income says we are.

The silverware we compete for says we are.

The level of support we attract says we are.

Our wage bill says we are.


Just because we chose not to spend massive money hand over fist  does not mean we are not a super club.

If transfer fees or net transfer fees (not inclucing wages and agent fees and what not) translated into  points on the table and silverware, then why are there not lots of clubs finishing above us every year?

We spend smart for the most part and we get far more right than wrong when it comes to transfers. Much prefer to support a club that does that than one that just hits cheat mode like it is a computer game and throws millions more than is needed on getting players in and still be miles off of the pace.

It's not cheating if you spend a little more, I don't know why there's an inferiority complex about spending to match our rivals


El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:11:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:03:52 pm
There was a poster on here who only ever posted on the Rafa thread. Maybe it was Rafa.

Dyou think Asam might be Klopp? Or Comolli?
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:13:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:11:43 pm
Dyou think Asam might be Klopp? Or Comolli?

Neither look like they lift weights so maybe.
NightDancer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:17:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:10:28 pm
It's not cheating if you spend a little more, I don't know why there's an inferiority complex about spending to match our rivals



So we should spend more just so our transfer costs match those of other clubs? Great strategy that.

Seems to me that spending just for the sake of matching others is more of a display of an inferiority complex rather than being canny in the market and getting the same quality for less cost.

Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:22:22 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:10:28 pm
It's not cheating if you spend a little more, I don't know why there's an inferiority complex about spending to match our rivals

Id hope that doesnt top the list of WHY the club should spend more.

Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:24:59 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:10:28 pm
It's not cheating if you spend a little more, I don't know why there's an inferiority complex about spending to match our rivals
I don't think there is an inferiority complex, mate!

I think it's just an acknowledgement that we're not a state-owned club with blank cheques or the ability to fabricate sponsorship deals. The fact is, we shouldn't be near where we are and we wouldn't be but for fantastic recruitment, management, and general decision making.

I'd love us to splurge to buy a midfielder, but the club don't work like that. If we can't find the right player in a window, we wait. We do make a move and bring plans forward if the player's right (see Diaz), but we don't make impulse decisions - a transfer mistake for us is far more costly than it would be for City, United, or Chelsea.

We're self-sustaining and I prefer it that way. If our owners decide to move on, we're assured of a tomorrow. If City's owners pull the plug, there's no guarantee of theirs.

Think the team, Klopp, and FSG have got enough support in the bank for us to say: "I'm not sure about the decision, but I trust you."
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:31:25 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:24:59 pm
I don't think there is an inferiority complex, mate!

I think it's just an acknowledgement that we're not a state-owned club with blank cheques or the ability to fabricate sponsorship deals. The fact is, we shouldn't be near where we are and we wouldn't be but for fantastic recruitment, management, and general decision making.

I'd love us to splurge to buy a midfielder, but the club don't work like that. If we can't find the right player in a window, we wait. We do make a move and bring plans forward if the player's right (see Diaz), but we don't make impulse decisions - a transfer mistake for us is far more costly than it would be for City, United, or Chelsea.

We're self-sustaining and I prefer it that way. If our owners decide to move on, we're assured of a tomorrow. If City's owners pull the plug, there's no guarantee of theirs.

Think the team, Klopp, and FSG have got enough support in the bank for us to say: "I'm not sure about the decision, but I trust you."

It works the other way as well though, sometimes doing nothing is the worst thing you can do as we saw through January 2021. A mistake is a mistake, whether it's by spending money or not spending money.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:19 pm
I do fully believe the money is there for the right midfielder, or the midfielder for the right price.

I don't think it's a case of Bellingham and only Bellingham, but it may be "Well maybe Bellingham but he isn't available, maybe Rice but not at >100m, maybe Ruiz but not at the price offered" etc. I think it's more nuanced that Klopp making all the decisions and his choice not being available, I think there are favourites and back up options, but perhaps none of them really fit for now - either not available or not the right price for them.

I think we have the money but not the opportunity, we don't want to buy the wrong player or overspend for players that are somewhat right but not at the current rate.

Or maybe we are working on something in the background, who knows with us.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:40:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:13:34 pm
Neither look like they lift weights so maybe.

I do lift weights actually  ;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:43:05 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:24:59 pm
I don't think there is an inferiority complex, mate!

I think it's just an acknowledgement that we're not a state-owned club with blank cheques or the ability to fabricate sponsorship deals. The fact is, we shouldn't be near where we are and we wouldn't be but for fantastic recruitment, management, and general decision making.

I'd love us to splurge to buy a midfielder, but the club don't work like that. If we can't find the right player in a window, we wait. We do make a move and bring plans forward if the player's right (see Diaz), but we don't make impulse decisions - a transfer mistake for us is far more costly than it would be for City, United, or Chelsea.

We're self-sustaining and I prefer it that way. If our owners decide to move on, we're assured of a tomorrow. If City's owners pull the plug, there's no guarantee of theirs.

Think the team, Klopp, and FSG have got enough support in the bank for us to say: "I'm not sure about the decision, but I trust you."

spending more than we do today doesnt make us Man City, its not a binary decision

keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:49:14 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:24:59 pm
I don't think there is an inferiority complex, mate!

I think it's just an acknowledgement that we're not a state-owned club with blank cheques or the ability to fabricate sponsorship deals. The fact is, we shouldn't be near where we are and we wouldn't be but for fantastic recruitment, management, and general decision making.

I'd love us to splurge to buy a midfielder, but the club don't work like that. If we can't find the right player in a window, we wait. We do make a move and bring plans forward if the player's right (see Diaz), but we don't make impulse decisions - a transfer mistake for us is far more costly than it would be for City, United, or Chelsea.

We're self-sustaining and I prefer it that way. If our owners decide to move on, we're assured of a tomorrow. If City's owners pull the plug, there's no guarantee of theirs.

Think the team, Klopp, and FSG have got enough support in the bank for us to say: "I'm not sure about the decision, but I trust you."
Exactly right, and I wish more people would understand the bit in bold.

Looking at Ox/Keita for example - there's £80m in transfer fees plus whatever wages they're on, for which we haven't seen anywhere near the return as we have with other players, in terms of availability, performance, and impact. That's a lost opportunity cost for the club, that in turn has left us stuck when we get additional injuries or are competing in high pressure games in which they don't deliver. Perhaps our hit rate on transfers has become so good that some people think its like a computer game, where we just cast off those we don't need (even mid contract), and spend big money again to replace them.

The other point is that some people assume we have a long list of midfielders (for example) lined up, and all FSG have to do is spend the money. The reality is there are lots of factors that make a transfer happen, not least of which are player availability, willingness to move, and willingness of the club/player to accept our terms. We won't be held to ransom by overpaying on fees or wages, and Utd are a perfect example of why our strategy is best.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:00:23 pm
Theres so much to like about the owners that it seems almost misplaced to criticize. I am very much pro FSG, but at the same time, its fair to say I wish we could just go a bit further in the market, especially if Klopp wants a midfielder.

None of this stuff is black and white, and the conversation can easily get polarized to extremes, but if we have a midfielder in mind, and if we could sign him before this window shuts - two ifs, I know - and the only sticking point is extending ourselves financially a little more than we might like to, because the Anny Rd is being paid for by the clubs revenue and not a loan - then my view is we should buy the midfielder Klopp wants.

I hope thats how this one ends. A midfielder in now to strengthen.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:04:06 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:00:23 pm
Theres so much to like about the owners that it seems almost misplaced to criticize. I am very much pro FSG, but at the same time, its fair to say I wish we could just go a bit further in the market, especially if Klopp wants a midfielder.

None of this stuff is black and white, and the conversation can easily get polarized to extremes, but if we have a midfielder in mind, and if we could sign him before this window shuts - two ifs, I know - and the only sticking point is extending ourselves financially a little more than we might like to, because the Anny Rd is being paid for by the clubs revenue and not a loan - then my view is we should buy the midfielder Klopp wants.

I hope thats how this one ends. A midfielder in now to strengthen.

Previously weve had an alternative if a planned signing didnt come to fruition- Jota instead of Werner springs to mind.

Im surprised we havent identified an alternative to Tchoumeni as we seemed to be going strong for him.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:07:32 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Previously weve had an alternative if a planned signing didnt come to fruition- Jota instead of Werner springs to mind.

Im surprised we havent identified an alternative to Tchoumeni as we seemed to be going strong for him.

Have we failed to find an alternative, or failed to find an alternative whose valuation matches what we think theyre worth? Because I think there are probably other midfielders wed like, we just cant get them for a fee that Ward and co think is acceptable.
NightDancer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:07:48 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Previously weve had an alternative if a planned signing didnt come to fruition- Jota instead of Werner springs to mind.

Im surprised we havent identified an alternative to Tchoumeni as we seemed to be going strong for him.


Maybe we did but were told the player was unavailable, not interested or just too expensive.

Do think we had alternatve players in mind.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:07:50 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:04:06 pm
Previously weve had an alternative if a planned signing didnt come to fruition- Jota instead of Werner springs to mind.

Im surprised we havent identified an alternative to Tchoumeni as we seemed to be going strong for him.

Maybe we have alternatives but none of them are right for now - too expensive or not available or injured
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:12:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:31:25 pm
It works the other way as well though, sometimes doing nothing is the worst thing you can do as we saw through January 2021. A mistake is a mistake, whether it's by spending money or not spending money.
Oh, absolutely. Not arguing with the point - all I'm saying is when we invest, it has to be the right player.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:12:14 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:07:50 pm
Maybe we have alternatives but none of them are right for now - too expensive or not available or injured

if it was Bellingham the above would make sense as but as we know weve got an immediate problem to solve
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:15:41 pm
I go away for a weekend for my kids tournament and come back to find this place on fire over nothing. The more things change the more they stay the same I guess.

I'm looking at the BBC, Guardian, Athletic and ESPN and I see no articles about FSG leaving Klopp high and dry. They all make just cursory references to he's not in charge of the money and I guess that's enough for RAWK Meltdown to start trending. Where exactly is this coming from? I even just watched the 10 minute video where he made these comments and it's in line with every other comment up to now. Some strange people here.

Thankfully there is a game tonight.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:21:43 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:12:14 pm
if it was Bellingham the above would make sense as but as we know weve got an immediate problem to solve

Let's say we look at Bellingham but Dortmund say "no he isn't available yet, come again next year"

Say we then go to Inter for Barella and they say not for sale for anything less than £120m or something - we can't pay

Then let's say we look at Fabian Ruiz and say we think he is worth 45 million - a fair price, leaves us with money to buy Bellingham next year, whatever. Napoli come back and say "It's 80 million or nothing" that is way past our valuation and would leave us unable to get Bellingham next year, so we say no

Maybe that's the case with our alternatives, past our valuation or just not available right now - do we overspend and perhaps miss out on other more important targets for a player we think is worth less than what we spend because we are apparently desperate.

That's the other aspect, despite our perception, we are not actually critically desperate yet - we have a midfield and wider squad which should easily make top 4 in terms of quality, and with Thiago back could push for the title.

I think we need a midfielder, but I don't think we are into the realms of paying double the money for any midfielder for example, or paying for the wrong midfielder.

I think for sure we have alternatives to Tchoumeni, just none of them have worked out yet.

Or for all we know we may be working on someone in the background
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:28:14 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:21:43 pm
Let's say we look at Bellingham but Dortmund say "no he isn't available yet, come again next year"

Say we then go to Inter for Barella and they say not for sale for anything less than £120m or something - we can't pay

Then let's say we look at Fabian Ruiz and say we think he is worth 45 million - a fair price, leaves us with money to buy Bellingham next year, whatever. Napoli come back and say "It's 80 million or nothing" that is way past our valuation and would leave us unable to get Bellingham next year, so we say no

Maybe that's the case with our alternatives, past our valuation or just not available right now - do we overspend and perhaps miss out on other more important targets for a player we think is worth less than what we spend because we are apparently desperate.

That's the other aspect, despite our perception, we are not actually critically desperate yet - we have a midfield and wider squad which should easily make top 4 in terms of quality, and with Thiago back could push for the title.

I think we need a midfielder, but I don't think we are into the realms of paying double the money for any midfielder for example, or paying for the wrong midfielder.

I think for sure we have alternatives to Tchoumeni, just none of them have worked out yet.

Or for all we know we may be working on someone in the background

I suspect this isnt far off. We take a look at Caicedo and Brighton say well look, we got £60 million for Cucurella and his ceiling isnt as high so itll take at least that. Or we ask about Sangare and they say Sure, same sort of money United just paid for Martinez.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:32:46 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:15:41 pm
I go away for a weekend for my kids tournament and come back to find this place on fire over nothing. The more things change the more they stay the same I guess.

I'm looking at the BBC, Guardian, Athletic and ESPN and I see no articles about FSG leaving Klopp high and dry. They all make just cursory references to he's not in charge of the money and I guess that's enough for RAWK Meltdown to start trending. Where exactly is this coming from? I even just watched the 10 minute video where he made these comments and it's in line with every other comment up to now. Some strange people here.

Thankfully there is a game tonight.

idle minds and all
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:34:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:28:14 pm
I suspect this isnt far off. We take a look at Caicedo and Brighton say well look, we got £60 million for Cucurella and his ceiling isnt as high so itll take at least that. Or we ask about Sangare and they say Sure, same sort of money United just paid for Martinez.

I will readily admit I am pulling this all out my ass, because ultimately none of us know what happens, but I can definitely see a case of our alternatives just not lining up so we say "OK the midfield will do for now, no need to take drastic measures"

If circumstances change we may get someone, either they get cheaper, become available, or we get desperate.

For example I think if tomorrow Dortmund come out and say Bellingham is available for £110 million, we are selling him now, I think we would buy him. If Caicedo is available for 35 - 40 million I think we may buy him.

The money and the will is there, just maybe not the opportunity/deal
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:36:15 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:21:43 pm
Let's say we look at Bellingham but Dortmund say "no he isn't available yet, come again next year"

Say we then go to Inter for Barella and they say not for sale for anything less than £120m or something - we can't pay

Then let's say we look at Fabian Ruiz and say we think he is worth 45 million - a fair price, leaves us with money to buy Bellingham next year, whatever. Napoli come back and say "It's 80 million or nothing" that is way past our valuation and would leave us unable to get Bellingham next year, so we say no

Maybe that's the case with our alternatives, past our valuation or just not available right now - do we overspend and perhaps miss out on other more important targets for a player we think is worth less than what we spend because we are apparently desperate.

That's the other aspect, despite our perception, we are not actually critically desperate yet - we have a midfield and wider squad which should easily make top 4 in terms of quality, and with Thiago back could push for the title.

I think we need a midfielder, but I don't think we are into the realms of paying double the money for any midfielder for example, or paying for the wrong midfielder.

I think for sure we have alternatives to Tchoumeni, just none of them have worked out yet.

Or for all we know we may be working on someone in the background

Yeah I posted something similar last night - we won't have zero money, just haven't found a player we want at the price we want

The problem with this is it's not a feasibility study and its not acceptable to end the process without a player.
Of course Klopp will make do as he always does but we finished a point of the league last season and the maanger has said he wants another midfielder so they have to find him one. 'We couldn't get it done' isn't acceptable.
You can't end up doing what Wenger did and saying 'there's no value in the market' and end up with no one because even if you're right that doesn't help the squad win.

Sometimes in life and business you don't get your ideal outcome - the key thing is to still get to the outcome. You either have to pay a bit more than your ideal or you have to get an outcome (in this case a player) that is not quite your ideal
If you allow the absence of your ideal outcome to stop you getting the outcome you need you've let the tail wag the dog
