if it was Bellingham the above would make sense as but as we know weve got an immediate problem to solve



Let's say we look at Bellingham but Dortmund say "no he isn't available yet, come again next year"Say we then go to Inter for Barella and they say not for sale for anything less than £120m or something - we can't payThen let's say we look at Fabian Ruiz and say we think he is worth 45 million - a fair price, leaves us with money to buy Bellingham next year, whatever. Napoli come back and say "It's 80 million or nothing" that is way past our valuation and would leave us unable to get Bellingham next year, so we say noMaybe that's the case with our alternatives, past our valuation or just not available right now - do we overspend and perhaps miss out on other more important targets for a player we think is worth less than what we spend because we are apparently desperate.That's the other aspect, despite our perception, we are not actually critically desperate yet - we have a midfield and wider squad which should easily make top 4 in terms of quality, and with Thiago back could push for the title.I think we need a midfielder, but I don't think we are into the realms of paying double the money for any midfielder for example, or paying for the wrong midfielder.I think for sure we have alternatives to Tchoumeni, just none of them have worked out yet.Or for all we know we may be working on someone in the background