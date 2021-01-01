Puts to bed the idea that Klopp is the one deciding not to make signings and that money is there for him if he needs it.



FSG are responsible owners, but spending to genuinely compete is not their MO. We only spend what we generate, and when we say generate this means what we can offload in sales (plus maybe 20million at a stretch).



Our manager has worked miracles and he has bailed out FSG on numerous occasions, namely the season before last where he delivered a miraculous 4th place position despite having no senior CBs.



The argument that it was "Konate or nobody" wouldn't have washed had we finished 5th, in essence it would have cost us millions earned from our run to the final last season.



Record sponsorship deals, increased matchday revenue under FSG are not reflected with requisite squad investment. People will say wages are astronomical, on the whole they are big yes, but we do not compete for the highest earning players. We are a club who have competed in 3 of the last 5 champions league finals.



Back this manager FFS.



How can you possibly post this after the last 5-6 years we've had, and the signings we've made to get here? Or with our new main stand (with another on the way), or the new training facilities, or winning every trophy available, posting record points totals, and coming within a point of winning another two titles (twice!). If that's not competing then I don't know what isThe CB crisis you're referring to was not FSG's fault - Jurgen bought Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas in summer 2020 despite knowing the injury risks at the back (which let's face it were unprecedented anyway, with 3 season-ending injuries in just a few months). Similarly this year, we bought a striker and gave Mo a bumper extended contract when we could've bought a midfielder if we wanted to. Neither of those decisions are on FSG, unless of course you're tacitly saying you want owners like City, Chelsea or PSG who just spend beyond their means, or Utd who just panic buy without a clue where the player fits in.It's very difficult to solve all the problems in one window, even if the right players are available and want to come. You only have to look at how Jurgen gradually fixed the keeper, defence, midfield and attack in successive transfer windows between 2015 and 2018, to see the transformation process required before we won trophies. You also need to invest in the current squad which leaves less available to bring new players in, and in recent years we've tied down our best players (Mane aside) to improved long term deals - or is that not 'spending to genuinely compete' either?