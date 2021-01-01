« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36560 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm »
Does anyone feel we've been a little too nice with our wages? We gave Ox an extension on really high wages after a potentially career ending injury.  That was a really nice thing to do, and makes you proud to be a red,  but no doubt has come back to bite us on the arse with those massive wages disincentivising him to move on,  whilst compromising Klopp's ability to invest in midfield. It's a tricky one,  and not clear cut either way.

Another example is the new contract to young Harvey.  Don't get me wrong,  I think he's got a lot of promise and absolutely gives 100% every match.  But at the same time, I'm pretty sure he had no intention of leaving for higher wages elsewhere and would have been happy playing out the season on his previous contract.
I think it's fair to say that his 'ceiling' is not clear yet.

Just thought it'd be worth throwing into the debate,  as clearly our transfer budget and wage bill are interconnected, and we're pretty controlled with both...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36561 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm »
It probably seems like we're too generous but if this policy of rewarding players with wage increases after performing well (Jota and Elliott most recently) helps us when we're convincing new players to come in on less than they'd get elsewhere (I'm sure Man Utd were offering Núñez a lot more than we were for instance) then maybe it's a good policy. We're obviously letting players/agents know we don't give huge first contracts but if you do the business, you'll be rewarded.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36562 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm »
We don't know individual contract details so it's a pretty impossible argument to have just based on best guess work. You won't get every contract right, but the squad has been amongst the best 2/3 sides in the world for, what 4 years now, so it's hard to argue against it overall. Rewarding players like Elliott is good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36563 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Yawn - I think you must have missed the Nunez signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36564 on: Today at 12:29:27 pm »
I think we are good payers for the mid/higher calibre payers, but not overly generous with elite players (Salah, Mbappe level)

Sentiment does come into play I guess with Ox and Elliot (whilst injured) and an outlier in Henderson who received a 4 year lucrative extension upto the age 35 (club captain, so not surprising?)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36565 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm »
How can you possibly post this after the last 5-6 years we've had, and the signings we've made to get here? Or with our new main stand (with another on the way), or the new training facilities, or winning every trophy available, posting record points totals, and coming within a point of winning another two titles (twice!). If that's not competing then I don't know what is

The CB crisis you're referring to was not FSG's fault - Jurgen bought Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas in summer 2020 despite knowing the injury risks at the back (which let's face it were unprecedented anyway, with 3 season-ending injuries in just a few months). Similarly this year, we bought a striker and gave Mo a bumper extended contract when we could've bought a midfielder if we wanted to. Neither of those decisions are on FSG, unless of course you're tacitly saying you want owners like City, Chelsea or PSG who just spend beyond their means, or Utd who just panic buy without a clue where the player fits in.

It's very difficult to solve all the problems in one window, even if the right players are available and want to come. You only have to look at how Jurgen gradually fixed the keeper, defence, midfield and attack in successive transfer windows between 2015 and 2018, to see the transformation process required before we won trophies. You also need to invest in the current squad which leaves less available to bring new players in, and in recent years we've tied down our best players (Mane aside) to improved long term deals - or is that not 'spending to genuinely compete' either?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36566 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
the facts are we havent won the title or champions league as many times as we could have done- if and when we have won the major trophies the key factors are:

1. The incredible job that Jurgen Klopp and his staff have done
2. The incredible job the players have done and mentality of the side
3. The incredible job FSG have done to build a structure which is working very well

nobody is arguing any of the above arent factors but the reality is when you compare our level of spending to our peers we are not investing as much as they are, yes we do appear to get more bang for the buck but its not enough as evidenced by the overall trophy hall we have and the comparison of spend

nobody is giving out prizes for being the most frugal top club in england, we are nearly men because FSG dont go as far as other clubs do



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36567 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
If my Nan had wheels, etc.

Its funny because our one league win came not that long after we pushed the boat out and spent a lot more money that we ever previously had invested to sign two of the best in the world in their positions. You need continued re-investment in the playing squad to be successful over any sustained period of time. There have been positive signs too - Konate, Jota, Diaz. Signing good young players from a position of strength. But weve also badly neglected the midfield, nearly lost out on CL football when we refused to compromise on buying a CB and up until relatively recently our depth in attack was non-existent. It is possible to acknowledge both the promising signs and the worrying ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36568 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
As someone else said we should be quicker to move players on. Ox should have been moved on this summer but then maybe that's a wages issue as well if we are paying him too much.

We treat players well though which in itself is a good thing but not to our own detriment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36569 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Who are these 'peers' or 'other clubs?'. It's only City who've prevented us from having 21 or 22 titles during Jurgen's reign, and they are cheating, so you can count them out. Utd outspend us, but are a joke and in meltdown. Who else - Chelsea? Also cheats. Arsenal/Spurs? They don't compete for the big trophies. Who else is there?

Following the rules doesn't mean frugal - it means sensible and sustainable. Quite how anyone can look at our signings, contract extensions, and infrastructure spend over the last 6 years and say we're frugal is beyond me. We're one of the best run clubs in Europe and only the biggest cheats in the history of football have kept our trophy cabinet from being marginally less full.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36570 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Having a world class manager helps. Is it sensible to run the risk of missing CL football revenue by not stengthening an area of need?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36571 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36572 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
right so we're not getting top 4 now ok
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36573 on: Today at 12:57:46 pm »
The point is it almost happened the season before last.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36574 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36575 on: Today at 12:58:19 pm »
We mostly get it right. The problem is the approach is so rigid or meticulous that we can't quickly react to things. I think Klopp has identified Tchouameni and we couldn't get him so we've decided to go into the season with what we've got, whether you agree with that approach or not. However, Klopp has then reassessed after the season starts and we're already struggling with injuries. Seemingly though we're too rigid as a club to then react to that. Diaz is an example of reacting very well and fast when we needed to, but it's something we tend to struggle with.

Chelsea and United are about to throw some serious money around over the next week. Their approach isn't one to be emulated, but it's going to make our approach look worse if we're refusing to provide the funds to strengthen where we need to. We lost Wijnaldum last year without a replacement as it was.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36576 on: Today at 12:58:37 pm »
We're on course for a 38 point season. I think most of us would take 17th right now if offered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36577 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
We got CL football with no centreback for half a season. We will walk into the top four.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36578 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36579 on: Today at 01:08:45 pm »
Only one club is finishing ahead of us, so that means most of the other clubs that go further than us financially are showing that throwing cash at things must not be working otherwise all the clubs that go further than us would be ahead of us season after season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36580 on: Today at 01:28:29 pm »
Bit late now he's at Napoli but Anguissa was one I always rated highly for what we could have got him for and how well he could have contributed. Strong, quick, excellent on the dribble, could have played as the deepest lying or link midfielder.

Manu Kone, who Newcastle have been linked with, is another, though he'll cost a bit more, probably in the 25 - 30 million pounds range.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36581 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
We are doing so many things right but that doesn't mean you can avoid investing at the level you need to, we seem to think we can become a super club on a mid table transfer budget

