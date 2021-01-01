« previous next »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:34:02 pm
Absolutely. I think he wanted to move Ox but no one wanted him or was willing to pay what we wanted.
I was surprised Millie was retained but thats no big deal, hes happy being about the place. Letting the Keita situation get to this late stage is pretty poor though.

It could be for show but there is absolutely no way we should entertain offering Keita a new contract.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm
It could be for show but there is absolutely no way we should entertain offering Keita a new contract.
Were not in a great position with this one. We wont get much for him if he goes now, we get nothing next summer or we keep him and hope he finds consistent form/availability.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:37:21 pm
Were not in a great position with this one. We wont get much for him if he goes now, we get nothing next summer or we keep him and hope he finds consistent form/availability.

Indeed, but thats our fault in a huge part. We could have looked to sell him last year.

What I dont really like is our line that we sign up players to protect their value. We had that line trotted out with Phillips, Mignolet and now its being brought out for Keita. Like I said previously there is a possibility that these players get signed up and we are in this same situation next summer.

We should have sold and moved on more players.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm
I think it's worth watching or reading a transcript of the whole press conference I posted above. It won't change anyone's mind because the battle lines have long since been drawn but it does provide a lot more information about what Klopp's thoughts are.

To me, it doesn't sound as bad as people like to make out but then, I'm quite relaxed about things. Klopp himself says he knows how we work and he wouldn't have signed a new contract a few months ago if he was angry and as long as we win tomorrow, then I'm happy :)

When does he ever sound pissed off though especially with the owners or the squad?
Even when they didnt buy him a centre back that winter and he was playing one of the cafeteria ladies there he didnt actually sound pissed off
He doesnt have to say what he said he can just not talk about it

Cant see there are any battle lines about this are there?  - he wanted/wants a midfielder he hasnt got one  yet
I really don't want FSG out at all. There's much much worse owners out there. But I think it's fair to question why all these extra sponsorships, huge revenues through champions League result in no extra spending to push on.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
Having watched the video of his comments, he doesnt seem hugely fussed - but of course, he didnt have to talk about money which implies otherwise.

I do think, as Jack says, that its more we wont pay £XXm for a specific player who we think is worth less rather than money not being available at all. Were an odd club sometimes in that we probably wouldnt think twice about paying £80m+ for Bellingham but would balk at paying £50m for someone the back office think is only truly worth £35-40m.

Think this is probably along the right lines but that just makes it all the weirder that we were so happy to pay up to £85m for a lad after one good season in the Portuguese league who might not even be a nailed on starter for us, but we're balking at midfield targets who you would assume would come in and actually make a difference. Who's to say Bellingham even is in the camp where we would be willing to pay £80m+? I just cannot see it in a summer where we'll have so many other things to do. Our average net spend over the past 3 years is like £20m a season which must be near the very bottom of the league.

Also interesting is that he's not exactly unequivocal about Naby staying - "No, theres no chance. So, Naby will not go but if he would  what he will not do  there must be a replacement, of course." Suggests to me that there is some truth to the idea of Naby not being happy and not wanting to extend his contract.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm
Indeed, but thats our fault in a huge part. We could have looked to sell him last year.

What I dont really like is our line that we sign up players to protect their value. We had that line trotted out with Phillips, Mignolet and now its being brought out for Keita. Like I said previously there is a possibility that these players get signed up and we are in this same situation next summer.

We should have sold and moved on more players.
I think Jurgen knows that too. As I said earlier, hes only got 4 seasons left here, he wont want to waste them. The current squad is ageing and change seems to be occurring slowly. Some great young additions like Konate, Jota, Diaz but were starting to carry a few.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
Maybe theres some truth in the Caicedo stuff.

What makes you say that?

I'm really disappointed that Klopp isn't being backed as it's clear from the interview that he wants a CM but funds is an issue.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm
When does he ever sound pissed off though especially with the owners or the squad?
Even when they didnt buy him a centre back that winter and he was playing one of the cafeteria ladies there he didnt actually sound pissed off
He doesnt have to say what he said he can just not talk about it

Klopp says a lot of things, he didn't need to talk about Agbonlahor in his press conference on Friday but he did. In this case he was asked a question in his press conference and answered it. And maybe he doesn't sound pissed off because he actually isn't? Maybe doesn't think of it as big a deal as others do? With the injuries we have, he'd prefer a midfielder, the club ultimately holds the funds (as is normal) and won't sign off on one if it's not 100% right and Klopp is fine that. And I'd prefer a midfielder too by the way.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm
Cant see there are any battle lines about this are there?  - he wanted/wants a midfielder he hasnt got one  yet

Battle lines drawn by the fanbase. No one's going to change which side of the fence they're on following his press conference.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm
Klopp says a lot of things, he didn't need to talk about Agbonlahor in his press conference on Friday but he did. In this case he was asked a question in his press conference and answered it. And maybe he doesn't sound pissed off because he actually isn't? Maybe doesn't think of it as big a deal as others do? With the injuries we have, he'd prefer a midfielder, the club ultimately holds the funds (as is normal) and won't sign off on one if it's not 100% right and Klopp is fine that. And I'd prefer a midfielder too by the way.

Battle lines drawn by the fanbase. No one's going to change which side of the fence they're on following his press conference.

Im surprised you see his remarks that way - this is via press briefing 10 days before the window closes and its stuff he almost never says in this way

As for the battle lines thing I get what you mean but Im not sure there are two sides on this one are there? Doesnt everyone want him to get a / the player he wants .. Id be surprised after that if anyone thinks he shouldnt be given the funds he wants
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
This one gets said a lot but if you’ve got a good engine and defensive awareness it’s not super hard to be effective - this is evidenced by how many players we’ve used there successfully.
As an aside playing centre back for us is by far the hardest position in our system

Was also about to disagree about CM and also say I thought CB was the hardest, but you beat me to it.

I think it's selection bias about our centre backs that might make it less obvious. Throw in any objectively very good centre back who is slower than Matip into our system and it suddenly collapses (from a conceding higher quality chances perspective)
Really dont like the timing of all this noise. Same with the Naby stuff.

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm

Klopp should probably have not been so honest with some of the things he said, it didn’t require him to spell things out so blatantly, hope he doesn’t get any backlash from the owners about it

Just seen the quotes tonight  (still laughing imagining the jaw drop some prominent 'it's Klopps choice, how can you not realise this you fools'-type posters in here will have had the moment they read it)

Klopp's not daft. He knows his standing with the owners and with the club, and he also knows that last time he did this he got what he wanted (well two of them, although probably not what he wanted quality wise - the one on loan was no good after his standout youth football days and the other guy we just acted as a middleman on in his move to Glasgow)

Let's see if the ownership respond to Klopp imploring through a new avenue.

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:08:15 am
Really don’t like the timing of all this noise. Same with the Naby stuff.
Ideally should have come a couple of weeks ago, but I guess Klopp was still hopeful then about being able to encourage a change of mind.
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm
Jurgen Klopp has indicated he would like a new midfielder before the end of the transfer window - but says he is "not in charge" of what Liverpool are able to spend.

The Liverpool boss said: "When [every midfielder is] fit, 100% [we have enough numbers], but even then we always look to strengthen, but we have to and we always did [make sure] that it must be the right player and if the right player is not available at this moment then we tend to deal with what we have rather than sign a player who is not 100% right.

"This situation did not change. Now we have more injuries than we would have imagined and it would be cool to have another midfielder in, of course. But now we have a situation that when the boys come back and stuff like these it changes constantly.

"Then there is also another fact that I am not in charge of what we can spend. That's the situation. We get told things and then we deal with it. That is always the same, it didn't change. You could say that is why we are here with a good understanding and a bad understanding.

"I always have to accept that and always did. That is it. It makes no sense to worry about something you cannot change. That is a waste of energy, a waste of positivity. I love this group, really I do, and not because they are so good looking, no, it's because they are incredible characters and they showed it again on Monday. Now let's go and don't worry constantly about these kinds of things, the facts are the facts, let's accept them and go from there."

And people expect us to spend potentially £100m+ on Bellingham next year.  Never going to happen unless we sell big.
Andy Heaton@Andrew_Heaton·1h
👀
Andy Heaton@Andrew_Heaton· Aug 20
Based on absolutely nothing but I think this Caicedo thing might have something in it

Can someone please explain to me how we break even literally every summer but our transfer budget seems to be tight every single year. Every year the regular journos get fed the line that next summer will be a big spending summer but were yet to see it. And now klopp is coming out saying that money is tight for our target. So if did get tchouemeni then nunez wouldnt have been signed if money is tight?

Surely with how well weve done in Europe the last couple of years, we can go and spend £100 million without having to sell £100 million to fund it
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:27:24 am
Can someone please explain to me how we break even literally every summer but our transfer budget seems to be tight every single year. Every year the regular journos get fed the line that next summer will be a big spending summer but were yet to see it. And now klopp is coming out saying that money is tight for our target. So if did get tchouemeni then nunez wouldnt have been signed if money is tight?

Surely with how well weve done in Europe the last couple of years, we can go and spend £100 million without having to sell £100 million to fund it

Wage bill and the pandemic
But yeah after last year they'll be money available - I don't think this is a 'you've got zero money' Jurgen situation, think its more a question of how much and for who
So that at least puts one debate to bed. Klopp isn't so much 'happy with what he's got', rather he is 'making do with what he has got'.

It also puts paid to the notion that there are no players out there that Klopp wants, he clearly wants players, but, like every other year, the money is not made available.

Penny pinching with the finest manager the club has seen in decades.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:27:24 am
Can someone please explain to me how we break even literally every summer but our transfer budget seems to be tight every single year. Every year the regular journos get fed the line that next summer will be a big spending summer but were yet to see it. And now klopp is coming out saying that money is tight for our target. So if did get tchouemeni then nunez wouldnt have been signed if money is tight?

Surely with how well weve done in Europe the last couple of years, we can go and spend £100 million without having to sell £100 million to fund it

I remember last transfer window the argument was frequently made that Liverpool couldn't afford transfers, the wage bill and Covid costs precluded the possibility of bringing anyone in. That was stated all summer long as a reason for no transfers. Come winter, when Liverpool were in trouble, Diaz suddenly came in, despite the notions about the costs being prohibitive. Then a month or so later the accounts came out and they were incredibly healthy. Now, the club knew that for months, they had to. And all the indicators are that the next set of accounts will be even better, and the ones after even better again. So, it's clear that the money is there if needed. So, this transfer window the argument has been changed. Now Liverpool can afford to spend, they just choose to wait for the 'right' transfer. Only now Klopp has said he would like a midfielder please. So, that means that all those arguments were nonsense. Just as they were last year, when they were all undone at Christmas.

Some people won't accept that FSG, despite all the fine things they have done for the club, and continue to do for the club, and despite the fact they are very fine owners indeed, when it comes to transfers they have short arms and deep pockets. They won't accept it because all criticism is treachery, apparently. For some it appears impossible to accept that somebody can be good at one thing, but bad at another, that bad decisions can be made by good people and not all leaders are perfect. 
Interesting in Si Hughes' article on the atheletic that the Annie Road is coming from club funds and not a loan:

"Another new stand at the Anfield Road end of the ground will bring the capacity to 61,000  though this is on the clubs tab, which directors say is a sign of Liverpools fiscal improvement"

That is a decision by the club on allocation of funds- same as the Axa Training Ground. Short term pain for long term gain?
Thats what dissapoints me too. And the minute you say anything about us not spending, you get people defending FSG that just go OTT.
Klopps being too nice if anything. Rarely rocks the boat and for him to come out with this last night, goes to show some of his frustrations behind the scenes. It was pretty obvious that we needed additional signings, not too sure why some people argued otherwise.

Be interesting to see what happens in the transfer market over the next few days. Ideally you would have wanted a player in early to get a good pre season in.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:31:46 am
So that at least puts one debate to bed. Klopp isn't so much 'happy with what he's got', rather he is 'making do with what he has got'.

It also puts paid to the notion that there are no players out there that Klopp wants, he clearly wants players, but, like every other year, the money is not made available.

Penny pinching with the finest manager the club has seen in decades.

Exactly
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:48:18 am
Thats what dissapoints me too. And the minute you say anything about us not spending, you get people defending FSG that just go OTT.

both sides go OTT. There is usually a middle ground - but thats always boring, so it gets lost in the noise.

 
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:27:24 am
Can someone please explain to me how we break even literally every summer but our transfer budget seems to be tight every single year. Every year the regular journos get fed the line that next summer will be a big spending summer but were yet to see it. And now klopp is coming out saying that money is tight for our target. So if did get tchouemeni then nunez wouldnt have been signed if money is tight?

Surely with how well weve done in Europe the last couple of years, we can go and spend £100 million without having to sell £100 million to fund it

At this stage of with how long FSG have been in charge its probably fair to say that the money is there its more just they dont want to spend it. Which is fine they own the club so can run it however they want but it gets beyond tedious to hear different excuses year after year on why we cant or dont want to spend when weve had the best accounts of any non oil club for quite a while now.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:55:34 am
At this stage of with how long FSG have been in charge its probably fair to say that the money is there its more just they dont want to spend it. Which is fine they own the club so can run it however they want but it gets beyond tedious to hear different excuses year after year on why we cant or dont want to spend when weve had the best accounts of any non oil club for quite a while now.

But the money is being spent. We can argue over the allocation, of the money- whether so much should be spent on wages, infrastructure or transfers but there is no pot of money they are ignoring.

We spend what we earn and I'm happy we are also investing in the long term. There is enough examples in this country at the moment (water, energy, housing, Man United) of a lack of proper investment. We've established ourselves at the top of European football and are set to stay there

Do I think we need a midfielder? Yes, but we should expect to finish top 2 without
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:24:09 am
Andy Heaton@Andrew_Heaton·1h
👀
Andy Heaton@Andrew_Heaton· Aug 20
Based on absolutely nothing but I think this Caicedo thing might have something in it

Based on nothing I believe the man.
The refusal to accept the massive contract renewals as part of spending money is a bit perplexing. We are top 3/4 in wages? And to keep much of this core group together for the last 4+ years cost a mint.


(that said - we really should still be able to buy at least 1 midfielder without having to sell).
Im a bit disappointed that Klopp has to do this stuff via his presser. I had in mind a collegiate environment, everyone weighing in, options being presented and discussed, choice being made, then bam, pursued, and hopefully signed. All done in house.

The fact that this is public indicates some sort of wrinkle that needs to be ironed out in the way we are working.

Id love us to sign a midfielder now, and then another next summer, with Bellingham being the one we appear to want most of all next summer. Who for now though?

Put me down for Caicedo. The raw data is not there yet, as the body of work isnt substantive enough. So maybe we need to pay over the odds for what we would normally do, for more of an educated guess, or prospect. Still, theres something about this one - good in the tackle, engine for days, fast. Loads of other things - positioning, press, can be coached to our requirement. But if he is a fast learner - and his star appears to be rising rapidly, maybe we will do a bit of a gamble and sign him.

If thats what Jurgen wants to do, he should be backed. He has more than earned it.
I dont see any real difference in what he is saying here to what he has said before. He rates all of his players. He always wants his team to be stronger. He would rather wait for the right player than buy someone who isnt exactly what he wants. He can only bring in a player for a shitload of money if the club agree to it. These are all things that he has been saying for the best part of seven years now. Perhaps there is something more in this, but having read the quotes in full and then watched the video, I dont think its as unequivocal as some are making out that hes making more pointed comments than usual here. I hope he is like, because I think we need a midfielder and if this is what he has to do then so be it, but I cant say Im convinced at all.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:04:26 am
I dont see any real difference in what he is saying here to what he has said before. He rates all of his players. He always wants his team to be stronger. He would rather wait for the right player than buy someone who isnt exactly what he wants. He can only bring in a player for a shitload of money if the club agree to it. These are all things that he has been saying for the best part of seven years now. Perhaps there is something more in this, but having read the quotes in full and then watched the video, I dont think its as unequivocal as some are making out that hes making more pointed comments than usual here. I hope he is like, because I think we need a midfielder and if this is what he has to do then so be it, but I cant say Im convinced at all.
Yeah, you're right. There's no real difference. Nothing really new. He's been saying the same things since he arrived here. He even repeats the same stuff about 'must be the right player', but all some people see is the few lines about his not being charge of the spending (which he's also said many times before). And then elaborate houses of cards and castles in the air are built...

I also have doubts he would fight a battle via the media as so many are ready to believe. Not after all he has said and done throughout his career. But, you know...

Basically everyone wants to think Klopp agrees with their views, and if it sounds like he doesn't then "he's lying". He's the universal tenet ;)
