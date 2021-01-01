Im a bit disappointed that Klopp has to do this stuff via his presser. I had in mind a collegiate environment, everyone weighing in, options being presented and discussed, choice being made, then bam, pursued, and hopefully signed. All done in house.
The fact that this is public indicates some sort of wrinkle that needs to be ironed out in the way we are working.
Id love us to sign a midfielder now, and then another next summer, with Bellingham being the one we appear to want most of all next summer. Who for now though?
Put me down for Caicedo. The raw data is not there yet, as the body of work isnt substantive enough. So maybe we need to pay over the odds for what we would normally do, for more of an educated guess, or prospect. Still, theres something about this one - good in the tackle, engine for days, fast. Loads of other things - positioning, press, can be coached to our requirement. But if he is a fast learner - and his star appears to be rising rapidly, maybe we will do a bit of a gamble and sign him.
If thats what Jurgen wants to do, he should be backed. He has more than earned it.