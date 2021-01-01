Having watched the video of his comments, he doesnt seem hugely fussed - but of course, he didnt have to talk about money which implies otherwise.



I do think, as Jack says, that its more we wont pay £XXm for a specific player who we think is worth less rather than money not being available at all. Were an odd club sometimes in that we probably wouldnt think twice about paying £80m+ for Bellingham but would balk at paying £50m for someone the back office think is only truly worth £35-40m.



Think this is probably along the right lines but that just makes it all the weirder that we were so happy to pay up to £85m for a lad after one good season in the Portuguese league who might not even be a nailed on starter for us, but we're balking at midfield targets who you would assume would come in and actually make a difference. Who's to say Bellingham even is in the camp where we would be willing to pay £80m+? I just cannot see it in a summer where we'll have so many other things to do. Our average net spend over the past 3 years is like £20m a season which must be near the very bottom of the league.Also interesting is that he's not exactly unequivocal about Naby staying - "No, theres no chance. So, Naby will not go what he will not do , of course." Suggests to me that there is some truth to the idea of Naby not being happy and not wanting to extend his contract.