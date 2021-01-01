« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 907 908 909 910 911 [912]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1854513 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36440 on: Today at 11:35:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:34:02 pm
Absolutely. I think he wanted to move Ox but no one wanted him or was willing to pay what we wanted.
I was surprised Millie was retained but thats no big deal, hes happy being about the place. Letting the Keita situation get to this late stage is pretty poor though.

It could be for show but there is absolutely no way we should entertain offering Keita a new contract.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36441 on: Today at 11:37:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:35:13 pm
It could be for show but there is absolutely no way we should entertain offering Keita a new contract.
Were not in a great position with this one. We wont get much for him if he goes now, we get nothing next summer or we keep him and hope he finds consistent form/availability.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36442 on: Today at 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:37:21 pm
Were not in a great position with this one. We wont get much for him if he goes now, we get nothing next summer or we keep him and hope he finds consistent form/availability.

Indeed, but thats our fault in a huge part. We could have looked to sell him last year.

What I dont really like is our line that we sign up players to protect their value. We had that line trotted out with Phillips, Mignolet and now its being brought out for Keita. Like I said previously there is a possibility that these players get signed up and we are in this same situation next summer.

We should have sold and moved on more players.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36443 on: Today at 11:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:34:46 pm
I think it's worth watching or reading a transcript of the whole press conference I posted above. It won't change anyone's mind because the battle lines have long since been drawn but it does provide a lot more information about what Klopp's thoughts are.

To me, it doesn't sound as bad as people like to make out but then, I'm quite relaxed about things. Klopp himself says he knows how we work and he wouldn't have signed a new contract a few months ago if he was angry and as long as we win tomorrow, then I'm happy :)

When does he ever sound pissed off though especially with the owners or the squad?
Even when they didnt buy him a centre back that winter and he was playing one of the cafeteria ladies there he didnt actually sound pissed off
He doesnt have to say what he said he can just not talk about it

Cant see there are any battle lines about this are there?  - he wanted/wants a midfielder he hasnt got one  yet
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36444 on: Today at 11:41:21 pm »
I really don't want FSG out at all. There's much much worse owners out there. But I think it's fair to question why all these extra sponsorships, huge revenues through champions League result in no extra spending to push on.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36445 on: Today at 11:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:27:06 pm
Having watched the video of his comments, he doesnt seem hugely fussed - but of course, he didnt have to talk about money which implies otherwise.

I do think, as Jack says, that its more we wont pay £XXm for a specific player who we think is worth less rather than money not being available at all. Were an odd club sometimes in that we probably wouldnt think twice about paying £80m+ for Bellingham but would balk at paying £50m for someone the back office think is only truly worth £35-40m.

Think this is probably along the right lines but that just makes it all the weirder that we were so happy to pay up to £85m for a lad after one good season in the Portuguese league who might not even be a nailed on starter for us, but we're balking at midfield targets who you would assume would come in and actually make a difference. Who's to say Bellingham even is in the camp where we would be willing to pay £80m+? I just cannot see it in a summer where we'll have so many other things to do. Our average net spend over the past 3 years is like £20m a season which must be near the very bottom of the league.

Also interesting is that he's not exactly unequivocal about Naby staying - "No, theres no chance. So, Naby will not go but if he would  what he will not do  there must be a replacement, of course." Suggests to me that there is some truth to the idea of Naby not being happy and not wanting to extend his contract.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36446 on: Today at 11:43:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:59 pm
Indeed, but thats our fault in a huge part. We could have looked to sell him last year.

What I dont really like is our line that we sign up players to protect their value. We had that line trotted out with Phillips, Mignolet and now its being brought out for Keita. Like I said previously there is a possibility that these players get signed up and we are in this same situation next summer.

We should have sold and moved on more players.
I think Jurgen knows that too. As I said earlier, hes only got 4 seasons left here, he wont want to waste them. The current squad is ageing and change seems to be occurring slowly. Some great young additions like Konate, Jota, Diaz but were starting to carry a few.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 907 908 909 910 911 [912]   Go Up
« previous next »
 