The only youngster we have who is potentially capable of filling one of the spots that we need strengthening in is Jones. Elliott isn't capable of playing in the back half of midfield, as he's an 8 tending towards 10. We need at least one 6/8 ASAP.



I was so excited by Jones when he burst onto the scene and I still think he has absolutely bags of ability but it's also true that this is his fourth season with the first team and he's still more or less the same player as he was when he first came into the side, with all of the same weaknesses, and with the strengths that he showed in the youth sides remaining largely elusive at senior level. Maybe that's harsh when he's still fairly young, but he has 75 appearances for us (not an insignificant amount) and trains day in and day out with some of the best players in the world.The issue he faces at the moment is that he is miles off the required level defensively, but hasn't yet shown he has much of an end product on the ball, certainly not enough to regularly justify the trade off. It's hard because I do think he has all the tools but at the end of the day that doesn't guarantee he'll ever put them together. Either way, I'm not sure he's going to kick on to the next level (if at all) without regular game time, and I don't think he will (or should at this stage) get that here.