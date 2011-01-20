You are comparing completely different systems, though. We play with three out and out forwards. The players you have named don't play in a system with three forwards. So they have much more license to get into forward positions. Silva played as right winger today. Odegaard plays as a 10/CAM, Mount plays as an attacking midfield player who plays off the central striker.
Our midfield players play as a three and simply don't have the freedom to get ahead of the ball the way the players you mentioned do.
Exactly. Our midfielders aren't expeced to score. If they do, then great, but it's not their responsibility.
Their responsibility is to create the hard-working and covering base that allows others
to score.
If there's a problem with goalscoring; if we're not scoring enough then that responsibility lies with the attackers and fullbacks, not the midfield.
I don't know whether ours is a better
system than, say, City's. But it is a different
one.
I can understand the appeal of the swashbuckling, goal-scoring midfield. It looks good and feels good to watch. But at this stage that's not what we have. Maybe we'll transition towards that over the coming years. Some might say that the purchases of Keita, Ox, Thiago, Elliot and the abortative attempt to get Fekir shows that Klopp has, all along, wanted his midfield to buckle some swash and create and score more.
But even if true, for whatever reason it hasn't come to pass and he's stuck with a covering midfield instead. To the point where the more swish players have often failed to break through into a regular spot ahead of the troubleshooters.