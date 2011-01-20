« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909] 910   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1853303 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36320 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:12:48 pm
For all the citing of Jones and Elliott (and occasionally Carvalho) as a reason to delay strengthening our midfield, it feels like we're completely ignoring the types of player they are. You're talking about 2, maybe 3 players who are all in competition for a single starting spot in the team (as the most attacking midfielder) and the issue at this point is what sits behind that, where we have bugger all by way of longer-term options. I mean I'd be staggered if we ever saw Jones and Elliott in the same starting eleven bar in an absolute emergency. I'm not even actually 100% convinced Elliott is a central midfielder in a 4-3-3 (he doesn't occupy particularly central positions when he plays, and I'm struggling a little bit to see how that doesn't create massive holes in a side where Trent plays so high, Salah rarely tracks back and Fabinho is not especially mobile).

The only players for those other two midfield positions that are guaranteed to be here next year are Fabinho (29), Henderson (33) and Thiago (32), and that's it. And honestly at this point I'd take Thiago out of the depth charts altogether and treat him as a bonus when he is fit - he starts less than half of our games anyway. 43% since he arrived, and that's before his current 6-8 week (probably longer) absence. Even if (and it is an if) Jones and Elliott kick on massively, that solves approximately 1/3 of our midfield issues. If they don't, you're looking at Fabinho and a whole bunch of headaches and you've lost any grace period with which to try and solve it. So many of our other recent signings have been brought in when we have had the luxury of easing them in if we'd wanted to (Jota, Diaz, Konate). In midfield feels like we're just going to leave it until the wheels fall off and worry about it then.

The only youngster we have who is potentially capable of filling one of the spots that we need strengthening in is Jones. Elliott isn't capable of playing in the back half of midfield, as he's an 8 tending towards 10. We need at least one 6/8 ASAP.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36321 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm »
Really don't rate Jones that highly, Elliott has far more potential, I've no doubt Jones is a Premier league quality midfielder, just not good enough for the level this Liverpool team is at.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36322 on: Today at 06:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:30:15 pm
The only youngster we have who is potentially capable of filling one of the spots that we need strengthening in is Jones. Elliott isn't capable of playing in the back half of midfield, as he's an 8 tending towards 10. We need at least one 6/8 ASAP.

I was so excited by Jones when he burst onto the scene and I still think he has absolutely bags of ability but it's also true that this is his fourth season with the first team and he's still more or less the same player as he was when he first came into the side, with all of the same weaknesses, and with the strengths that he showed in the youth sides remaining largely elusive at senior level. Maybe that's harsh when he's still fairly young, but he has 75 appearances for us (not an insignificant amount) and trains day in and day out with some of the best players in the world.

The issue he faces at the moment is that he is miles off the required level defensively, but hasn't yet shown he has much of an end product on the ball, certainly not enough to regularly justify the trade off. It's hard because I do think he has all the tools but at the end of the day that doesn't guarantee he'll ever put them together. Either way, I'm not sure he's going to kick on to the next level (if at all) without regular game time, and I don't think he will (or should at this stage) get that here.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,376
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36323 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:51:33 pm
Really don't rate Jones that highly, Elliott has far more potential, I've no doubt Jones is a Premier league quality midfielder, just not good enough for the level this Liverpool team is at.

Same here.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36324 on: Today at 06:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:51:33 pm
Really don't rate Jones that highly, Elliott has far more potential, I've no doubt Jones is a Premier league quality midfielder, just not good enough for the level this Liverpool team is at.
Hes only 21, and is already a decent squad option. Physically he copes well in our midfield and hes clearly got talent. He does need to start having more influence in games, more goals and assists, but hes still young. Injuries over the last year have prevented him making that big step. Its a big season for him.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,556
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36325 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Jones could have had a breakthrough year last season but kept picking up niggling injuries.

I wouldn't say he's a top tier talent like Foden who came through about the same time (or Elliott now) but he's a good squad option. It's more about the qualities we're looking for/lacking in midfield. Jones seemed to be wearing a straitjacket last season into more of a Wijnaldum role, rather than play his natural game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36326 on: Today at 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Jones could have had a breakthrough year last season but kept picking up niggling injuries.

I wouldn't say he's a top tier talent like Foden who came through about the same time (or Elliott now) but he's a good squad option. It's more about the qualities we're looking for/lacking in midfield. Jones seemed to be wearing a straitjacket last season into more of a Wijnaldum role, rather than play his natural game.

I thought he was learning a role that he wasn't used to but which we needed, and which he had the physique for. I wouldn't hold any deficiencies in his playing of the role against him. Trent started at a younger age in his current role, and has been playing it for longer, and he says he's still learning it. Jones has been 1 season in the 6/8 role.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36327 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
I think it's premature to be writing off Jones, he's still young with bags of potential
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36328 on: Today at 07:26:18 pm »
Its difficult for a young player to make a lasting impact in a midfield 3 which is renowned for dominating the midfield battle, supplying a lethal attacking 3 and linking up with our main threats from fullback.

Jones I think has done an admirable job so far, he does have some learning to do though which mainly relates to when to keep hold of the ball and when to release it to get an attack momentum but its stuff hell learn over time. Injury wise isnt great as it affects his chances and it would be a time whereby he would be playing a bit more.

Still think though having some options in that area is what is needed so wouldnt think it would be a bad idea to get someone else in but clearly thats not looking likely to happen
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,250
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36329 on: Today at 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Jones could have had a breakthrough year last season but kept picking up niggling injuries.

I wouldn't say he's a top tier talent like Foden who came through about the same time (or Elliott now) but he's a good squad option. It's more about the qualities we're looking for/lacking in midfield. Jones seemed to be wearing a straitjacket last season into more of a Wijnaldum role, rather than play his natural game.

last year he had that freak eye injury which kept him out 2 months - club was taking no chances. Then got covid right after having some brilliant performances (Porto CL). Those were his main injuries.

shame to start off again with injuries this season.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36330 on: Today at 07:45:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:37 pm
last year he had that freak eye injury which kept him out 2 months - club was taking no chances. Then got covid right after having some brilliant performances (Porto CL). Those were his main injuries.

shame to start off again with injuries this season.

The only worry I really have with Jones is he seems to be adept at picking up these niggly injuries. Covid is bad luck like but hopefully beyond this he's alright.

As for the football side of things I see no room for concern, really. It's Klopp coaching him to play in a more reserved role, whereas his game in the youth set up was to be a bit more explosive from the middle and the wing. There's a reason he's managed a lot of games with great players in front of him and it's because he's a really good talent. Hopefully more minutes for him this season.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36331 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:45:45 pm
The only worry I really have with Jones is he seems to be adept at picking up these niggly injuries. Covid is bad luck like but hopefully beyond this he's alright.

As for the football side of things I see no room for concern, really. It's Klopp coaching him to play in a more reserved role, whereas his game in the youth set up was to be a bit more explosive from the middle and the wing. There's a reason he's managed a lot of games with great players in front of him and it's because he's a really good talent. Hopefully more minutes for him this season.
It not muscle injuries though.
Jones moving the 8 role from the wing is very similar to how klopp mold gundogan into an 8 from being more forward
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36332 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm »
Jones is a very good player IMO. He stepped into our midfield from a very young and didn't look out of place. Playing midfield for Liverpool is tough and even Thiago struggled initially.

I think the next step for Curtis is to go from good to great by being more decisive in terms of his output and the speed of his play.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,690
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36333 on: Today at 08:23:32 pm »
He's got talent and he's a confident lad, but for me the way Jones plays is far too laid back. Like he's just going through the motions and playing within himself.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,244
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36334 on: Today at 08:25:31 pm »
Whoever comes in and whenever they come in, we need one of the new midfield faces to have the ability to find the back of the net. Our full backs get very few, Fab/Hendo et al never put up big numbers either. Shaq was the one capable of doing it but he very rarely played as we know. Odegaard got 2 yesterday, Silva and Gundogan today, similar last weekend. Mason Mount will likely get 15 in all comps. We could use a goalscoring threat in the middle.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,488
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36335 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:23:32 pm
He's got talent and he's a confident lad, but for me the way Jones plays is far too laid back. Like he's just going through the motions and playing within himself.

Agree with this. It might be just a body language thing, but it looks like he wants more time on the ball than there is at this level. He needs to get his head up & move the ball quicker. Im sure the coaches are saying the same thing. Hes got the talent, just needs to apply it better.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36336 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
The problem with Jones playing a Wijnaldum-esque role isnt that he cant, its that it massively suppresses his natural qualities and asks something of him that doesnt get the best out of his game.

People will point to Wijnaldum being an attacking mid before moving here, but hed played in a lot of positions already and had a tremendous tactical understanding of specific roles and the flexibility to achieve that. Wijnaldum was always more of an athlete who could fit anywhere needed, Jones isnt that player. Thats not to criticise him, hes just different. He needs to play a more advanced role in order to show his best stuff and Id hate to think he wouldnt achieve his best in his natural position because hes shoehorned into a role hes not quite right for whilst still developing.

I may be wrong but it feels that way. Wijnaldum was several years older and essentially a fully developed senior player. Jones isnt and needs to play something more akin to his best position in the youth teams.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36337 on: Today at 08:41:50 pm »
The hardest position to play for Liverpool is midfield by quite a distance.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36338 on: Today at 08:42:10 pm »
We need  a midfielder or two who are monsters physically and technically good too.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36339 on: Today at 08:43:37 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:25:31 pm
Whoever comes in and whenever they come in, we need one of the new midfield faces to have the ability to find the back of the net. Our full backs get very few, Fab/Hendo et al never put up big numbers either. Shaq was the one capable of doing it but he very rarely played as we know. Odegaard got 2 yesterday, Silva and Gundogan today, similar last weekend. Mason Mount will likely get 15 in all comps. We could use a goalscoring threat in the middle.
Robbo could score more because he gets into very good positions.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,250
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36340 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:43:37 pm
Robbo could score more because he gets into very good positions.

And then absolutely murders the ball and misses.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,244
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36341 on: Today at 08:48:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:43:37 pm
Robbo could score more because he gets into very good positions.
Yes, he does waste a lot of chances. Regardless, the max hes likely to get over the course of the season is 5.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36342 on: Today at 08:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:23:32 pm
He's got talent and he's a confident lad, but for me the way Jones plays is far too laid back. Like he's just going through the motions and playing within himself.
Exactly, he lacks intensity, the midfield of a Klopp team is a ball winning/possession recycling machine, I just don't see where he fits at all, as I said, I'm sure he's have a decent career in the Premier League, he'd really shine in a Brighton or Leeds type team.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,690
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36343 on: Today at 08:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:42:10 pm
We need  a midfielder or two who are monsters physically and technically good too.

Any names that could fit that bill?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36344 on: Today at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:54:02 pm
Any names that could fit that bill?
Many of them moved this year -Tchouameni, Bissouma, Renato... Sangaré looks like a unit but I've not watched him enough to conclude on his physicality.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36345 on: Today at 08:59:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:48:05 pm
Yes, he does waste a lot of chances. Regardless, the max hes likely to get over the course of the season is 5.

He seems to get caught in two minds and snatch at them. Sometimes, they fall on his right peg too.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,991
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36346 on: Today at 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:25:31 pm
Whoever comes in and whenever they come in, we need one of the new midfield faces to have the ability to find the back of the net. Our full backs get very few, Fab/Hendo et al never put up big numbers either. Shaq was the one capable of doing it but he very rarely played as we know. Odegaard got 2 yesterday, Silva and Gundogan today, similar last weekend. Mason Mount will likely get 15 in all comps. We could use a goalscoring threat in the middle.

You are comparing completely different systems, though. We play with three out and out forwards. The players you have named don't play in a system with three forwards. So they have much more license to get into forward positions. Silva played as right winger today. Odegaard plays as a 10/CAM, Mount plays as an attacking midfield player who plays off the central striker.

Our midfield players play as a three and simply don't have the freedom to get ahead of the ball the way the players you mentioned do.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36347 on: Today at 09:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:10:54 pm
You are comparing completely different systems, though. We play with three out and out forwards. The players you have named don't play in a system with three forwards. So they have much more license to get into forward positions. Silva played as right winger today. Odegaard plays as a 10/CAM, Mount plays as an attacking midfield player who plays off the central striker.

Our midfield players play as a three and simply don't have the freedom to get ahead of the ball the way the players you mentioned do.
I agree..

They have so much responsibility for covering the team to the break and covering the overlapping full backs.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,991
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36348 on: Today at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:34 pm
I agree..

They have so much responsibility for covering the team to the break and covering the overlapping full backs.

I think a good example is Gündoğan who was a 1 in 10 goalscorer at Dortmund under Klopp but is a 1 in 4 at City under Guardiola.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,893
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36349 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:41:50 pm
The hardest position to play for Liverpool is midfield by quite a distance.


This one gets said a lot but if youve got a good engine and defensive awareness its not super hard to be effective - this is evidenced by how many players weve used there successfully.
As an aside playing centre back for us is by far the hardest position in our system
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:25 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36350 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:10:54 pm
You are comparing completely different systems, though. We play with three out and out forwards. The players you have named don't play in a system with three forwards. So they have much more license to get into forward positions. Silva played as right winger today. Odegaard plays as a 10/CAM, Mount plays as an attacking midfield player who plays off the central striker.

Our midfield players play as a three and simply don't have the freedom to get ahead of the ball the way the players you mentioned do.
Exactly. Our midfielders aren't expeced to score. If they do, then great, but it's not their responsibility.

Their responsibility is to create the hard-working and covering base that allows others to score.

If there's a problem with goalscoring; if we're not scoring enough then that responsibility lies with the attackers and fullbacks, not the midfield.

I don't know whether ours is a better system than, say, City's. But it is a different one.

I can understand the appeal of the swashbuckling, goal-scoring midfield. It looks good and feels good to watch. But at this stage that's not what we have. Maybe we'll transition towards that over the coming years. Some might say that the purchases of Keita, Ox, Thiago, Elliot and the abortative attempt to get Fekir shows that Klopp has, all along, wanted his midfield to buckle some swash and create and score more.

But even if true, for whatever reason it hasn't come to pass and he's stuck with a covering midfield instead. To the point where the more swish players have often failed to break through into a regular spot ahead of the troubleshooters.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,105
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36351 on: Today at 09:50:31 pm »
My bid is that central forward is the hardest position to play for us
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,244
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36352 on: Today at 09:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:10:54 pm
You are comparing completely different systems, though. We play with three out and out forwards. The players you have named don't play in a system with three forwards. So they have much more license to get into forward positions. Silva played as right winger today. Odegaard plays as a 10/CAM, Mount plays as an attacking midfield player who plays off the central striker.

Our midfield players play as a three and simply don't have the freedom to get ahead of the ball the way the players you mentioned do.
I agree however youre presuming it will be Liverpool 18-22 moving forward; the signing of Darwin and the two performances thus far suggest it wont quite be. Thats not to say we wont press high and counter press where possible but it does seem were going to be much more direct when in possession. The amount of crossed balls and quick passes into the front suggest there will be a different way of breaking teams down and a midfielder with the ability to get beyond and around Nunez could potentially get us goals another way. Even five years ago when we signed Ox, it seemed Klopp wanted a midfielder who could break from midfield and join in, score goals from range and get into advanced positions. We all know that hasnt quite worked out but this team is now evolving and it wouldnt surprise me to see a more advanced midfield type coming in over the next year.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36353 on: Today at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:53:42 pm
Exactly, he lacks intensity, the midfield of a Klopp team is a ball winning/possession recycling machine, I just don't see where he fits at all, as I said, I'm sure he's have a decent career in the Premier League, he'd really shine in a Brighton or Leeds type team.
Jones is one of the best presser on the team along with one of the best passers. U dont have 90% pass competition over just about 1700 attempts playing for Liverpool with 93.4% in short and 93.3% in Medium distance and 79% on long passes if ur not very good at passing. Is short and Medium distance passing is very good it just about putting all together, which will come playing more and learning more. His long passes can be improved a little.
Along with being very good under pressure
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36354 on: Today at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:23:44 pm
This one gets said a lot but if youve got a good engine and defensive awareness its not super hard to be effective - this is evidenced by how many players weve used there successfully.
As an aside playing centre-back for us is by far the hardest position in our system
I feel it's the most difficult because a player would get found out if he isn't at the physical, technical and tactical level required. Given how high we play, our midfielders are key in stopping the opposition from creating chances, they also to be good enough to keep in in tight spaces (we pay in one half of the field), fit enough to press forward and track back and tenacious enough to win the midfield battle.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36355 on: Today at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:31 pm
My bid is that central forward is the hardest position to play for us
Centreback is hard too because they need to be quick(physically and mentally), good on the ball and defend 1v1 with large spaces behind them.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,556
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36356 on: Today at 10:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:53:42 pm
Exactly, he lacks intensity, the midfield of a Klopp team is a ball winning/possession recycling machine, I just don't see where he fits at all, as I said, I'm sure he's have a decent career in the Premier League, he'd really shine in a Brighton or Leeds type team.

Wijnaldum was hardly Mr Intensity, although he was great at recycling the ball which it seemed Jones was asked to do more last season, as opposed to taking risks and playing his more natural game. But then Gini for Holland seemed to be off the leash a lot more.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,556
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36357 on: Today at 10:14:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:09:47 pm
Centreback is hard too because they need to be quick(physically and mentally), good on the ball and defend 1v1 with large spaces behind them.

Every position is very difficult and demanding to play for us. The full backs have huge responsibility and intensity needed, the keeper at bringing the ball out and sweeping up as well as dealing with one on ones, the centre halves as you say, the midfield and attack. It's why it does tend to take a bit of time to adapt.

But that's what's reaped the rewards of 90+ point seasons, compared to what someone like Tuchel has mustered up with Chelsea.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36358 on: Today at 10:14:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:08:07 pm
I feel it's the most difficult because a player would get found out if he isn't at the physical, technical and tactical level required. Given how high we play, our midfielders are key in stopping the opposition from creating chances, they also to be good enough to keep in in tight spaces (we pay in one half of the field), fit enough to press forward and track back and tenacious enough to win the midfield battle.

Neither Henderson nor Milner are especially good in tight spaces and they have done well here.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #36359 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:14:05 pm
Every position is very difficult and demanding to play for us. The full backs have huge responsibility and intensity needed, the keeper at bringing the ball out and sweeping up as well as dealing with one on ones, the centre halves as you say, the midfield and attack. It's why it does tend to take a bit of time to adapt.

But that's what's reaped the rewards of 90+ point seasons, compared to what someone like Tuchel has mustered up with Chelsea.
I think that's why we don't tend to buy many first-team players at once.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909] 910   Go Up
« previous next »
 