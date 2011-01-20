« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1847985 times)

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:18:56 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 03:42:40 pm
More chance of Katie Price becoming a Nun than Bellingham playing for Madrid

Unconventional view.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:52:03 pm
Think the biggest issue with Jones has far more to do with attributes than form or ability.  He just doesn't seem to play with the required tenacity off the ball.  That could change,  as he is still young enough,  but are there signs of improvement? That's the issue for me. 
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:53:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:19:03 pm
To be fair, there is a chance we extend Milner and Keitas contracts. In that scenario, we may not sign anyone. Not sure what would be funnier, Bellingham going elsewhere or us sticking with our current midfield options.

What will be funny is Pearce trying to convince everyone Bellingham was never our preferred option
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:49:22 am
That was with 3 centre backs out for the season. We have 3 relatively short term centre mid injuries. Jones could be in contention for the Bournemouth game, Thiago is due back most likely in September and Ox probably another month after that. You can't really compare it to the situation we had with the defence 2 years ago.

The problem with dismissing these current injuries is that they will mean that other players have to play more often in their absence, increasing the chances of still more injuries in a group that tends to pick up injuries anyway.

Given that a number of players will need replacing and it is easier to integrate them into the side gradually, it would make far more sense to sign a midfielder now, even with us intending to also get one next summer too.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:04:53 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
Wasn't this summer the one when we were supposed to be spending big?

Well to be fair we are in a positive spend this summer! Hopefully we can move on a fringe player or 2 though as we dont want to risk us going into administration do we. We all know how much we lost due to covid so hopefully we will be safe 🙏
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:11:54 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:53:09 pm
What will be funny is Pearce trying to convince everyone Bellingham was never our preferred option

It'll be Liveepool won't be drawn into a bidding war after Chelsea offer 350 million and 500 grand a week.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:23:04 am
Joyce is closely connected to the club and his words are exactly what Klopp has been saying.

I mean could be some porkies being told but I think most of us know nobody will come in.
Yeah, think that's probably true

By the way, Legs, apropos of nothing, how do you feel about being immortalised in poetry by Ryan Giggs? ;D
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:40:56 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:29:35 am
Its too late to do anything about now, its going to be a very difficult season, I dont think top 4 is guaranteed at all
It's football. Nothing is guaranteed. But Top 4 is pretty likely. 

Quote
Its all great having a strategy and plan but When the facts on the ground change, you take action,
Well no, you don't just 'take action' as a kneejerk response to 'facts on the ground changing'. For starters what you class as 'facts on the ground changing' may not be what the club classes it as.

Quote
right now we can all see how not strengthening in midfield could derail our season

It's sport, all sorts of things could 'derail our season'. We could buy a midfielder - or even two - and still have things happen to derail our season. Other injuries, or injures to the players we buy. Or something else. A midfielder (which may I remind you that EVERYONE here would lie to have) won't be a panacea.

But I think you let the cat out of the bag the other day when you stated, clearly, that if we spend lavishly and then things go wrong you won't mind that. Which kind of shows where your priorities lie. You just want lots of money spent.

Quote
but were too stubborn to act,
They're not 'too stubborn'; they're just doing things for their own reason without consulting you or me. And anyway Liverpool's French manager Jurgen Klopp specifically refuted any suggestion that they are 'stubborn'. But I expect you don't believe the Spaniard when he says that, and think he's lying. Hell, I bet he's not even Dutch.


Quote
Klopp will get all the stick for it which is also totally unfair

;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm by Ghost Town »
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:40:56 pm
But I think you let the cat out of the bag the other day when you stated, clearly, that if we spend lavishly and then things go wrong you won't mind that. Which kind of shows where your priorities lie. You just want lots of money spent.

Surely he didnt, youre misquoting him.
MH41

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
I don't know how good the young lad Bellingham is. He's young, which can generally mean that we shouldn't be expecting him to carry the huge burden of transforming our midfield. I'll trust klopp's judgement on this.

But waiting on players who are 'meant to play for Liverpool ' is giving me flashbacks to Frank Worthington (and his infamous failed medical), Derek Statham, Charlie Nicholas, Laudrup, Nigel Clough (who did) Matt Le Tissier,  Des Walker, Mbappé etc.
Did I miss anyone out? Lol
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
Surely he didnt, youre misquoting him.

I would love to see that quote Ghost Town, it'd be highly amusing.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
I don't know how good the young lad Bellingham is. He's young, which can generally mean that we shouldn't be expecting him to carry the huge burden of transforming our midfield. I'll trust klopp's judgement on this.

But waiting on players who are 'meant to play for Liverpool ' is giving me flashbacks to Frank Worthington (and his infamous failed medical), Derek Statham, Charlie Nicholas, Laudrup, Nigel Clough (who did) Matt Le Tissier,  Des Walker, Mbappé etc.
Did I miss anyone out? Lol
Didn't Worthington fail his medical as he had syphilis or something?
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 03:17:36 pm
It won't happen.

We'll sign a couple of midfielders over the next couple of windows. If Bellingham is one of them, great; if he's not, we'll sign someone else.
Exactly.

There's no meaningful evidence that we're waiting for Bellingham - or that we're waiting ONLY for Bellingham, or that not getting Bellingham will be a disaster or some kind of failure. All of those things have become 'fact' during fan discussion. People egging each other on and manufacturing truths.

That's what tends to happen. And it's pernicious because if, next summer, Bellingham goes elsewhere then lots of people will probably whinge and moan and claim that the club has lied or has failed to live up to what it promised to do, even though they've never said anything of the sort. The 'facts' were manufactured among fans' discussion.

For my part I've never even seen Beliingham play once, wouldn't recognise him if he sold me a morning paper, so I couldn't care less whether we get him or someone else. But I know that we will get someone boss when we need to because we're good like that.


Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:06:13 pm
Has he got an understaffed convent?
;D

Excellent!
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:51:13 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:40:56 pm
It's football. Nothing is guaranteed. But Top 4 is pretty likely. 

Its less likely than it should be

Well no, you don't just 'take action' as a kneejerk response to 'facts on the ground changing'. For starters what you class as 'facts on the ground changing' may not be what the club classes it as.

Well Im not speaking on behalf of the club am I?  :lmao
 
It's sport, all sorts of things could 'derail our season'. We could buy a midfielder - or even two - and still have things happen to derail our season. Other injuries, or injures to the players we buy. Or something else. A midfielder (which may I remind you that EVERYONE here would lie to have) won't be a panacea.

Sorry you cant have it both ways, if you want one then spend 99% of your time arguing against it you come off as disingenuous

But I think you let the cat out of the bag the other day when you stated, clearly, that if we spend lavishly and then things go wrong you won't mind that. Which kind of shows where your priorities lie. You just want lots of money spent.

I dont think ever said anything like that or certainly didnt mean that even if I did

They're not 'too stubborn'; they're just doing things for their own reason without consulting you or me.

How do you know theyre not stubborn then? What other than your own subjective opinion do you have to offer?

 And anyway Liverpool's French manager Jurgen Klopp specifically refuted any suggestion that they are 'stubborn'. But I expect you don't believe the Spaniard when he says that, and think he's lying. Hell, I bet he's not even Dutch.

Have you been drinking?

;D
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:51:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
Surely he didnt, youre misquoting him.
Might have been Darjeeling or Lapsong Souchong now you come to mention it... ;)
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:54:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm

There's no meaningful evidence that we're waiting for Bellingham


Godot never shows!  :o
MH41

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
Didn't Worthington fail his medical as he had syphilis or something?
I wouldn't like to comment but....he failed it, and I think Liverpool sent him away for a week to Majorca before having another medical...why??? 🤦🤣
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:01:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:54:58 pm
Godot never shows!  :o

Nothing to be done should be the title of this thread :P
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:12:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
I would love to see that quote Ghost Town, it'd be highly amusing.
To be honest I kind of regret putting that in my post. It's not my usual style to bring up old posts in that kind of way. And maybe I did misunderstand. Sorry Asam!

And I'd never find it now anyway!
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:54:58 pm
Godot never shows!  :o
;D

Too much Estragon in the water

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:01:01 pm
Nothing to be done should be the title of this thread :P
;D
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:18:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:12:18 pm
To be honest I kind of regret putting that in my post. It's not my usual style to bring up old posts in that kind of way. And maybe I did misunderstand. Sorry Asam!

And I'd never find it now anyway!

No worries, I dont have bad intentions so even if I did it wouldnt be meant that way
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:14:33 pm
Jones is a good young player. We have question marks over plenty more midfielders, as injury and age starts to take over. So Jones has some time to continue to stake a claim. I think this season will be an important one for him and will tell us a lot more.

My best guess is Elliott will end up cementing a spot in the midfield, and Jones will be borderline and more of a squad man. Hopefully he proves me wrong there, and while we find out he has my full backing. Young, local, knocking on the door of one of the best teams in the world theres a hell of a lot to like right there.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:32:43 am
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 03:42:40 pm
More chance of Katie Price becoming a Nun than Bellingham playing for Madrid

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:58:42 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:56:33 am
Brighton are supposedly 'monitoring' this chap - José Cifuentes, a midfielder who plays for Los Angeles. 2+2=5?
He is very good MFer for LAFC and probably good enough to move to Europe. Not sure it means anything on Brighton sells since he more of a 8/10 type then 6.
