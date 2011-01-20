Its too late to do anything about now, its going to be a very difficult season, I dont think top 4 is guaranteed at all

Quote

Its all great having a strategy and plan but When the facts on the ground change, you take action,

Quote

right now we can all see how not strengthening in midfield could derail our season

Quote

but were too stubborn to act,

Quote

Klopp will get all the stick for it which is also totally unfair





It's football. Nothing is guaranteed. But Top 4 is pretty likely.Well no, you don't just 'take action' as a kneejerk response to 'facts on the ground changing'. For starters what you class as 'facts on the ground changing' may not be what the club classes it as.It's sport, all sorts of things could 'derail our season'. We could buy a midfielder - or even two - and still have things happen to derail our season. Other injuries, or injures to the players we buy. Or something else. A midfielder (which may I remind you that EVERYONE here would lie to have) won't be a panacea.But I think you let the cat out of the bag the other day when you stated, clearly, that if we spend lavishly and then things go wrong you won't mind that. Which kind of shows where your priorities lie. You just want lots of money spent.They're not 'too stubborn'; they're just doing things for their own reason without consulting you or me. And anyway Liverpool's French manager Jurgen Klopp specifically refuted any suggestion that they are 'stubborn'. But I expect you don't believe the Spaniard when he says that, and think he's lying. Hell, I bet he's not even Dutch.