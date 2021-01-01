Would love the Caceido rumours to be true bur I fee it is pure nonsense imo. For a club that relies heavily on data, I pretty much doubt we are going to go for a player that has only had 10 premier league appearances. And even when you look at his appearance for previous clubs, it's very little. It's more likely that we will monitor for at least another season before going for him imo.



This seems quite likely, but then you run the risk of the fee doubling or trebling. The advantage of taking a calculated risk is that if it pays off, you've got an excellent midfielder on the cheap. If it doesn't there's probably some resale value in a young player who would still have got some games under his belt for LFC.I suppose in this case the risk would be - can he offer us at least as much as Naby, Ox, Jones and Milner?Wonder if it's linked to the chat about Naby's contract talks breaking down. For all the "we're not selling him" chat, maybe if we can replace him for someone like Caceido for no net loss by selling Naby then it's worth a punt?