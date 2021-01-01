If Real Madrid are losing Casemiro, they gonna go all out for Jude which is worrying.
Keita out, Fabian Ruiz in who says no?
Are you reliable?
Only an opposition fan would be worried about Man United spending so much on Casemiro. Their midfield is absolutely stacked. Theyve got Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni. You think theyre going to commit another huge amount on one? You should watch Casemiro YouTube videos to try and justify being worried.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]