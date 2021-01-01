Thought it was curious the way Klopp was specifically talking about contracts and contract lengths when saying why it was difficult to go in for someone this summer



"The thing is, it is easy for us to bring a midfielder in but it is not so easy to bring the right midfielder in," he told Sky Sports. "There are money reasons and contractual reasons which, most of the time, go hand-in-hand



...



Now the situation has changed slightly: we have more injuries, that's true. But it can still only be about the right [player] and that is not easy. It is nothing to do with that it is now August already and at the end of August, the transfer window closes.



"It's just because it is 2022 and people have contracts until 2024, 2025 or 2026, that's the situation and that's why we have to be calm and sort our problems with the boys we have. It's all about solutions and only one of these solutions is the transfer market, all the other solutions are here."



It does really suggest he's saying we have specific targets we just can't get this summer. Although of course I wouldn't deny that it's up to the club to identify targets we can get now if we need it which we probably do if we have hopes of challenging like last season.