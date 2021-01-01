« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:25 am
If we get Bellingham then it will be a very expensive summer because we need another midfielder as well.

Not necessarily.

If we want two midfielders, we could sign Bellingham and someone like Laimer who'd be available as a free agent as things stand. If Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all go, that's a lot of money freed up from the wage bill and the signing-on fee and wages of a player like Laimer, if he is available, shouldn't be beyond us even if we did sign Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:31:27 am
Used to be, but not anymore

Well played 😃
Linked with Ismael Bennacer, who has rejected the latest contract offer. If he was a target I'm sure we would've moved for him by now but he ticks a lot of boxes.
Laimer was one that made a lot of sense for us (and a few other clubs) this summer, given he was apparently available for around £24m. He has a lot of the qualities of a younger Henderson, whilst probably being a bit better technically.

With him being available on a free I can see him at Bayern next season but we may be interested, he certainly profiles statistically speaking as someone whod fit in our midfield. I like watching him too, one of the most ceaseless runners in all of football.

On Bennacer, a quality operator that I feel will be on Citys radar if Bernardo Silva leaves.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:56:17 am
Laimer was one that made a lot of sense for us (and a few other clubs) this summer, given he was apparently available for around £24m. He has a lot of the qualities of a younger Henderson, whilst probably being a bit better technically.

With him being available on a free I can see him at Bayern next season but we may be interested, he certainly profiles statistically speaking as someone whod fit in our midfield. I like watching him too, one of the most ceaseless runners in all of football.

On Bennacer, a quality operator that I feel will be on Citys radar if Bernardo Silva leaves.
There's something distinctive about Algerian footballers technique too, which I'm very on board with.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:56:17 am
Laimer was one that made a lot of sense for us (and a few other clubs) this summer, given he was apparently available for around £24m. He has a lot of the qualities of a younger Henderson, whilst probably being a bit better technically.

With him being available on a free I can see him at Bayern next season but we may be interested, he certainly profiles statistically speaking as someone whod fit in our midfield. I like watching him too, one of the most ceaseless runners in all of football.

On Bennacer, a quality operator that I feel will be on Citys radar if Bernardo Silva leaves.

One of the many odd things about our refusal to bring in a midfielder is we dont actually need someone that good to significantly upgrade us. Technical ability a little above Henderson (as in press resistance - Henderson has great technical ability in lots of respects but his press resistance and ability to play on the half turn isnt great) and more energy and pace than any of our other midfielders, which at this point isnt a massive bar to clear. Able to play 2500+ minutes a season. The computer guys will find a decent number of players like that.
Bennacer would be a great addition, not sure he'd break the bank either.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:34:04 am
Bennacer would be a great addition, not sure he'd break the bank either.


Are we linked with him?
Someone mentioned so earlier up the thread, my post was in reply to that - no idea how accurate it is though.
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.
If Keita is leaving we need to hijack Nunes transfer to Wolves exactly to how we hijacked  Diaz from Spurs.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:14:53 am
If Keita is leaving we need to hijack Nunes transfer to Wolves exactly to how we hijacked  Diaz from Spurs.

Too late for that as hes officially signed for them this morning
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:14:53 am
If Keita is leaving we need to hijack Nunes transfer to Wolves exactly to how we hijacked  Diaz from Spurs.

It's done, too late, hope he does well at Wolves so time to move on

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:10:03 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.

I'm going to say I don't think this seems like particularly reliable, or significant, news.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:10:03 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.

We're not signing anyone unless there's another few injuries, we will hobble along with injuries until January at the earliest
Thought it was curious the way Klopp was specifically talking about contracts and contract lengths when saying why it was difficult to go in for someone this summer

"The thing is, it is easy for us to bring a midfielder in but it is not so easy to bring the right midfielder in," he told Sky Sports. "There are money reasons and contractual reasons which, most of the time, go hand-in-hand

...

Now the situation has changed slightly: we have more injuries, that's true. But it can still only be about the right [player] and that is not easy. It is nothing to do with that it is now August already and at the end of August, the transfer window closes.

"It's just because it is 2022 and people have contracts until 2024, 2025 or 2026, that's the situation and that's why we have to be calm and sort our problems with the boys we have. It's all about solutions and only one of these solutions is the transfer market, all the other solutions are here."

___

It does really suggest he's saying we have specific targets we just can't get this summer. Although of course I wouldn't deny that it's up to the club to identify targets we can get now if we need it which we probably do if we have hopes of challenging like last season.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:10:03 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.

Vague indeed !

We will be looking at all leagues I might tweet and say we are looking at La Liga later 😂😂
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:10:03 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.

We're getting Gini back.  ::)
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:22:54 am

___

It does really suggest he's saying we have specific targets we just can't get this summer. Although of course I wouldn't deny that it's up to the club to identify targets we can get now if we need it which we probably do if we have hopes of challenging like last season.

This is a daft situation of our own making though IMO. For me we needed a midfielder last summer to replace Gini, who was virtually ever present the season before. I can accept that we expected Elliot to 'replace' shaqiri maybe, but we never had anyone in for Gini which for me should have been done last summer.

Now we STILL need to replace Gini [maybe that person was Tchouameni which fell through] and haven't....so next window, or next summer we are going to need to replace: Gini, milner, Keita and Ox, in theory as well as Bobby who links attack with midfield [is that person Carvalho, maybe, but he's very young].

I've always kind of thought we need 2 midfielders by next summer but the more I look at it it feels more like 3. It looks like Bellingham will happen next Summer, fine. But we're short now.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:22:54 am
Thought it was curious the way Klopp was specifically talking about contracts and contract lengths when saying why it was difficult to go in for someone this summer

"The thing is, it is easy for us to bring a midfielder in but it is not so easy to bring the right midfielder in," he told Sky Sports. "There are money reasons and contractual reasons which, most of the time, go hand-in-hand

...

Now the situation has changed slightly: we have more injuries, that's true. But it can still only be about the right [player] and that is not easy. It is nothing to do with that it is now August already and at the end of August, the transfer window closes.

"It's just because it is 2022 and people have contracts until 2024, 2025 or 2026, that's the situation and that's why we have to be calm and sort our problems with the boys we have. It's all about solutions and only one of these solutions is the transfer market, all the other solutions are here."

___

It does really suggest he's saying we have specific targets we just can't get this summer. Although of course I wouldn't deny that it's up to the club to identify targets we can get now if we need it which we probably do if we have hopes of challenging like last season.



2024-26 eh? Jude Bellingham's contract runs to 2025.

Next headline. "Bellingham confirmed as target by Klopp."
How good is Bellingham tho?  Is he this world class player that will transform our midfield and take us to the next level?  Cant comment as Ive never seen him play.

I know people on here like to overhype players a lot, but is Bellingham some rare world class talent?
I dont understand how we are so nailed on to get Bellingham next season. Its not as if we have brought him and let him stay a season like the Kieta deal. A lot changes in football over a week. He could easily end up going to Real Madrid or somehwere. and then again could end up at Everton like Delle Alli.
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 11:38:49 am
How good is Bellingham tho?  Is he this world class player that will transform our midfield and take us to the next level?  Cant comment as Ive never seen him play.

I know people on here like to overhype players a lot, but is Bellingham some rare world class talent?

Well it seems like hes the only midfielder in world football who we want so Im guessing hes amazing!
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 11:39:00 am
I dont understand how we are so nailed on to get Bellingham next season. Its not as if we have brought him and let him stay a season like the Kieta deal. A lot changes in football over a week. He could easily end up going to Real Madrid or somehwere. and then again could end up at Everton like Delle Alli.

I was sort of with you until the last sentence. Stop drinking, you've had enough.
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 11:38:49 am
How good is Bellingham tho?  Is he this world class player that will transform our midfield and take us to the next level?  Cant comment as Ive never seen him play.

I know people on here like to overhype players a lot, but is Bellingham some rare world class talent?

he is good but at 19 it's a bit mental to expect him to come in and revolutionize a midfield that - by next summer - will be potentially light 3 players out of contract, contain 2x30+ year olds and a 29 year old who currently looks like he's running on fumes, and another couple of under 23's in Jones, Elliot and Carvalho
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:46:22 am
I was sort of with you until the last sentence. Stop drinking, you've had enough.

 ;D
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 11:38:49 am
How good is Bellingham tho?  Is he this world class player that will transform our midfield and take us to the next level?  Cant comment as Ive never seen him play.
Side point to your question, but I really don't think it would take a world class talent to transform our midfield's potential.

Just look back at an example in the not too distant past, when we brought in Momo Sissoko to complement Alonso Gerrard and Hamann.

Noone could argue he was world class, and he certainly wasn't a better footballer than any of the others, but his stamina/energy and ability to cover ground freed up Alonso and Gerrard to control games and score/assist more frequently (respectively). Prior to a freak eye injury he was almost an every present in terms of availability and fitness.

(not saying we need a Momo, saying it's possible that non-world class talents can still hugely effect the team and squad and its potential)
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:10:03 am
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
noc@nocturnalibpool·15h
A glimmer of hope for you boys & girls, Ive heard were looking a lot at the French league recently. Dont kill the messenger etc.

Vague tweet to say the least.

Khephren Thuram-Ulien would be my pick.

So vague saying we're looking at Ligue 1 that they're bound to be 100% correct haha.


