So anyway targets for this window as opposed to promises for next ... feels like Laimer would fit the bill https://fbref.com/en/players/c1b7847c/Konrad-Laimer
Had a bad injury last year but was a break so not a long term concern and he came back the same player
Pressing monster whose really versatile and good on the ball, peak age - not on silly wages
Last year of his contract I think and we have good relations with RB .. apparently Bayern wanted him but wouldn't pay the 30 million (or something) RB wanted - exactly the sort of opportunity we like
Feels ideal, and he's versatile enough that it wouldn't affect whoever you wanted to go and get next year