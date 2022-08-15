Well because again uncomfortably for some, the manager quite clearly doesnt think that it is a really quite unsuitable group of players in midfield. It always seems to come down to I dont rate this midfield
.must be FSG neglecting it. Look all over the pitch. In attack, in defence, in goal, wide, full back, centre forward. It could be that the club is knowingly neglecting midfield to save money, or it could be that the manager you know
.still quite likes it. He loves Henderson and he loves Milner. Straight away thats two players who we all think are declining that hes constantly stuck with. Hes then got Fab and Thiago who are seen as stonewallers in the starting line up. Youve got Naby who has incredible numbers, great results with him in the team. Harvey he obviously loves too. So immediately thats six in there who I doubt hes thinking are really unsuitable. Hes maybe just not as ruthless as people think.
Lobo Im very happy saying that Klopp is totally wrong about that if that is indeed what he thinks. Fortunately neither of us know what he is thinking so Im not forced into the admittedly uncomfortable position of disagreeing with Klopp, when hes him and Im a faceless nobody on an Internet forum. But Ill happily disagree with this hypothetical Klopp. Because this hypothetical Klopp has got a blind spot when it comes to his midfield players and has lost sight of what he wants from his midfield.
As a group theyre not suitable, because...
Henderson isnt able to play as a high and wide RCM for us.
Fabinho isnt able to play as an isolated 6 but we seem to be asking him too.
Milner is unsuitable to be the legs of our midfield at 36.
Thiago can only play about 1600-1900 minutes a season and were unbelievably reliant on him.
Keita isnt very robust and cant cover enough ground.
Elliot is great but were asking him to play as a very advanced RCM when the other 2 players arent able to provide us the stability and cover we need when we do that.
As a group theyre slow, weak and injury prone and it genuinely wouldnt be that hard to upgrade it. If you take out Thiago, for you only get half a season from him anyway, its definitely not that hard.