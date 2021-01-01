Whats the argument against signing a midfielder this window again?
asking for a friend whose squad look like theyre made of knackered biscuits
Midfield is the one area where we've actually got good depth on the bench tonight
Nah I reckon we want Milner starting PL games as much as possible. Getting his 2nd start 2 games in is great
36 is the new 26.
He didn't start last week, and he's starting tonight because Klopp wants him to, not because he has no other choice. We should however sign a midfielder!