The midfield doesn't need a rebuild or something like that. Just two players, even one and things we look very different.

If we want to use a real number 10 we could go with Carvalho or Elliott with a new player+Fabinho+Hendo+Naby+Bajcetic rotating behind them. So 5 players for two positions then the year after we replace one of the five but I think this scenario is unlikely.


The more logical approach I think we will take is
Sucic and Elliott for the right side of midfield.
Hendo, Fabinho and Bajcetic for the 6 position.
New player, Naby and Jones for the left side of midfield.
In this scenario the midfield will look way younger and after two years we replace Hendo . Carvalho as a long term replacement for Diaz.

I didn't include Thiago because I think he won't be here next season. We need a more reliable player at his position.
Since 2018 we've signed 1 midfielder. In that time we'e signed 5 defenders and 5 attackers. It's a position we've clearly neglected to evolve. I guess the way we play we don't think it's worth spending on. I don't know how anyone can think it doesn't need a rebuild.

Relying on this group for one more season believing that top 4 is ours at worst is a bit arrogant i think.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:50:54 pm
Since 2018 we've signed 1 midfielder. In that time we'e signed 5 defenders and 5 attackers. It's a position we've clearly neglected to evolve. I guess the way we play we don't think it's worth spending on. I don't know how anyone can think it doesn't need a rebuild.

Relying on this group for one more season believing that top 4 is ours at worst is a bit arrogant i think.

Do you actually believe this shite or is it just hyperbole? You think the people who run the football club, including Klopp, have neglected spending in a key area because they aren't bothered or are arrogant

I have no idea how anyone who has seen what we have done in the last 5 years can think that, let alone a fan
Who we arent signing

You trying to freshen up your catchphrase?
Since 2018 we've signed 1 midfielder. In that time we'e signed 5 defenders and 5 attackers. It's a position we've clearly neglected to evolve. I guess the way we play we don't think it's worth spending on. I don't know how anyone can think it doesn't need a rebuild.

Relying on this group for one more season believing that top 4 is ours at worst is a bit arrogant i think.
We tried to sign one this summer and we signed two young top drawer players in Fabinho and Keita in 2018. Not to mention we still had Henderson and Gini who were both excellent players and we signed Ox in 2017.
So were going back to just after we signed quite a few midfielders and then including Sepp Van Den Berg, Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak as proof that weve neglected midfield? :D
We tried to sign one this summer and we signed two young top drawer players in Fabinho and Keita in 2018. Not to mention we still had Henderson and Gini who were both excellent players and we signed Ox in 2017.

None of those matter in the here and now though. You're talking about Fabinho and Keita from 4 years ago. You mention Ox from 2017, who physically is a shadow of the (risky in terms of injuries) player he was then. Teams evolve, the game evolves and players don't fit, get injured or it doesn't work out.

The midfield is not going to get any better unless we improve it. Even if you had a magic wand to keep Keita, Henderson and Thiago fit for 90 percent of games, a lot of the juice has been squeezed from the orange and the output and productivity isn't going to go any way other than down.

We need more than one midfielder going forward, and to not sign at least one this summer would border on negligence in my opinion.
So were going back to just after we signed quite a few midfielders and then including Sepp Van Den Berg, Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak as proof that weve neglected midfield? :D

I didn't include Kabak. So that's 6 defenders then. I don't think stating we focused on our midfield 4/5 years ago is really much of a defence against the argument.

BTW i'm not blaming Klopp for it but more the owners. I imagine he would freshen up the midfield if he could. He's probably under certain financial constraints. My (more than likely bollocks) take is we lost money during the pandemic but after the injuries buying a centre back was a must so the little money we had when on Konate. We had to replace Mane with Diaz. In terms of pure numbers we needed attackers more than midfielders so Taki and Jota come in. And this summer we were going to spend our money on Tchouameni but couldn't so spent if all on Nunez with nothing left for a midfielder. Maybe Klopp has got the Tchouameni millions to spend on a midfielder this summer but is choosing not to, but i'd doubt it.
None of those matter in the here and now though. You're talking about Fabinho and Keita from 4 years ago. You mention Ox from 2017, who physically is a shadow of the (risky in terms of injuries) player he was then. Teams evolve, the game evolves and players don't fit, get injured or it doesn't work out.

The midfield is not going to get any better unless we improve it. Even if you had a magic wand to keep Keita, Henderson and Thiago fit for 90 percent of games, a lot of the juice has been squeezed from the orange and the output and productivity isn't going to go any way other than down.

We need more than one midfielder going forward, and to not sign at least one this summer would border on negligence in my opinion.
I'm not saying we couldn't do with a midfielder, I'm just giving reasons as to why we haven't had a larger number brought in over the last 4 years. I am one of those fans that think we got Jota a year later than we should and I do think we should have got a CB in when we lost Lovren. I also think we should have got Bissouma or that type of player when Gini left.

I'd love to know what our plans were for the midfield though. If we had bought Tchouameni would we also have gone for Bellingham next summer? Do we want a 6 who can play 8 and that's the reason we might not want Matheus Nunes? Still a few weeks to go in the transfer window though so who knows what might happen.
