So were going back to just after we signed quite a few midfielders and then including Sepp Van Den Berg, Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak as proof that weve neglected midfield?



I didn't include Kabak. So that's 6 defenders then. I don't think stating we focused on our midfield 4/5 years ago is really much of a defence against the argument.BTW i'm not blaming Klopp for it but more the owners. I imagine he would freshen up the midfield if he could. He's probably under certain financial constraints. My (more than likely bollocks) take is we lost money during the pandemic but after the injuries buying a centre back was a must so the little money we had when on Konate. We had to replace Mane with Diaz. In terms of pure numbers we needed attackers more than midfielders so Taki and Jota come in. And this summer we were going to spend our money on Tchouameni but couldn't so spent if all on Nunez with nothing left for a midfielder. Maybe Klopp has got the Tchouameni millions to spend on a midfielder this summer but is choosing not to, but i'd doubt it.