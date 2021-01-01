We tried to sign one this summer and we signed two young top drawer players in Fabinho and Keita in 2018. Not to mention we still had Henderson and Gini who were both excellent players and we signed Ox in 2017.
None of those matter in the here and now though. You're talking about Fabinho and Keita from 4 years ago. You mention Ox from 2017, who physically is a shadow of the (risky in terms of injuries) player he was then. Teams evolve, the game evolves and players don't fit, get injured or it doesn't work out.
The midfield is not going to get any better unless we improve it. Even if you had a magic wand to keep Keita, Henderson and Thiago fit for 90 percent of games, a lot of the juice has been squeezed from the orange and the output and productivity isn't going to go any way other than down.
We need more than one midfielder going forward, and to not sign at least one this summer would border on negligence in my opinion.