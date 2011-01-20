It seems we're dead set on signing Bellingham and if we do I'll support him wholeheartedly and hope he's the greatest midfielder ever. With that said earlier in the thread I said I don't see why we would spend the £140m+ in total cost on Tchouameni and Bellingham as midfield is such a fungible position and in watching Bellingham today I can't see how that's wrong. Yes I know point and laugh at me as it's my own opinion so why would I disagree with it but at the same time I've been pretty clear now for 18 months that we needed to sign a midfielder as I don't think Jones or Elliott are midfielders, or at least the midfielders we need. So why wouldn't I want us to sign Bellingham? Mainly if the rumored cost is anywhere near accurate I'm not sure he'll ever justify it and also his best attributes are almost nothing of what the squad needs.



Basically to me he's a slightly better defensively Curtis Jones, who we already have. He seems excellent around the opposition penalty area, can carry the ball up the field into the attacking 3rd quite well and will add goals from midfield. He won't dictate the game from midfield at all or consistently win the ball back from the opposition team. Freiburg basically had the run of the game today until their goalie let in a howler and they melted down. If you could tell Jude was out there doing anything it wasn't because he was stopping Freiburg from doing anything they wanted to do. Now the caveats here are that I have no idea what his instructions are as far as his roles and responsibilities, he's still only 19 so the more nuanced part of his game has a ton of time to grow and Dortmund just aren't very good compared to some recent versions.



But for me as much as it makes me want to vomit (and Ciara you're welcome to mock me forever) if you're telling me Rice and Bellingham are the same cost I'm taking Rice every time as things stand. Ideally I'm taking neither and getting two Bissouma's or Caicedo's but if we need to spend big on a midfielder then might as well as get the best at what the club needs now and not the best possibility of what the club could need in the future. We have Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah signed long term without getting into Ellott or Carvalho or the other U18's that we've spent a small fortune on. We don't need more goals and assists. We need more players to run and get the ball back and give it to those that make the goals and assists.