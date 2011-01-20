« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #35720 on: August 11, 2022, 10:47:12 am »
Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

We never had any doubts. The only thing was that we really wanted him in January. I really felt that it was make-or-break. At one point it looked like we would have to wait until the summer, but then it changed, and we were very happy about that."

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35721 on: August 11, 2022, 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on August 11, 2022, 10:12:36 am
Exactly. And he didn't say anything about us not being interested in Lar Janus so there's still hope.



When he signs, are they gonna invite us all to the big opening, or...
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35722 on: August 11, 2022, 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on August 11, 2022, 10:36:50 am
We wanted to go for Hugh Jass, but there was a backlash from the fans not happy with overpaying for British

Personally not arsed about nationality as long as they're good enough.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35723 on: August 11, 2022, 11:06:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 11, 2022, 10:47:12 am
Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35724 on: August 11, 2022, 12:41:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August 11, 2022, 11:06:18 am
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids

Our problem is now not next season, we seemed to have hoped the number of bodies we had would see us through (prior to addressing the quality issue) now we have fewer players available and the role of younger players is becoming more prominent we are not in a good place

Loss of form or further injuries now would seriously compromise our season

If we had spent massively then it would be much easier to accept but the reality is after sales we are almost neutral this summer and were placing all our eggs into signing someone who could easily have his head turned by more money / super club chasing him

Very risky approach and doesnt make sense given the injury history of our senior players
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35725 on: August 11, 2022, 12:54:04 pm »
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

The Diaz buy is an example of how being proactive rather than reactive can really benefit us. We don't always have to be so rigid and circumspect with making signings that can improve the squad.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35726 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm »
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35727 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm »
I think we will sign him but more likely next season. Love the fact that he's left footed too
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35728 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm
I think we will sign him but more likely next season. Love the fact that he's left footed too

Salzburg like a January deal. Haaland, Minamino, Szoboszlai all moved in the winter window.

Said it in the other thread, but I think Sucic would definitely be gettable this summer, it's probably just not the right timing in our view. Better for his development to spend another year at Salzburg being one of their main men, starting every CL game, rather than coming here and being a squad option.

#BellinghamAndSucic2023
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35729 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm
Salzburg like a January deal. Haaland, Minamino, Szoboszlai all moved in the winter window.

Said it in the other thread, but I think Sucic would definitely be gettable this summer, it's probably just not the right timing in our view. Better for his development to spend another year at Salzburg being one of their main men, starting every CL game, rather than coming here and being a squad option.

#BellinghamAndSucic2023

That's a good point you've raised, mate.

I completely forgot that Salzburg have a history of selling players in the winter transfer window.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35730 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
It seems we're dead set on signing Bellingham and if we do I'll support him wholeheartedly and hope he's the greatest midfielder ever. With that said earlier in the thread I said I don't see why we would spend the £140m+ in total cost on Tchouameni and Bellingham as midfield is such a fungible position and in watching Bellingham today I can't see how that's wrong. Yes I know point and laugh at me as it's my own opinion so why would I disagree with it but at the same time I've been pretty clear now for 18 months that we needed to sign a midfielder as I don't think Jones or Elliott are midfielders, or at least the midfielders we need.  So why wouldn't I want us to sign Bellingham? Mainly if the rumored cost is anywhere near accurate I'm not sure he'll ever justify it and also his best attributes are almost nothing of what the squad needs.

Basically to me he's a slightly better defensively Curtis Jones, who we already have. He seems excellent around the opposition penalty area, can carry the ball up the field into the attacking 3rd quite well and will add goals from midfield. He won't dictate the game from midfield at all or consistently win the ball back from the opposition team. Freiburg basically had the run of the game today until their goalie let in a howler and they melted down. If you could tell Jude was out there doing anything it wasn't because he was stopping Freiburg from doing anything they wanted to do. Now the caveats here are that I have no idea what his instructions are as far as his roles and responsibilities, he's still only 19 so the more nuanced part of his game has a ton of time to grow and Dortmund just aren't very good compared to some recent versions.

But for me as much as it makes me want to vomit (and Ciara you're welcome to mock me forever) if you're telling me Rice and Bellingham are the same cost I'm taking Rice every time as things stand. Ideally I'm taking neither and getting two Bissouma's or Caicedo's but if we need to spend big on a midfielder then might as well as get the best at what the club needs now and not the best possibility of what the club could need in the future. We have Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah signed long term without getting into Ellott or Carvalho or the other U18's that we've spent a small fortune on. We don't need more goals and assists. We need more players to run and get the ball back and give it to those that make the goals and assists.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35731 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm »
Not seen anything of Sucic, would he compliment Mr Bellingham in midfield well by any chance? As I say I'm completely unfamiliar with his game.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35732 on: Today at 12:04:58 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm
That's a good point you've raised, mate.

I completely forgot that Salzburg have a history of selling players in the winter transfer window.

Another thing worth noting is that Sucic is likely going to the World Cup with Croatia, so it may be beneficial for him to stay there and play week in week out for his international aspirations.

But once Croatia are out, he could conceivably come straight here to train as the Austrian league doesnt restart until February.

Maybe itd still end up a summer transfer - or maybe we dont go for him at all - but theres a few reasons to suggest a January move could happen.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35733 on: Today at 01:16:35 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Not seen anything of Sucic, would he compliment Mr Bellingham in midfield well by any chance? As I say I'm completely unfamiliar with his game.
I'm completely unfamiliar with Bellingham never mind Susic, don't watch any other football than the Reds to be honest
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35734 on: Today at 01:40:02 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
It seems we're dead set on signing Bellingham and if we do I'll support him wholeheartedly and hope he's the greatest midfielder ever. With that said earlier in the thread I said I don't see why we would spend the £140m+ in total cost on Tchouameni and Bellingham as midfield is such a fungible position and in watching Bellingham today I can't see how that's wrong. Yes I know point and laugh at me as it's my own opinion so why would I disagree with it but at the same time I've been pretty clear now for 18 months that we needed to sign a midfielder as I don't think Jones or Elliott are midfielders, or at least the midfielders we need.  So why wouldn't I want us to sign Bellingham? Mainly if the rumored cost is anywhere near accurate I'm not sure he'll ever justify it and also his best attributes are almost nothing of what the squad needs.

Basically to me he's a slightly better defensively Curtis Jones, who we already have. He seems excellent around the opposition penalty area, can carry the ball up the field into the attacking 3rd quite well and will add goals from midfield. He won't dictate the game from midfield at all or consistently win the ball back from the opposition team. Freiburg basically had the run of the game today until their goalie let in a howler and they melted down. If you could tell Jude was out there doing anything it wasn't because he was stopping Freiburg from doing anything they wanted to do. Now the caveats here are that I have no idea what his instructions are as far as his roles and responsibilities, he's still only 19 so the more nuanced part of his game has a ton of time to grow and Dortmund just aren't very good compared to some recent versions.

But for me as much as it makes me want to vomit (and Ciara you're welcome to mock me forever) if you're telling me Rice and Bellingham are the same cost I'm taking Rice every time as things stand. Ideally I'm taking neither and getting two Bissouma's or Caicedo's but if we need to spend big on a midfielder then might as well as get the best at what the club needs now and not the best possibility of what the club could need in the future. We have Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Salah signed long term without getting into Ellott or Carvalho or the other U18's that we've spent a small fortune on. We don't need more goals and assists. We need more players to run and get the ball back and give it to those that make the goals and assists.
Just a thought, Dave, but you're making Jude sound like the Newcastle version of Gini.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35735 on: Today at 08:03:18 am »
Bellingham was poor last night, one of his very, very rare off days. The entire Dortmund team
Was doing a passable impression of us v Fulham in the first 20 minutes, up until their equaliser. I dont think he can be judged well on one poor game in isolation, just as he shouldnt be judged on one incredible game in isolation, for example v Mainz last season where he got two assists and absolutely ran the game with non-stop pressing and great decision making. The truth is always somewhere in between but Ive seen enough of Bellingham to confidently state hes not in the same league as Jones at present, and I rate Jones but hes not shown hes consistently able to start for us and be depended on, whereas Bellingham would raise the level of the midfield.

Hes far from the only option but all things considered he might just be the best one.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35736 on: Today at 09:25:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:16:35 am
I'm completely unfamiliar with Bellingham never mind Susic, don't watch any other football than the Reds to be honest

I'm unfamiliar with them too but I hope we sign both of them, just for the song potential.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35737 on: Today at 10:07:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:03:18 am
Bellingham was poor last night, one of his very, very rare off days. The entire Dortmund team
Was doing a passable impression of us v Fulham in the first 20 minutes, up until their equaliser. I dont think he can be judged well on one poor game in isolation, just as he shouldnt be judged on one incredible game in isolation, for example v Mainz last season where he got two assists and absolutely ran the game with non-stop pressing and great decision making. The truth is always somewhere in between but Ive seen enough of Bellingham to confidently state hes not in the same league as Jones at present, and I rate Jones but hes not shown hes consistently able to start for us and be depended on, whereas Bellingham would raise the level of the midfield.

Hes far from the only option but all things considered he might just be the best one.

Hot take: hes not the best option because hes not available this summer ;)
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35738 on: Today at 12:08:12 pm »
Bellingham was very poor last night. He's another one I've not really watched loads of, fucking hell he looks like a moaning bastard at times. Not sure that's a bad thing though, get it done Mr Ward  ;D
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35739 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
... as midfield is such a fungible position...

Interesting post. Not a 100% convinced but I get where you are coming from. Just wondering - what's the basis for the bit quoted? My view has always been that the difference between a high end midfielder and a low end one is massive to a top team, but my view isn't based on anything more substantive than watching the game and received wisdom so interested to see if there's evidence to suggest its a low impact position.

(Not commenting on whether Bellingham is a high midfielder or not just the underlying point about midfielders.)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35740 on: Today at 05:12:31 pm »
Quote
Klopp wants to give Liverpools midfield a makeover and Luka Sučić would be a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson
[@SN_Aktuell]
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35741 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:21:17 pm
Interesting post. Not a 100% convinced but I get where you are coming from. Just wondering - what's the basis for the bit quoted? My view has always been that the difference between a high end midfielder and a low end one is massive to a top team, but my view isn't based on anything more substantive than watching the game and received wisdom so interested to see if there's evidence to suggest its a low impact position.

(Not commenting on whether Bellingham is a high midfielder or not just the underlying point about midfielders.)


Jake Livermore is an example of a high midfielder.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35742 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:12:31 pm


Bellingham seems to be the long term Henderson replacement target.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35743 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm »
Sucic for one side, Bellingham the other.  8)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35744 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 12:21:17 pm
Interesting post. Not a 100% convinced but I get where you are coming from. Just wondering - what's the basis for the bit quoted? My view has always been that the difference between a high end midfielder and a low end one is massive to a top team, but my view isn't based on anything more substantive than watching the game and received wisdom so interested to see if there's evidence to suggest its a low impact position.

(Not commenting on whether Bellingham is a high midfielder or not just the underlying point about midfielders.)

I think as time goes on I firmly believe more and more that you pay for either goals or to prevent goals. That's not to say our midfield 3 can be a bunch of scrubs but I don't think there is much difference in game outcomes if the midfielders are very good vs. world class and if you have finite resources you get much more diminishing returns by spending it on this area of the pitch vs. attack or defense.

The best example for me is if you were to take last years Norwich and replay the season once with Thiago in every game in midfield and then once with Salah in every game in attack with everything else the same. Would Norwich's results be any different? I'd bet the season with Thiago that no, they wouldn't be materially different because Norwich we're extremely bad at attacking and defending. Thiago being a great midfielder wouldn't materially change those facts. On the other hand I would bet on the season with Salah Norwich being better, possibly extremely so, because Salah is scoring goals and their attack is no longer worst in the league.

As far as evidence, you can read or watch Thom Lawrence's "Valley of Meh" presentation to explain this even better. Statistically you can't correlate almost any stat between the boxes as having any real influence on game outcomes whereas with a striker's xG you can clearly correlate it to game outcomes.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35745 on: Today at 09:17:06 pm »
Bellingham and Sucic both being 6ft+ is handy. Tchouameni was the same obviously. Suggests were looking for a bit of height/physicality in the middle.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35746 on: Today at 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:17:06 pm
Bellingham and Sucic both being 6ft+ is handy. Tchouameni was the same obviously. Suggests were looking for a bit of height/physicality in the middle.
Tchouameni would have been boss here.
