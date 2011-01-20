Bellingham was poor last night, one of his very, very rare off days. The entire Dortmund team
Was doing a passable impression of us v Fulham in the first 20 minutes, up until their equaliser. I dont think he can be judged well on one poor game in isolation, just as he shouldnt be judged on one incredible game in isolation, for example v Mainz last season where he got two assists and absolutely ran the game with non-stop pressing and great decision making. The truth is always somewhere in between but Ive seen enough of Bellingham to confidently state hes not in the same league as Jones at present, and I rate Jones but hes not shown hes consistently able to start for us and be depended on, whereas Bellingham would raise the level of the midfield.
Hes far from the only option but all things considered he might just be the best one.