All the briefings where we walked away when the price got silly and it turned into a bidding war (understandable). There was a limit to what we were going to pay there and if we did get him for what was required, it would have made the Nunez deal unlikely.



The briefings were we walked away when he'd literally made it crystal clear he was going to Real Madrid. As for losing out on a CM and then deciding to sign a striker instead, clinicals already run with that and its as nonsensical now as it was thenThis isn't Hicks and Gillette where we were missing out on Dani Alves over a few million. If we were making bids for Tchouameni and Nunez, we were clearly ready to go as high as sensibly needed to sign them. And not 'Oh shit, we only budgeted £60 million for each of them, but Tchouamenis going to cost £70 million so we'll have to see if we can get Richarlison instead'.It actually seems pretty clear that we were looking at Tchouameni and Darwin Nunez as our signings this summer, obviously with Carvalho, and when Tchouameni went to Real we decided there was no-one else available now that we particularly wanted instead and so decided to wait (whilst obviously cracking on with signing Darwin as planned).It all seems pretty uncontroversial really. We wanted to sign a beast CM this summer, we bid for a beast CM this summer, we missed out on the beast CM we wanted and made the decision that Fab, Thiago, Hendo, Naby, Millie, Jones, Harvey, Ox and Fabio was enough until at least January. We've since seen three of them pick up short to medium term injuries, so the decision for the manager is do we change the plans based on a six week injury to Thiago and a few weeks out for Curtis. Its not quite the same as having to scrape the barrel in 2020 with Kabak and Davies, and instead of signing someone like Caleta-Car we ended waiting for the one we wanted in Ibou (who looks far superior). But its probably not too far off. Its worked for us before (as much as you think it didnt, we were never winning the PL/CL that season with three long term CB injuries regardless of if we'd signed a CB in either the summer or early January, and we got into the CL and signed a monster in Ibou instead of a 'stop gap').