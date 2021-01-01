« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35720 on: Today at 10:47:12 am
Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

We never had any doubts. The only thing was that we really wanted him in January. I really felt that it was make-or-break. At one point it looked like we would have to wait until the summer, but then it changed, and we were very happy about that."

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35721 on: Today at 10:51:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:12:36 am
Exactly. And he didn't say anything about us not being interested in Lar Janus so there's still hope.



When he signs, are they gonna invite us all to the big opening, or...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35722 on: Today at 11:05:30 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:50 am
We wanted to go for Hugh Jass, but there was a backlash from the fans not happy with overpaying for British

Personally not arsed about nationality as long as they're good enough.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35723 on: Today at 11:06:18 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:47:12 am
Thought this was interesting from Lijnders on Diaz:

Shows that we actively wanted him in January, despite the reporting being that he was a summer target brought forward because Spurs agreed a deal with Porto. Seems the reality is that we tried to get him in January, then had to park it presumably because Porto were asking for too much, and then came back to the table after Spurs did the legwork.

I do think that this coming January is going to be a busy one with the season essentially split into two. Think Guardiola has hinted at City doing business then, and wouldn't surprise me if we're considering the same. Bellingham, for example, could be gettable in January if he has a good World Cup and his value peaks. Although of course Dortmund may be hesitant to sell mid-season.
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35724 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:06:18 am
Can't imagine Dortmund will be adamant he isn't for sale now but will do business mid season. Could obviously be wrong but i'd imagine he's there for the season then next summer they'll entertain bids

Our problem is now not next season, we seemed to have hoped the number of bodies we had would see us through (prior to addressing the quality issue) now we have fewer players available and the role of younger players is becoming more prominent we are not in a good place

Loss of form or further injuries now would seriously compromise our season

If we had spent massively then it would be much easier to accept but the reality is after sales we are almost neutral this summer and were placing all our eggs into signing someone who could easily have his head turned by more money / super club chasing him

Very risky approach and doesnt make sense given the injury history of our senior players
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35725 on: Today at 12:54:04 pm
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

The Diaz buy is an example of how being proactive rather than reactive can really benefit us. We don't always have to be so rigid and circumspect with making signings that can improve the squad.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35726 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:54:04 pm
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35727 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:58:22 pm
Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?

He trusts the players he's got and i'd guess as we're well stocked numbers wise doesn't want to sign someone who doesn't improve the team. As a result we're looking at players who we've been unable to sign this summer (Tchouameni, Bellingham).

The issue we have is while we may trust the players we have, we clearly can't trust their fitness levels and their injury records, adding to the growing age of several and it's not the most balanced group in terms of profile.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35728 on: Today at 01:09:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:58:22 pm
Whats your opinion on why the manager is seemingly making that decision Fromola?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:04:11 pm
He trusts the players he's got and i'd guess as we're well stocked numbers wise doesn't want to sign someone who doesn't improve the team. As a result we're looking at players who we've been unable to sign this summer (Tchouameni, Bellingham).

The issue we have is while we may trust the players we have, we clearly can't trust their fitness levels and their injury records, adding to the growing age of several and it's not the most balanced group in terms of profile.

This is actually a reasonable response.

Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35729 on: Today at 01:11:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:09:22 pm
This is actually a reasonable response.

Haha annoyingly so in a way. Had the popcorn ready.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35730 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:54:04 pm
Every year we go into a season leaving ourselves a bit short of what we need in one area or another but with the message from the usual hacks of "we'll deal with it next year". I think the issue with the midfield is with Gini leaving we needed someone in last year anyway.

The Diaz buy is an example of how being proactive rather than reactive can really benefit us. We don't always have to be so rigid and circumspect with making signings that can improve the squad.

Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35731 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.

Agree, but that's the league we're in and if we want to win another title while we're lucky enough to have Klopp then everything has got to be in order and you can't come up short anywhere on the pitch. It's no longer the league Leicester won or United used to win without breaking 80 points.

It's a case of 'well if we'd splashed out on a midfielder last year we might have got a few more points and won the league rather than finished short on 92'. In reality we did more than enough anyway, but it's never going to be enough now if you're not near perfect for more or less the entire season. Hence even a draw on the opening day causes a lot of consternation rather than more of a shrug.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35732 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.
The problem I have witht hat is that a new midfielder is not an unreasonable request and Liverpool have the finances to bring one in. So, while the team can have weaknesses etc., in fact you would expect it, LFC have plenty of scope to address the issue. The best reasons people can offer for  not spending is a] it might stop progress elsewhere (that didn't stop Elliott, and it's a lose lose approach anyway) b] It might stop bigger spending next summer (the perpetual cry of the 'jam tomorrow' thinkers), despite how things might change in that time. So, it's not about a broken system (though I agree the the system is broken) but a debate on when and where the money should be spent, not if.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35733 on: Today at 01:39:48 pm
If the right midfielder is available now, and he improves us, both for today and tomorrow, Im sure we will act. If not, theres no point adding more numbers, especially if they arent deemed better than the options already here. One consequence of that might be that we rely more on the younger players than we might have, especially if the older crop have a lot of niggly injuries along the way. Maybe we will see Elliott, Jones and Carvalho a fair bit this year? Maybe even Bacjetic in the domestic cup games?

Arguably it could be the making of us, as it gives them a chance to kick on and be counted on as we move forward. Supplement the younger group with Bellingham, and another, and we are in business for the duration.

In the meantime it does look slightly vulnerable. Still, Im glad the club is holding its nerve and not just buying someone for the sake of it. If they improve the group, and they are available now, Im sure we will do it. If not, we will find out more about the players already here.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35734 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Said the same last year but this is just an example of Man City and the like breaking football. Every team should be short in areas and have weaknesses, and it's ridiculous that we've got to the point where a club needs to have a pretty much perfect, flawless squad to even have a chance of competing. But instead of anger being directed towards the oil clubs for making it this way, fans direct it at their own club, owner and manager just for trying to live within their means and "make do" in areas.

Don't forget Chelsea who have more midfielders than us and going to spend £80m on De Jong.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35735 on: Today at 01:47:09 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Don't forget Chelsea who have more midfielders than us and going to spend £80m on De Jong.

And City will replace Silva if he leaves.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35736 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:50 am
We wanted to go for Hugh Jass, but there was a backlash from the fans not happy with overpaying for British
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35737 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:34:18 pm
The problem I have witht hat is that a new midfielder is not an unreasonable request and Liverpool have the finances to bring one in. So, while the team can have weaknesses etc., in fact you would expect it, LFC have plenty of scope to address the issue. The best reasons people can offer for  not spending is a] it might stop progress elsewhere (that didn't stop Elliott, and it's a lose lose approach anyway) b] It might stop bigger spending next summer (the perpetual cry of the 'jam tomorrow' thinkers), despite how things might change in that time. So, it's not about a broken system (though I agree the the system is broken) but a debate on when and where the money should be spent, not if.

We do have the finances to bring one in, but we don't have the finances to bring one in that we're not sure about and that is more likely to flop and then need replacing with an even more expensive signing 12 months later. We can't flush money down the drain in the way Man City can with the likes of Danilo, Mendy, Ake, Grealish, Torres and Bravo. If a club like ours repeats that cycle a few times over it can completely fuck things up.

Let's say hypothetically Darwin Nunez doesn't work out for us, at least this season, the likelihood is that we would have to either persevere with him, look to recoup as much as possible by selling him, or sign another lower value forward and hope that they are better. Conversely, if Haaland flops at Man City, they can just sign another £100 million plus player without a care in the world and can keep doing so until one sticks. As such, we need to be much, much more careful with the signings we make and at times that will mean needing to wait for everything to align.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35738 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:25:07 pm
Agree, but that's the league we're in and if we want to win another title while we're lucky enough to have Klopp then everything has got to be in order and you can't come up short anywhere on the pitch. It's no longer the league Leicester won or United used to win without breaking 80 points.

It's a case of 'well if we'd splashed out on a midfielder last year we might have got a few more points and won the league rather than finished short on 92'. In reality we did more than enough anyway, but it's never going to be enough now if you're not near perfect for more or less the entire season. Hence even a draw on the opening day causes a lot of consternation rather than more of a shrug.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:34:18 pm
The problem I have witht hat is that a new midfielder is not an unreasonable request and Liverpool have the finances to bring one in. So, while the team can have weaknesses etc., in fact you would expect it, LFC have plenty of scope to address the issue. The best reasons people can offer for  not spending is a] it might stop progress elsewhere (that didn't stop Elliott, and it's a lose lose approach anyway) b] It might stop bigger spending next summer (the perpetual cry of the 'jam tomorrow' thinkers), despite how things might change in that time. So, it's not about a broken system (though I agree the the system is broken) but a debate on when and where the money should be spent, not if.

Which is interesting considering who is making the decision to 'make do'. You talk about 'making the most of Klopp' but at the same time, its Jurgen who is key to the 'jam tomorrow' decision (and not just this one) to 'make do' with what we have an try and find solutions internally first and foremost. So what do you chaps think the owners should do at this point? Overrule him and tell him 'No, we're signing a new CM, its Nunes and you will use him'?

Also....I think we're beyond the point of making out like anyone here thinks we probably shouldn't sign a new CM ;)

Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35739 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Which is interesting considering who is making the decision to 'make do'. You talk about 'making the most of Klopp' but at the same time, its Jurgen who is key to the 'jam tomorrow' decision (and not just this one) to 'make do' with what we have an try and find solutions internally first and foremost. So what do you chaps think the owners should do at this point? Overrule him and tell him 'No, we're signing a new CM, its Nunes and you will use him'?

Also....I think we're beyond the point of making out like anyone here thinks we probably shouldn't sign a new CM ;)

On this one I'd just disagree with Klopp on not signing/trying to sign a midfielder that's not his ideal top choice when we need one.  You'd like to see us work on a list of targets between Klopp and Ward, rather than Tchouameni or bust. If Bellingham doesn't come off next year then we couldn't just do nothing else, we'd need to look at alternatives. Same now.

It's not realistic for the owners to go to Klopp and tell him to sign a midfielder, but fair to say his make do and mend strategy suits them.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35740 on: Today at 02:22:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:59 pm
On this one I'd just disagree with Klopp on not signing/trying to sign a midfielder that's not his ideal top choice when we need one.  You'd like to see us work on a list of targets between Klopp and Ward, rather than Tchouameni or bust. If Bellingham doesn't come off next year then we couldn't just do nothing else, we'd need to look at alternatives. Same now.

It's not realistic for the owners to go to Klopp and tell him to sign a midfielder, but fair to say his make do and mend strategy suits them.

You know they were chucking club record money at Monaco for Tchouameni though right?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35741 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:22:42 pm
You know they were chucking club record money at Monaco for Tchouameni though right?

All the briefings where we walked away when the price got silly and it turned into a bidding war (understandable). There was a limit to what we were going to pay there and if we did get him for what was required, it would have made the Nunez deal unlikely.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35742 on: Today at 02:35:13 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:39:48 pm
If the right midfielder is available now, and he improves us, both for today and tomorrow, Im sure we will act. If not, theres no point adding more numbers, especially if they arent deemed better than the options already here. One consequence of that might be that we rely more on the younger players than we might have, especially if the older crop have a lot of niggly injuries along the way. Maybe we will see Elliott, Jones and Carvalho a fair bit this year? Maybe even Bacjetic in the domestic cup games?

Arguably it could be the making of us, as it gives them a chance to kick on and be counted on as we move forward. Supplement the younger group with Bellingham, and another, and we are in business for the duration.

In the meantime it does look slightly vulnerable. Still, Im glad the club is holding its nerve and not just buying someone for the sake of it. If they improve the group, and they are available now, Im sure we will do it. If not, we will find out more about the players already here.

The issue isnt giving minutes to Elliot / Carvalho or Bacjetic, its being forced to rely on them because the other more experienced players are unavailable and needing them to play at the top level rather than playing them when we feel theyre ready

It doesnt seem like were going to be proactive about this so all we can do is hope we keep our players fit and in form for the season ahead, we might panic buy in January like we did with the centre backs a few seasons ago if things go south

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35743 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:01 pm
All the briefings where we walked away when the price got silly and it turned into a bidding war (understandable). There was a limit to what we were going to pay there and if we did get him for what was required, it would have made the Nunez deal unlikely.

The briefings were we walked away when he'd literally made it crystal clear he was going to Real Madrid. As for losing out on a CM and then deciding to sign a striker instead, clinicals already run with that and its as nonsensical now as it was then :D This isn't Hicks and Gillette where we were missing out on Dani Alves over a few million. If we were making bids for Tchouameni and Nunez, we were clearly ready to go as high as sensibly needed to sign them. And not 'Oh shit, we only budgeted £60 million for each of them, but Tchouamenis going to cost £70 million so we'll have to see if we can get Richarlison instead'.

It actually seems pretty clear that we were looking at Tchouameni and Darwin Nunez as our signings this summer, obviously with Carvalho, and when Tchouameni went to Real we decided there was no-one else available now that we particularly wanted instead and so decided to wait (whilst obviously cracking on with signing Darwin as planned).

It all seems pretty uncontroversial really. We wanted to sign a beast CM this summer, we bid for a beast CM this summer, we missed out on the beast CM we wanted and made the decision that Fab, Thiago, Hendo, Naby, Millie, Jones, Harvey, Ox and Fabio was enough until at least January. We've since seen three of them pick up short to medium term injuries, so the decision for the manager is do we change the plans based on a six week injury to Thiago and a few weeks out for Curtis. Its not quite the same as having to scrape the barrel in 2020 with Kabak and Davies, and instead of signing someone like Caleta-Car we ended waiting for the one we wanted in Ibou (who looks far superior). But its probably not too far off. Its worked for us before (as much as you think it didnt, we were never winning the PL/CL that season with three long term CB injuries regardless of if we'd signed a CB in either the summer or early January, and we got into the CL and signed a monster in Ibou instead of a 'stop gap').
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35744 on: Today at 04:12:11 pm
no chance we would have not signed Nunez if we Tchouameni
We knew Mane was moving since summer 2021.
Its why we got Diaz in January to replace Mane & then Nunez to replace Origi & Minamino
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35745 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:55:28 pm
The briefings were we walked away when he'd literally made it crystal clear he was going to Real Madrid. As for losing out on a CM and then deciding to sign a striker instead, clinicals already run with that and its as nonsensical now as it was then :D This isn't Hicks and Gillette where we were missing out on Dani Alves over a few million. If we were making bids for Tchouameni and Nunez, we were clearly ready to go as high as sensibly needed to sign them. And not 'Oh shit, we only budgeted £60 million for each of them, but Tchouamenis going to cost £70 million so we'll have to see if we can get Richarlison instead'.

It actually seems pretty clear that we were looking at Tchouameni and Darwin Nunez as our signings this summer, obviously with Carvalho, and when Tchouameni went to Real we decided there was no-one else available now that we particularly wanted instead and so decided to wait (whilst obviously cracking on with signing Darwin as planned).

It all seems pretty uncontroversial really. We wanted to sign a beast CM this summer, we bid for a beast CM this summer, we missed out on the beast CM we wanted and made the decision that Fab, Thiago, Hendo, Naby, Millie, Jones, Harvey, Ox and Fabio was enough until at least January. We've since seen three of them pick up short to medium term injuries, so the decision for the manager is do we change the plans based on a six week injury to Thiago and a few weeks out for Curtis. Its not quite the same as having to scrape the barrel in 2020 with Kabak and Davies, and instead of signing someone like Caleta-Car we ended waiting for the one we wanted in Ibou (who looks far superior). But its probably not too far off. Its worked for us before (as much as you think it didnt, we were never winning the PL/CL that season with three long term CB injuries regardless of if we'd signed a CB in either the summer or early January, and we got into the CL and signed a monster in Ibou instead of a 'stop gap').

I understand that, just doubting whether we were ever paying a record fee for Tchouameni, regardless of Real. The fee being touted was around 40 mill at the time and we walked away from it before the season even finished once Real drove the price up/turned his head their way. That then left us the summer to source alternatives.

HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35746 on: Today at 04:26:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:12:11 pm
no chance we would have not signed Nunez if we Tchouameni
We knew Mane was moving since summer 2021.
Its why we got Diaz in January to replace Mane & then Nunez to replace Origi & Minamino

You may be right or alternatively perhaps we wouldn't have spent as much as we were willing to spend on Nunez and decided to look elsewhere.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35747 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:01 pm
All the briefings where we walked away when the price got silly and it turned into a bidding war (understandable). There was a limit to what we were going to pay there and if we did get him for what was required, it would have made the Nunez deal unlikely.

And that will not be any different to the Bellingham deal next summer, if anyone wants to place a bet I reckon we wont sign Bellingham and will end up signing someone else for around 40-60M and then Pearce/Joyce etc will come out and and pretend it was always our plan

Remember, the whole season ahead is potentially being compromised because we are not signing a second choice option now?

That said if it was up to me Id always want to do more than break even each summer
