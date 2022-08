apparently last season was his most minutes played with us and even then i cant even recall him playing much. but when seeing him play on the pitch he has always been a pretty standout in terms of quality. his harassing is absolutely relentless and when the midfield is on song pretty much sure he will be playing.



what are the updates on his illness? and judging by his injury record, the chances of him being fit the 6 weeks thiago will be out will be a pretty slim one. otherwise there wont be so much discussion about a new signing.



This is another problem, if he's in the squad but doesn't start it tends to be grouped with when he isn't available. Sometimes he's fit but just isn't picked for particular games, happens to many players but doesn't mean he hasn't been availableGoing by what's been said he's over the illness and will be back for the next game