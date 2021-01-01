I just had a quick look, he completed a full 90' only 12 times last season, 5 of those on international duty. His performances for me is measured a lot in 45 minute blocks, rather than a full game. He'll have an amazing half, then be relatively anonymous for another one or two. Perhaps he's been unlucky with his injuries, but even now he's missed a full preseason with us, which doesn't really bode well for the upcoming campaign.



He played against Man Utd, Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg & City. So every pre-season game except for the one against Strasbourg (24h after the Community Shield). He's missed 1 league game through illness and was already back in training the day before that match. Let's not get carried away.Klopp has said a few times recently that Naby is in the best shape of his life. It was clear last year that his reduced minutes were us trying to rotate him and Thiago for their own good. I would say that worked quite well for Keita (better than it did for Thiago) and he's looking more robust.