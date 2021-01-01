« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1793137 times)

Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35640 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:38:12 pm
I just had a quick look, he completed a full 90' only 12 times last season, 5 of those on international duty. His performances for me is measured a lot in 45 minute blocks, rather than a full game. He'll have an amazing half, then be relatively anonymous for another one or two. Perhaps he's been unlucky with his injuries, but even now he's missed a full preseason with us, which doesn't really bode well for the upcoming campaign.

He played against Man Utd, Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg & City. So every pre-season game except for the one against Strasbourg (24h after the Community Shield). He's missed 1 league game through illness and was already back in training the day before that match. Let's not get carried away.


Klopp has said a few times recently that Naby is in the best shape of his life. It was clear last year that his reduced minutes were us trying to rotate him and Thiago for their own good. I would say that worked quite well for Keita (better than it did for Thiago) and he's looking more robust.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35641 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:43:15 pm
He played against Man Utd, Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg & City. So every pre-season game except for the one against Strasbourg (24h after the Community Shield). He's missed 1 league game through illness and was already back in training the day before that match. Let's not get carried away.


Klopp has said a few times recently that Naby is in the best shape of his life. It was clear last year that his reduced minutes were us trying to rotate him and Thiago for their own good. I would say that worked quite well for Keita (better than it did for Thiago) and he's looking more robust.

For our sake, I hope you're right. But it is hard not to be cynical when he's been here for 4 years now and we're still waiting for him to be that midfielder we all lusted for at Leipzig. As time goes on, the chances of him getting that back become less and less.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35642 on: Today at 03:52:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:28:59 pm
By all.means give the club full credit for the amazing recruitment but... over the course 6 months?

Jotas been here since 2020 and Nunez arrived this summer!! We're quick but not THAT quick

Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35643 on: Today at 03:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.
He's a lot of physicality and mobility but perhaps lacking the technique around it we'd arguably need if you're losing Thiago from the midfield to accommodate him.

Stats are deceptive too because he's been Milan's penalty taker for two seasons, don't assume he's a goal-scoring midfielder as at Atalanta he was more of a DM that burst forward a la Fabinho.

He's good but he's not Liverpool good. Barcelona continue to be a disgrace and an embarrassment.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35644 on: Today at 03:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:52:22 pm
Doh - meant Carvalho! My bad.

On another note, is Franck Kessie any good? Sounds like he might have to leave Barcelona before he's even played a game for them.

he's slow.
