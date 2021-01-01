« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35560 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:11:54 pm
Why? They have signed Phillips

Phillips plays a different position.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35561 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:42:11 pm
Speaking of Leicester midfielders, Dewsbury-Hall profiles well.

When I watch him play, my heart goes boom boom boom.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35562 on: Today at 04:38:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:18 pm
He's far from the definition of average, but he doesn't have the athleticism for us.


That's what we need more than anything, legs in the midfield. The eye test isn't for everyone but you can just see it. On turnovers we look very vulnerable and it just looks slow in there and that impacts us in many different ways.

Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Milner, all of them have different skillsets but athleticism an an old fashion sense doesn't apply to them. Legs in the midfield is vital.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35563 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:19:44 pm
When I watch him play, my heart goes boom boom boom.

That's so bad. You can pack your bags, they've come to take you home.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35564 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm
It sounds like Tielemanns is available for a pretty reasonable fee considering he has 12 months to go on his contract. So far it seems clear that it's just not LFC that have a lower opinion on him then some of you here. Otherwise why is he still at Leicester?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35565 on: Today at 04:55:14 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:50:32 pm
It sounds like Tielemanns is available for a pretty reasonable fee considering he has 12 months to go on his contract. So far it seems clear that it's just not LFC that have a lower opinion on him then some of you here. Otherwise why is he still at Leicester?

The two dont go hand in hand, there's a pretty wide spectrum between being good enough for Leicester and being good enough for Liverpool. And he might fancy leaving on a free next summer so he doesn't have to choose between Arsenal and United, who knows.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35566 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:55:14 pm
The two dont go hand in hand, there's a pretty wide spectrum between being good enough for Leicester and being good enough for Liverpool. And he might fancy leaving on a free next summer so he doesn't have to choose between Arsenal and United, who knows.

Then you'd probably see press briefings about that's what he intends to do which is pretty typical. Instead it's that he wants to play in the CL and nobody that is in the CL wants him or can afford him.
Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35567 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:53:32 pm
Ill have what youre having please.

Just good ol' grade A hopium.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35568 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm
It would be great to have some scoring asset in the midfield, something we really missed for a while now. Reckon SMS would be ideal in that aspect but I really dont see us spending the fee United are rumoured to pay. Good signing for them unfortunately if they pull it off.

What are your odds on us signing a midfielder this window?

« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:59 pm by robertobaggio37 »
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35569 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:41:29 pm
Tielemans is the definition of average. Lijnders explained our strategy clearly, if the club can't identify or afford a qauilty player then Klopp would rather wait instead of wasting money on the likes of Tielemans.

Tielmans is a red herring though. He's not the profile of player we'd want or suit us. Plenty out there that are and would boost the squad.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35570 on: Today at 06:12:47 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:40:29 pm
That's so bad. You can pack your bags, they've come to take you home.
;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35571 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35572 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:54 pm


I think their peak's are peaking a touch too early.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35573 on: Today at 06:24:33 pm
Salah past his best. Shouldn't have given him that contract.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

JasonF

    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35574 on: Today at 06:26:56 pm
When has 24-26 ever been peak age for a midfielder?
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35575 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:26:56 pm
When has 24-26 ever been peak age for a midfielder?

Since Mark Carey and Caoimhe ONeill decided it was, so they could write the increasingly on-brand Athletic fluff piece this morning.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35576 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:50:32 pm
It sounds like Tielemanns is available for a pretty reasonable fee considering he has 12 months to go on his contract. So far it seems clear that it's just not LFC that have a lower opinion on him then some of you here. Otherwise why is he still at Leicester?

He runs like he's wearing a 100 year old diving suit, welded to the seabed. Covered in concrete.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35577 on: Today at 07:08:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:22:36 pm
I think their peak's are peaking a touch too early.

Always the perception which will never shift due to survivor bias (ie the older players who are still elite are the ones you remember)
I don't know what data they're using for this chart specifically but in general it's usually based on output on the pitch across all players of that age and almost always comes out as younger than people perceive. (I do think their bands of peak are too narrow in that graph fwiw)
Its obviously subject to a lot of argument, and quite an interesting topic by the by ... its better served as an overall view rather than getting hung up on individuals as they all vary so much
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35578 on: Today at 07:22:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:54 pm

Instead of buying players, we need to clear out the deadwood first. Virgil, Mo, Thiago, Fabinho, Robbo all past their best.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35579 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:51 pm
His value will only increase which means he'd be more easily attainable now than in 12 months time when there will be more clubs interested in him and his value increased, especially if he has a good world cup and/or season with Dortmund.

Dortmund would sell this year if the fee was right. I've said for months now I'd offer 60m and Naby and see what they say.

Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35580 on: Today at 07:44:13 pm
Is Peak age, the new xG?
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35581 on: Today at 07:58:28 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:51 pm
His value will only increase which means he'd be more easily attainable now than in 12 months time when there will be more clubs interested in him and his value increased, especially if he has a good world cup and/or season with Dortmund.

Dortmund would sell this year if the fee was right. I've said for months now I'd offer 60m and Naby and see what they say.

What if this year he were to just keep falling over though ?

Value plummets
A win for the Liverpool country

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35582 on: Today at 08:36:24 pm
Fresh reports coming in that Matheus Nunes has rejected Wolves approach yet again as he want to play Champions League footie.  :D
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35583 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:22:36 pm
I think their peak's are peaking a touch too early.

'Liverpool fielded their oldest XI since 1953 in the Community Shield and had six players aged 30 and over in their starting XI for a Premier League game for the first time since 1994'

Even so we seem to be placing a lot of confidence on this idea that advancements in sports science means players decline later and slower. We maybe right.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35584 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm
Well still be fine even if we dont bring an extra body in, just need Jones Elliot and Keita to remain durable during these next couple months.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35585 on: Today at 09:24:14 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:06:14 pm
Well still be fine even if we dont bring an extra body in, just need Jones Elliot and Keita to remain durable during these next couple months.
Jones is currently injured which doesnt help, hell be out a few more weeks then probably need a couple after that to get sharpness.

On the peak age graph, its probably not far off right in terms of peak productivity. Theres a lot more data though that doesnt inform that, such as where the productivity occurs and scaling it adequately, which such a simple graphic is not capable of. The example being, if Striker A scores 25 goals in the Championship, moves to the Premier League and grabs 18, which of these is the most impressive and whats considered the peak and the peak production in this scenario? Id argue that peaks typically last a lot longer than that for the truly elite players. Id tend to say a proper peak for a high end player would be 4-5 years. Interesting though as a tool to show the squads age composition.

On Nunes, looking at his distance covered, his ball recoveries following a press and the areas hes pressing in, hes got some engine. Whether were genuinely interested or not the lad is an athlete.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35586 on: Today at 09:47:15 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:37:45 pm

'Liverpool fielded their oldest XI since 1953 in the Community Shield and had six players aged 30 and over in their starting XI for a Premier League game for the first time since 1994'

Even so we seem to be placing a lot of confidence on this idea that advancements in sports science means players decline later and slower. We maybe right.

Its slightly misleading because theres no way Firmino is starting many games this season once Jota is back and Nunez up to speed. Also, Konate is definitely ahead of Matip in the pecking order these days. That said, our midfield is an issue. Its old, slow and injury prone.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35587 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm
DS can you do one of your scout reports on Matheus Nunes please mate?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35588 on: Today at 10:01:23 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:37:45 pm

'Liverpool fielded their oldest XI since 1953 in the Community Shield and had six players aged 30 and over in their starting XI for a Premier League game for the first time since 1994'

Even so we seem to be placing a lot of confidence on this idea that advancements in sports science means players decline later and slower. We maybe right.

We did look old and stale in that game. For me the likes of Gomez, one of Elliott or Jones and Nunez really need to be in the team more often than not.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35589 on: Today at 10:32:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:23 pm
We did look old and stale in that game. For me the likes of Gomez, one of Elliott or Jones and Nunez really need to be in the team more often than not.

Konate too.

Who were the 6 over 30?

Virg - at least a couple of seasons in him. No need to worry
Matip - still playing at a high level. Both Konate and Gomez waiting in the wings
Henderson - game time needs to be managed
Thiago - as above
Firmino - will probably be a sub option sooner rather than later
Salah - no concerns

Ironically its the old boys keeping fit and plenty of the younger ones proving less durable. Harvey, Keita and Jones getting game time in the two more advanced midfield positions will make that slightly eyebrow raising stat feel a lot better. As will Nunez or Jota starting in Bobbys place.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35590 on: Today at 10:43:06 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:47:34 pm
DS can you do one of your scout reports on Matheus Nunes please mate?
I have probably only seen him play 3 or 4 times, so largely Im going off that small sample size for the old eye test, and what I can read into by the numbers. I did see him play live a few times when trying to watch Diaz and Nunez prior to their moves - always thought he looks a player.

I was surprised to see hes only 6 foot, carries himself a lot taller and is physical with it, bullying a lot of players in the Portuguese league. The word Id use is hustle, his energy and non-stop belligerence is what forces possession turnovers - I mentioned earlier that not only is he a ceaseless presser with 23 per 90, hes intelligent with it, hes in the top 2% of outfield players forcing possession turnovers in Europe last season. For a player whos primary skillset is not as a ball winner, thats pretty impressive. He covers a lot of ground too. Thats not always necessarily an indicator of much beyond great conditioning, but we all know what legs in midfield can do to the opposition. 

The other area hes great in is dribbling and carrying. He has massive talent here - good turn of pace, lovely close control typical of players whose formative years came in Brazil. He maybe somewhat over
-complicates at times and needs to learn when to lay the ball off or look for an early release rather than trying to hold onto it further. He had the bizarre stat last season of completing more dribbles than he did combined shots and key passes, which probably proves hes an 8 rather than a 10 and also suggests he needs more honing on his decision making in the final third. 3.19 successful dribbles per90 is frankly insane though and I think this is something that could be directly translated to the Premier League. Whilst he doesnt necessarily play the game in the same way, he reminds me a touch of Moussa Dembele, formerly of Spurs, in his strength, aggression, ability to wipe out opposition players from the defensive phase with his carrying and his overall dribbling quality. He probably shares the same downside that he needs to be more actively productive. The right coaching set up alleviates that Id think.

One small caveat is that in our midfield specifically, I doubt he would dovetail with Keita well. He needs a proper 6 because hes pretty adventurous and Keita does a lot of what Nunes does - the carries, attempts at penetrative passes. Keitas a better passer, Nunes covers more ground and beats players more. Theyre essentially both high-risk, high reward players who do a lot of the same thing. My worry is that in a pairing together they take too many risks and force too many turnovers without the basis to defend those turnovers if theyre both caught high up, which looking at average pitch positioning of them both, their natural games suggest they would be. That asks the question why would we go for him when Keita does a lot of what he does brilliantly fairly well himself, and a lot of what Nunes isnt great at a lot better? I suppose that comes down to durability, how to optimise those skill sets and the fact that Nunes gives you more intangibles on the defensive side of the game, given his pace and power.

Sporting are a high-pressing outfit and have produced as many quality midfielders as anyone in the last few years, so Id be inclined to think hed work here and fit in fairly quickly. He needs a coach who will hone his decision making but keep alive that vital spark that makes him so entertaining to watch. Super press resistant, phenomenal athlete. Hard to benchmark his value but hes clearly ready for a crack at a top club.

A long one given Ive literally seen him live a handful of times, but hes a really interesting player. Way too good for Wolves for sure.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35591 on: Today at 10:57:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:42:11 pm
Speaking of Leicester midfielders, Dewsbury-Hall profiles well.
I agree, a young Jordan Henderson
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35592 on: Today at 11:09:21 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 08:37:45 pm

'Liverpool fielded their oldest XI since 1953 in the Community Shield and had six players aged 30 and over in their starting XI for a Premier League game for the first time since 1994'

Even so we seem to be placing a lot of confidence on this idea that advancements in sports science means players decline later and slower. We maybe right.

As others have noted we do already have replacements lined up for certain spots. Mainly CB and FW. So it's not as dire as it seems. Getting to be beating a dead horse here though in that again our midfield is where the real issue is. Nobody beats Father Time unfortunately. I've said for a long time now that the Thiago signing was one of the stranger ones during Klopp's time here and the repercussions from that are even now still being felt. Nobody is really better than him when fit so it makes any replacement talk seem strange in that if Thiago is fit they wouldn't play. Hendo might actually be toast though at this point. His performance against a pretty pedestrian midfield put out by Fulham was quite shocking until he moved into the 6. He did start slow last year as well though so I guess we'll see how this goes.
