LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:45:58 pm
No chance we sign someone if its 6 weeks out. 2-3 months then fair enough. Not for 6 weeks though.

That might make sense if it was Mo, Robbo or someone and you know it'll be 6 weeks then they'll be fine for the rest of the season but this is just the first of multiples injuries he'll get this season.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
Allow me to be the announcer on Price Is Right for a minute.

Matheus Nunes  come on down

Florian Neuhaus come on down

Youri Tielemans come on down

Ibrahima Sangare come on down

Nicolo Barella come on down

Luka Sucic come on down

Jude Bellingham come on down

Bring me Tielemans because he can kick the ball hard at the goal and sometimes it goes in the goal.

I think Barella would be a lovely signing but can see him wanting to stay at Inter. Perhaps test him next summer by tempting him to come and partner Mr Bellingham in the best years of his career.
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm
I mean this genuinely, who? I too think theres a few options that are as good or better, but theyre better now, not necessarily in two years time and in my opinion almost definitely not in 4 or 5.

Bellingham has already produced elite numbers at a high level, is still a teenager but demonstrated a level of leadership and maturity that is astonishing for any lad of even several years older. He can be moulded into nearly any type of midfielder, but that would do a disservice to his ability and potential to be a world class 8 who can dribble, pass, drive past players and add goals from midfield whilst also being a physical presence who can help to dominate on the defensive side of the ball.

The question isnt can we sign someone as good as Bellingham, its whether we can sign someone who fits our style of play and provides qualities the squad needs. whoever that is I trust the club to find the right person, put it this way, if we asked the question who would be the best cover left back we could sign how many of us wouldve suggested Tsimakis at the time?

The club already has the expertise to bring in the right player but they can only do that if the money men and Klopp agree to it
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there

Better not call Saul
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list

What about that Joe Allen lad at Swansea?
I hope we are at least having a look to see what's out there.

If previous season's are an indicator of future injuries, with the added factor of everyone being a year older, we'll either be forcing certain players to play too many minutes or having to bring in backup players into difficult matches.

Given that it's not a surprise and we've still got time to add another first choice midfielder, it would be disappointing if it's not being discussed behind the scenes. I fear it might be a difference maker, especially in the league.
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list

Joking aside, Newcastle are presumably likely enter the market for a midfielder now right? Not following much outside of us these days, but I think I've read they're having a surprisingly quiet window.

If they do, perhaps there's a chance they succeed in starting negotiations for a player in our databases that we like, that hits certain criteria, and - as happened with Spurs and Diaz - we can invite ourselves into similar conversations and make a better offer (from a football perspective)
Don't think Thiago missing 6 weeks makes much difference to us buying or not.. he misses significant time every season so it doesn't make a material difference - the way this season is structured it might make a difference to our title chances though.
Regardless of his injury we should've bought a midfielder by now... and still should... but it looks like we probably wont for some reason (others seem to have their ideas as to why not)
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
Joking aside, Newcastle are presumably likely enter the market for a midfielder now right? Not following much outside of us these days, but I think I've read they're having a surprisingly quiet window.

If they do, perhaps there's a chance they succeed in starting negotiations for a player in our databases that we like, that hits certain criteria, and - as happened with Spurs and Diaz - we can invite ourselves into similar conversations and make a better offer (from a football perspective)

Sell them Keita for £50M
Not sure how to do it, but this feels like the embodiment of the *chuckles* Im in danger gif.

Were now relying on Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, and Elliott for the next 1-2 months. In a heavily condensed season due to the World Cup.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
Sell them Keita for £50M

We need to add, not subtract. Would be a very stupid move and we don't do stupid moves.
I really like the young crop of midfielders we have. The established players are excellent too, but not durable enough. The in betweeners, at least in terms of age, are Ox and Naby, and they arent available enough.

It is pretty clear to me we need another midfielder. It will mean paying one or two for the season who will barely play before they move on, so we may not do it. We have the numbers, but we dont have enough availability from the group.

Not sure who we will go for, mind. Maybe Sucic or Matheus. And then go big on Bellingham next summer as the Henderson replacement, with Hendo then taking on a bit more of a Milner sort of role.

Two midfielders needed, to my mind, between now and the end of the summer 2023 transfer window.

If we dont sign one now I wont wet the bed, and if we dont bring someone in I will be hoping it will give the likes of Elliott and Jones the minutes they need to kick on.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm
Not sure how to do it, but this feels like the embodiment of the *chuckles* Im in danger gif.

Were now relying on Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, and Elliott for the next 1-2 months. In a heavily condensed season due to the World Cup.

You're forgetting Jay Spearing.....😊
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:17 am
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)

Doesn't seem to be anything new. It's that same (very unlikely) rumour about us potentially swapping Firmino or Keita for Brozovic that was in the Italian press on Friday being regurgitated.
Matheus Nunes would make a lot of sense from a CV and age standpoint. The absolute maximum he'd cost would be more or less 50 million due to his release clause, but probably a bit less and would be on modest wages. He's at the right stage of his career to still develop quite a bit and Klopp has bought a lot from Portugal recently, usually decent value there. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a move made for Nunes before the end of the window to be honest.

Sucic comes across as someone Red Bull would require a fortune to release for an uncertain outcome. Usually their exports do well but it would be a massive risk to pay a huge sum for a teenager from the Austrian league.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:17 am
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)

I've long liked him,a very good B2B midfielder with a great engine a bit like James Milner imo.

But as others have pointed out is already 29 and recently signed a new contract (Sangare too yesterday) so propably not cheap.

Think he's got the quality to play for us though.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:03:34 pm
We need to add, not subtract. Would be a very stupid move and we don't do stupid moves.

Selling someone who is injury prone for £50M isnt stupid if you bring in a better player
Convinced we wouldn't sign someone before we learned the extent of Thiagos injury and even more now. Not just because Klopp has said it but also because we need to remember we often have to give players a decent amount of time to get used to our system before they're playing anywhere near regularly. Obviously a new midfielder would still help across the duration of the season but in terms of what's happening right now, there isn't really any guarantee they would get a lot of minutes straight away, Fabinho and Robertson are just 2 examples of players we slowly introduced
Considering were just out of pre-season and it takes a little while to get up to speed with our style of player, especially in midfield, Id guess the thinking is by the time a new CM would be there, Thiago and Jones would be back. So I dont see a Brozovic-type signing.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:59:05 am
Selling someone who is injury prone for £50M isnt stupid if you bring in a better player

Getting £50million for an injury prone player who has 1 yr left on his deal, wouldn't be merely not stupid, it would be split the atom genius by our management

Keita is a fine player, but the potential rationale for not signing a midfielder this window, could be extended as to why it might not make sense to offer him a deal beyond this season.  Also, if we sign bellingham, we might want a back up m/f's that can do the job, having back up m/f like potentially thiago/ henderson/keita and potentially milner is a injury nightmare in waiting, these are guys that need their mins managing, if we have to throw them in to a hectic schedule, due to an injury to 1 of our 1st choice midfielders, then they could fall like skittles
 
I wonder how many injuries in midfield
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:52:49 am
Convinced we wouldn't sign someone before we learned the extent of Thiagos injury and even more now. Not just because Klopp has said it but also because we need to remember we often have to give players a decent amount of time to get used to our system before they're playing anywhere near regularly. Obviously a new midfielder would still help across the duration of the season but in terms of what's happening right now, there isn't really any guarantee they would get a lot of minutes straight away, Fabinho and Robertson are just 2 examples of players we slowly introduced
Its a mixed bag isnt it really? We cant tell what the management would do with new players. For every Fab and Robbo, as you rightly point out, theres a VVD who goes straight into the line up within days of signing or a Salah/Mane who are straight into the team following pre season.

In such a condensed season, games coming rapidly in succession, a break where a lot of our squad isnt getting a break, theres a clear need to bring someone in now to cover the fact that out of the midfielders available, every single one of them has had at least a month out injured in the past two seasons. In that time, Milners missed 13 games injured, Keita 21, Henderson 19, Thiago 41, Elliott 30, Fabinho 14 and Ox 22. That is beyond patchy availability, its awful. Its caveated with the fact that the likes of Elliott was a single impact injury, but as the players get older and the fixtures more congested, theres very much a need to address this before it gets worse, because realistically these players arent all of a sudden going to get less injury prone.

Looking up those numbers, it shocked me to see how available Keita has been, but even the best there is Milner who isnt a first choice starter. Surrounding this is the fact we give players time to get back to match fitness and the fact three of that group are all currently injured. If the club chooses not to get someone as they believe theyll manage, then thats that. Well find a way. My argument would be we needed a midfielder even before Thiagos injury.
Also, Keita is clearly protected these days to avoid injuries. We very carefully manage his minutes. Same with Thiago I suspect. That's obviously a very good idea but it means that not only are they missing games injured (although in Keita's case not too many recently) but they're missing games when fit to avoid getting injured. That happens to every player to some extent obviously but with some of our midfielders they really do need nursing through seasons.
