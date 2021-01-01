« previous next »
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35440 on: Today at 10:21:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:58 pm
No chance we sign someone if its 6 weeks out. 2-3 months then fair enough. Not for 6 weeks though.

That might make sense if it was Mo, Robbo or someone and you know it'll be 6 weeks then they'll be fine for the rest of the season but this is just the first of multiples injuries he'll get this season.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35441 on: Today at 10:23:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:57 pm
Allow me to be the announcer on Price Is Right for a minute.

Matheus Nunes  come on down

Florian Neuhaus come on down

Youri Tielemans come on down

Ibrahima Sangare come on down

Nicolo Barella come on down

Luka Sucic come on down

Jude Bellingham come on down

Bring me Tielemans because he can kick the ball hard at the goal and sometimes it goes in the goal.

I think Barella would be a lovely signing but can see him wanting to stay at Inter. Perhaps test him next summer by tempting him to come and partner Mr Bellingham in the best years of his career.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35442 on: Today at 10:23:54 pm
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35443 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:52:15 pm
I mean this genuinely, who? I too think theres a few options that are as good or better, but theyre better now, not necessarily in two years time and in my opinion almost definitely not in 4 or 5.

Bellingham has already produced elite numbers at a high level, is still a teenager but demonstrated a level of leadership and maturity that is astonishing for any lad of even several years older. He can be moulded into nearly any type of midfielder, but that would do a disservice to his ability and potential to be a world class 8 who can dribble, pass, drive past players and add goals from midfield whilst also being a physical presence who can help to dominate on the defensive side of the ball.

The question isnt can we sign someone as good as Bellingham, its whether we can sign someone who fits our style of play and provides qualities the squad needs. whoever that is I trust the club to find the right person, put it this way, if we asked the question who would be the best cover left back we could sign how many of us wouldve suggested Tsimakis at the time?

The club already has the expertise to bring in the right player but they can only do that if the money men and Klopp agree to it
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35444 on: Today at 10:32:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:23:54 pm
Saul on loan anyone?

EDIT: Sorry, thought it was Summer 2021 again there

Better not call Saul
klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35445 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm
Jonjo Shelvey out for 12 weeks, cross him off the list
