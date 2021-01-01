I mean this genuinely, who? I too think theres a few options that are as good or better, but theyre better now, not necessarily in two years time and in my opinion almost definitely not in 4 or 5.



Bellingham has already produced elite numbers at a high level, is still a teenager but demonstrated a level of leadership and maturity that is astonishing for any lad of even several years older. He can be moulded into nearly any type of midfielder, but that would do a disservice to his ability and potential to be a world class 8 who can dribble, pass, drive past players and add goals from midfield whilst also being a physical presence who can help to dominate on the defensive side of the ball.



The question isnt can we sign someone as good as Bellingham, its whether we can sign someone who fits our style of play and provides qualities the squad needs. whoever that is I trust the club to find the right person, put it this way, if we asked the question who would be the best cover left back we could sign how many of us wouldve suggested Tsimakis at the time?The club already has the expertise to bring in the right player but they can only do that if the money men and Klopp agree to it