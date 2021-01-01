Where is the evidence the budget is there though? The money was there for Tchouameni before we signed Nunez. Based on how weve operated in the past it makes far more sense to assume we simply cant spend the huge money wed need for a big midfielder at this time. Our wage bill is massive and hasnt really decreased this summer and we simply dont spend way more than we get back. It is not a criticism but I dont believe it is entirely accurate to say Klopp is simply waiting. There probably is an element of that but it is likely because the money we could spend isnt enough to get somebody who changes the picture and therefore it makes sense to put it towards one when we can.



it's a concern for me, that, mind. I'm happy with Nunez and think he's going to absolutely bang them in for us. But if our first priority was a bit of midfield 'legs' [which for me we've needed since last summer], then why when our first target got away didn't we attempt to resolve that issue first off? Was it Tchouameni or Nunez? Because they're totally different player profiles. If we got Tchouameni do we then not replace Sadio up top? Or do we 'replace' Sadio with Diaz/Carvalho?It seems we know the issue is there and we're happy for it to remain there. Presumably this is because we're waiting for someone, and presumably this someone is Bellingham. But by next summer how much does he cost? Who else is interested? And who else do we need to replace in midfield.It's part of why I think we really need to move for someone now regardless of Bellingham coming next year or not. It's not just one midfielder we need, imo.