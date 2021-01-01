« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35320 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:32:35 pm
Is Keita going to get less injury prone? The three who having contracts running down can be replaced by two players at most and I don't think we need to spend £100m+ to do it

Matip seems to have done to be fair.

Apologies in advance for the jinx!
lolowalsh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35321 on: Today at 12:47:03 pm
I feel like we are going to sign a midfielder in a similar fashion to what we did with Jota. 
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35322 on: Today at 12:55:12 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:34:36 am
He's working on a relatively small budget compared to others. If he had unlimited money like Pep you think he'd take risks like this?
Money is not the issue at this point. We even enquired about Mbappé. The fact that we are loaded doesn't mean we are unwise with our spending.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35323 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:47:03 pm
I feel like we are going to sign a midfielder in a similar fashion to what we did with Jota.

Rúben Neves.
Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35324 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:43:44 am
Where is the evidence the budget is there though? The money was there for Tchouameni before we signed Nunez. Based on how weve operated in the past it makes far more sense to assume we simply cant spend the huge money wed need for a big midfielder at this time. Our wage bill is massive and hasnt really decreased this summer and we simply dont spend way more than we get back. It is not a criticism but I dont believe it is entirely accurate to say Klopp is simply waiting. There probably is an element of that but it is likely because the money we could spend isnt enough to get somebody who changes the picture and therefore it makes sense to put it towards one when we can.

it's a concern for me, that, mind. I'm happy with Nunez and think he's going to absolutely bang them in for us. But if our first priority was a bit of midfield 'legs' [which for me we've needed since last summer], then why when our first target got away didn't we attempt to resolve that issue first off? Was it Tchouameni or Nunez? Because they're totally different player profiles. If we got Tchouameni do we then not replace Sadio up top? Or do we 'replace' Sadio with Diaz/Carvalho?

It seems we know the issue is there and we're happy for it to remain there. Presumably this is because we're waiting for someone, and presumably this someone is Bellingham. But by next summer how much does he cost? Who else is interested? And who else do we need to replace in midfield.

It's part of why I think we really need to move for someone now regardless of Bellingham coming next year or not. It's not just one midfielder we need, imo.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35325 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:58:04 pm
it's a concern for me, that, mind. I'm happy with Nunez and think he's going to absolutely bang them in for us. But if our first priority was a bit of midfield 'legs' [which for me we've needed since last summer], then why when our first target got away didn't we attempt to resolve that issue first off? Was it Tchouameni or Nunez? Because they're totally different player profiles. If we got Tchouameni do we then not replace Sadio up top? Or do we 'replace' Sadio with Diaz/Carvalho?

It seems we know the issue is there and we're happy for it to remain there. Presumably this is because we're waiting for someone, and presumably this someone is Bellingham. But by next summer how much does he cost? Who else is interested? And who else do we need to replace in midfield.

It's part of why I think we really need to move for someone now regardless of Bellingham coming next year or not. It's not just one midfielder we need, imo.

If we didn't sign Nunez and Mane decided to stay I can't see us only making Carvalho and Ramsay our only summer signings for less than £10m. We probably diverted the money we had for a midfielder to Nunez.
Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35326 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:04:24 pm
If we didn't sign Nunez and Mane decided to stay I can't see us only making Carvalho and Ramsay our only summer signings for less than £10m. We probably diverted the money we had for a midfielder to Nunez.

I don't think there was any way Mane was deciding to stay, his interviews etc. pre CL final were about as clear as he could be that he was off. I guess we could have forced his arm as he had a year left.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35327 on: Today at 01:10:56 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:06:46 pm
I don't think there was any way Mane was deciding to stay, his interviews etc. pre CL final were about as clear as he could be that he was off. I guess we could have forced his arm as he had a year left.
Yeah. We would have signed Darwin regardless. Klopp's interview afterwards about Jude not being on the market indicates that we were willing to spend if he was available.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35328 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:04:24 pm
If we didn't sign Nunez and Mane decided to stay I can't see us only making Carvalho and Ramsay our only summer signings for less than £10m. We probably diverted the money we had for a midfielder to Nunez.

Everyone is kinda presuming that, but if you needed a new keeper and the club went and bought a striker, I think most people would still be 'what about the keeper'? For some reason midfielders don't evoke that kind of reaction, eventhough htey are arguably the most important position on the pitch, the only players than can go literally everywhere on the pitch.

More to the point, the cost of Nunez was offset by sales, so were the club planning on a zero net spend this summer? What of all the talk of £200m war chests 'and this would be the summer of spend' that was bandied about after the accounts turned out to be so good?
Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35329 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:19 pm
What of all the talk of £200m war chests 'and this would be the summer of spend' that was bandied about after the accounts turned out to be so good?

I mean you have to take that with a pinch of salt at this point. It's often bandied about by Liverpool friendly journos but by and large it's complete shite isn't it.

If the money is there, and we are always told it is, then we should be buying someone in the next month. Our net spend is somewhere around 15-20m I believe, given how frugal we've been in the past a 30m -50 m midfielder should be well within our capability.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35330 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Everyone is kinda presuming that, but if you needed a new keeper and the club went and bought a striker, I think most people would still be 'what about the keeper'? For some reason midfielders don't evoke that kind of reaction, eventhough htey are arguably the most important position on the pitch, the only players than can go literally everywhere on the pitch.

More to the point, the cost of Nunez was offset by sales, so were the club planning on a zero net spend this summer? What of all the talk of £200m war chests 'and this would be the summer of spend' that was bandied about after the accounts turned out to be so good?

There's still a lot of costs we have to pay back each year. As well as the covid losses. I don't think we would have signed Tchouameni and Nunez. If we sign a midfielder now like I think we should (and it won't be at Tchouameni like prices) I reckon that pretty much ends the chances of Bellingham next summer. People always say we have plenty of money. Where's the evidence? We don't spend big unless we sell.
RedSamba

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35331 on: Today at 01:17:18 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:19 pm
What of all the talk of £200m war chests 'and this would be the summer of spend' that was bandied about after the accounts turned out to be so good?

Its the same thing every year - next summer we will spend big
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35332 on: Today at 01:20:58 pm
On the basis of last season, a Keita, Fabinho, Thiago midfield is significantly better than any other midfield selection and we should be trying to get all 3 of them on the pitch as often as possible.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35333 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:05 pm
There's still a lot of costs we have to pay back each year. As well as the covid losses. I don't think we would have signed Tchouameni and Nunez. If we sign a midfielder now like I think we should (and it won't be at Tchouameni like prices) I reckon that pretty much ends the chances of Bellingham next summer. People always say we have plenty of money. Where's the evidence? We don't spend big unless we sell.

This, 'it was Tchou, Tchou or Nunez' narrative doesn't make sense to me. Nunez was clearly a Mane replacement in a summer we also lost Origi and Minamino. We clearly needed another forward and we also clearly wanted (and need) another midfielder. We've made good money from sales so it's not like money is especially tight.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35334 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:55:39 pm
Rúben Neves.

"How do we make our midfield slower?"
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #35335 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Everyone is kinda presuming that, but if you needed a new keeper and the club went and bought a striker, I think most people would still be 'what about the keeper'? For some reason midfielders don't evoke that kind of reaction, eventhough htey are arguably the most important position on the pitch, the only players than can go literally everywhere on the pitch.

More to the point, the cost of Nunez was offset by sales, so were the club planning on a zero net spend this summer? What of all the talk of £200m war chests 'and this would be the summer of spend' that was bandied about after the accounts turned out to be so good?

Maybe this was the summer we spent because we all know how we work, its really well. We could have bought that midfielder from Monaco and Nunez so it would have been a high spend summer.
