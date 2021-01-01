It does feel like a case of deja vu. Same arguments in here, same information leaked to the press.
I understand peoples frustrations but its not exactly the same.
3 out of 3 centre backs being out for the season is quite damaging.
Current midfield situation is that we have 4 midfielders fit and another who has just returned to training.
Another midfielder who we know is out for 2-4 weeks and another who is out for 2-3 months.
3rd injured midfielder is out for as of yet undefined period. Could be 4 weeks, could be 4 months.
At present we do still have 5 options for 3 places and only play 1 game a week for next few weeks. Im not sure we are at 2020 centre back panic stages yet.
If you are unhappy with the quality with the current 5 midfielders then your gripe is with Klopp. 3 of them have been awarded new contracts in the last 12 months (Fabinho, Henderson, Milner) and a 4th (Keita) we are reported to be keen to extend. The 5th midfielder is Elliott who Klopp has put a lot of faith in and purposely made a clear pathway to him getting 1st team minutes. The composition of our midfield for this season is t something thats been sprung upon us. Klopp and the club have purposely taken this path through the recruitment, contracts and youth development policy over the last 12-24 months.
I would have done things slightly differently but dont see current situation as some huge issue. Therefore Im quite sanguine about Klopps approach around midfield. Others in here seem more irritated and I assume he deduction dissatisfied with Klopp in this regard.