Think some of the posts here are quite wild. Opportunity cost works both ways. There's no guarantee of anything in the future, acting like Bellingham will be 100% fit and available next year or the squad will be exactly as you expected or as good as you expected, there's no way to know. This could be as good as LFC is ever going to be in our lifetimes for all we know. So as always you have to maximize the now. To then say you'd sacrifice immediate results because it might prevent Jones or Elliott or whoever from becoming something is crazy, they may not even become good enough even if you give them all the minutes you could. And if that were to happen what are you left with in that case? There's no way you can run a club at the highest level where that's the predominant thought.



For me the club has the money, it's one of the richest in the world, so any talk of having to sell Ox or something else is just horseshit. The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?



Probably the only interesting thing with that train of thought is Hendo. He clearly struggled at times playing the 8 last season and now the first game of this season it's the same. How long can you say he's first choice when fit captain or not? If that dynamic were to change then all bets are off as without him you're either changing to a 4-2-3-1 (which I don't see Klopp doing) or you have to buy someone. It's just one game though and one injury, would be amazed if the club does anything just based on that but I guess we'll see.



