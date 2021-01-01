« previous next »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:46:40 pm
Why can't we sell an injured player? It's not like it's a career-ending injury it's just a hamstring. If the price was good you'd find teams willing to buy him.

I hope we try to reduce the number of midfielders we have and improve overall quality and durability. Sell Ox and let Jones go get first-team football somewhere else then bring a solid midfielder this window. Next year we can also bring in Bellingham to replace Keita with Jones coming back to replace Milner.
If hes out until October, hell miss the first 15-20% of the season. I doubt anyone would offer more than £10m. Not sure the club think its worth that.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:06:05 am
Even if we can only afford Bellingham as a big purchase over the next two seasons, we will still be able to buy at the Robertson/Gomez/Tsimikas level. We're not going to be THAT cash strapped whatever anyone might claim.
So basically you're saying the same things Rob Dylan had said, that led you to making this catty post saying he loves big transfer fees and only pretends to like youth development?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm
Not got much faith in Harvey or Curtis or Carvalho or Bajcetic have you?

I see this a lot. For all our feigned interest and approval of youth development, only expensive purchases really count. Right?
Do you think it might be worth taking a breath and not diving in two footed on every perceived slight on [not entirely sure what] lately?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:37:32 am
If hes out until October, hell miss the first 15-20% of the season. I doubt anyone would offer more than £10m. Not sure the club think its worth that.
Agreed. And I don't think he'd want to make a move mid-recovery, so to speak. I can only really see him staying-on till the end of the season, which I think is also the end of his contract?

Perhaps a Jan offer might tempt him but it's unlikely
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:12:45 am
Agreed. And I don't think he'd want to make a move mid-recovery, so to speak. I can only really see him staying-on till the end of the season, which I think is also the end of his contract?

Perhaps a Jan offer might tempt him but it's unlikely
If we identified someone else to bring in, I could see the club pulling the trigger on a sale, mainly to get the wages off the books.

Doubt either of those things will happen.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:46:28 am
If we identified someone else to bring in, I could see the club pulling the trigger on a sale, mainly to get the wages off the books.

Doubt either of those things will happen.
But he'd still have to agree to go, so it would be less pulling the trigger and more asking him politely if he wouldn't mind moving on so we can maybe get a fee (however small) and remove his wages. Unless a really advantageous (to him) offer comes along I agree that he'll stay put and then start afresh somewhere next season.

That's going to happen more and more often now, at least for the less wanted players, and the old idea of clubs 'selling' players they don't want may lose a lot of meaning over the coming years, as it becomes more about players (and their agents) dictating their own movements, and bagging a lot of the money.
Think some of the posts here are quite wild. Opportunity cost works both ways. There's no guarantee of anything in the future, acting like Bellingham will be 100% fit and available next year or the squad will be exactly as you expected or as good as you expected, there's no way to know. This could be as good as LFC is ever going to be in our lifetimes for all we know. So as always you have to maximize the now. To then say you'd sacrifice immediate results because it might prevent Jones or Elliott or whoever from becoming something is crazy, they may not even become good enough even if you give them all the minutes you could. And if that were to happen what are you left with in that case? There's no way you can run a club at the highest level where that's the predominant thought.

For me the club has the money, it's one of the richest in the world, so any talk of having to sell Ox or something else is just horseshit. The only question is whether the club thinks anyone available is better than what we have now for the cost it would take to acquire them. If the only available options wouldn't start if all of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo were fit then probably nothing will happen. Why spend the money then if that were the case? You already have other options that fit the same profile on the team already so what are you gaining?

Probably the only interesting thing with that train of thought is Hendo. He clearly struggled at times playing the 8 last season and now the first game of this season it's the same. How long can you say he's first choice when fit captain or not? If that dynamic were to change then all bets are off as without him you're either changing to a 4-2-3-1 (which I don't see Klopp doing) or you have to buy someone. It's just one game though and one injury, would be amazed if the club does anything just based on that but I guess we'll see.

A part of me thinks maybe we do need another midfielder to bolster numbers. Thinking back to the season 2 years back when our back line got decimated through injury and we ended up with more injuries to Hendo & Fab whilst they played there similar things could happen here in midfield. When Ox does come back he isnt going to be fully up to speed and in some ways maybe the opportunity has gone now with his injury so dont think he can be really relied upon
Maybe well emulate 2021 and go for Alan Brown of Preston late on, and Florian Flick on loan
