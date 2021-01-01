Missing players had nothing to do with it, it was the gutless Tierney not sending off Englands brave Harry Kane for a horror challenge, then inexplicably not awarding a penalty for a blatant shove.
For sure, but Spurs missed a lot of good chances and we were a bit all over the place. It was a miracle we came away with a draw given the referee, VAR, how well Conte set them up and the players we had missing. Their XG was 2.40 to our 1.65. As I say, plenty of mitigation for that performance.
Yesterday was more like the two we lost last season, so hopefully it's getting it out the way early because we can't repeat it. It's more frustrating because of how well we've started the season in recent years. City have had poor results early and recovered though.