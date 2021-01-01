« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 876 877 878 879 880 [881]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1770500 times)

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,310
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35200 on: Today at 06:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:04:01 pm


 he was highly rated before he went to Brighton.

Still got him for £4.5m
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35201 on: Today at 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We have but it feels like we now need to get Konate/Gomez, Elliott/Jones and Nunez/Jota in there as first choice with the likes of Matip, Henderson and Firmino being the supporting acts. We looked pretty stale yesterday.

I thought this was the case a fair bit in the first half of last season, although we did very well to keep pace with City. Diaz was massive in terms of freshening things up, Konate as well for that and now Nunez and Carvalho, plus Elliott back fit. Obviously out of all those only Diaz started yesterday, so it made things appear a bit more stale than they are in reality. The midfield needs evolution though and more legs, fresh legs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35202 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35203 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We have but it feels like we now need to get Konate/Gomez, Elliott/Jones and Nunez/Jota in there as first choice with the likes of Matip, Henderson and Firmino being the supporting acts. We looked pretty stale yesterday.
I mean that's fine?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35204 on: Today at 07:10:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:10:57 pm
We looked pretty stale yesterday.
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35205 on: Today at 07:28:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:24 pm
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?

Possibly.

Very rare the whole starting 11 are that bad too as a whole.

I would still strengthen the midfield. Too many players that aren't good enough / durable enough (Keita, Ox, Thiago).
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35206 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:24 pm
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?

Didnt bother Fulham.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35207 on: Today at 08:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Possibly.

Very rare the whole starting 11 are that bad too as a whole.

I would still strengthen the midfield. Too many players that aren't good enough / durable enough (Keita, Ox, Thiago).
Ox isnt going anywhere at this point. His injury (and Jones for the matter) ended the slight possibility of either happening.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35208 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:10:24 pm
Did it being first game of the season and hot contribute to that?

And then in winter it's too windy.

It was roasting in Austria for two weeks and in Asia so they should have been more used to it. It was just a bad day at the office. Unfortunate that it was on the opening day and away from home because you'll be lucky to get away with 3 points. If we were at home yesterday we'd have likely still won even in 2nd gear.

We probably had two performances like that last season and they were the two we lost. Brighton from when they scored onwards as well and Spurs away but with the mitigation of players missing. Seasons before and you can point to performances like the Watford 3-0 and Villa 7-2, so you can see why Klopp references accepting the point as the positive of not losing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:06 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35209 on: Today at 08:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:04 pm
And then in winter it's too windy.

It was roasting in Austria for two weeks and in Asia so they should have been more used to it. It was just a bad day at the office. Unfortunate that it was on the opening day and away from home because you'll be lucky to get away with 3 points. If we were at home yesterday we'd have likely still won even in 2nd gear.

We probably had two performances like that last season and they were the two we lost. Brighton from when they scored onwards as well and Spurs away but with the mitigation of players missing. Seasons before and you can point to performances like the Watford 3-0 and Villa 7-2, so you can see why Klopp references accepting the point as the positive of not losing.
Missing players had nothing to do with it, it was the gutless Tierney not sending off Englands brave Harry Kane for a horror challenge, then inexplicably not awarding a penalty for a blatant shove.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35210 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:49:06 pm
Missing players had nothing to do with it, it was the gutless Tierney not sending off Englands brave Harry Kane for a horror challenge, then inexplicably not awarding a penalty for a blatant shove.

For sure, but Spurs missed a lot of good chances and we were a bit all over the place. It was a miracle we came away with a draw given the referee, VAR, how well Conte set them up and the players we had missing. Their XG was 2.40 to our 1.65. As I say, plenty of mitigation for that performance.

Yesterday was more like the two we lost last season, so hopefully it's getting it out the way early because we can't repeat it. It's more frustrating because of how well we've started the season in recent years. City have had poor results early and recovered though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35211 on: Today at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:22:31 pm
Didnt bother Fulham.
Fulham were at home and had return to the premier league enthusiasm. I do think we are slightly over egging yesterday's performance and the doom and gloom. We drew. It happens.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35212 on: Today at 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:04 pm
And then in winter it's too windy.

It was roasting in Austria for two weeks and in Asia so they should have been more used to it. It was just a bad day at the office. Unfortunate that it was on the opening day and away from home because you'll be lucky to get away with 3 points. If we were at home yesterday we'd have likely still won even in 2nd gear.

We probably had two performances like that last season and they were the two we lost. Brighton from when they scored onwards as well and Spurs away but with the mitigation of players missing. Seasons before and you can point to performances like the Watford 3-0 and Villa 7-2, so you can see why Klopp references accepting the point as the positive of not losing.
It was a bad day in the office. Let's see what happens against Palace first.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35213 on: Today at 09:07:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:03:32 pm
Fulham were at home and had return to the premier league enthusiasm. I do think we are slightly over egging yesterday's performance and the doom and gloom. We drew. It happens.

Same was said about Brentford, we shrugged it off but it contributed to us giving City the lead which we had to be perfect for to claw back and we were not perfect and we never got it back.

We cant have a situation whereby if you are a shit side that you know Liverpool will give you the points early in the season because the attitude isnt right.

I dont think we are over egging it, it was a terrible display collectively and individually by most of the players. They now have to compensate by going on a long winning run and that includes beating Palace and United in 2 weeks time away.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35214 on: Today at 09:14:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:16 pm
Same was said about Brentford, we shrugged it off but it contributed to us giving City the lead which we had to be perfect for to claw back and we were not perfect and we never got it back.

We cant have a situation whereby if you are a shit side that you know Liverpool will give you the points early in the season because the attitude isnt right.

I dont think we are over egging it, it was a terrible display collectively and individually by most of the players. They now have to compensate by going on a long winning run and that includes beating Palace and United in 2 weeks time away.
We won how many games at the start of the season before Brentford game you refer to?

What's the solution? We aren't going to get a stop gap measure. It *doesn't seem* like (have no idea) that we are bringing any one in, which doesn't surprise me.

We have Ox & Naby here (if Naby doesn't extend contract) and they can't be kept around whilst we pursue target's.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35215 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:14:28 pm
We won how many games at the start of the season before Brentford game you refer to?

What's the solution? We aren't going to get a stop gap measure. It *doesn't seem* like (have no idea) that we are bringing any one in, which doesn't surprise me.

We have Ox & Naby here (if Naby doesn't extend contract) and they can't be kept around whilst we pursue target's.

We might need a stop gap though. Ox and Thiago could be out for months and the ones that remain, bar Elliott and Jones, are good for an injury or two. That could cost us.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35216 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:41 pm
We might need a stop gap though. Ox and Thiago could be out for months and the ones that remain, bar Elliott and Jones, are good for an injury or two. That could cost us.
It could. It depends on how much faith the club has in the youngsters & if we can manage their minutes until Thiago returns.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35217 on: Today at 09:32:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:30:41 pm
It could. It depends on how much faith the club has in the youngsters & if we can manage their minutes until Thiago returns.

It seems very risky to rely on injury prone experienced players and three youngsters.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35218 on: Today at 09:33:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:30:41 pm
It could. It depends on how much faith the club has in the youngsters & if we can manage their minutes until Thiago returns.

I dont mind us putting faith in Elliott and Jones. But Jones is injured and his last 12 months has had quite a few injuries. But the concern really is Keita, Henderson and Fabinho. They will have to play the majority of games and all three have a bad injury history.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35219 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:39 pm
I dont mind us putting faith in Elliott and Jones. But Jones is injured and his last 12 months has had quite a few injuries. But the concern really is Keita, Henderson and Fabinho. They will have to play the majority of games and all three have a bad injury history.

Then we need to sign someone
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35220 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Then we need to sign someone

Whether we do or not we will see. But if we dont then we are taking a huge risk and we have to hope that risk pays off.

I think everything will come down to how serious Thiago’s injury is. A month to 6 weeks then we may not. If we are talking 2-3 months then we will.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35221 on: Today at 09:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:01 pm
It seems very risky to rely on injury prone experienced players and three youngsters.
It looks as though that's what we planned to do (for whatever reason though)?
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35222 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Then we need to sign someone
If we're being honest we've needed to sign someone since Gini left. We have not been able to replace his athleticism and it shows in how one paced our midfield is.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35223 on: Today at 09:49:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:39 pm
I dont mind us putting faith in Elliott and Jones. But Jones is injured and his last 12 months has had quite a few injuries. But the concern really is Keita, Henderson and Fabinho. They will have to play the majority of games and all three have a bad injury history.
Said it earlier haven't we tried Carvalho at LCM this pre season or could we go 4-2-3-1 until our injured players return?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35224 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:48:05 pm
It looks as though that's what we planned to do (for whatever reason though)?

Yes but I dont think we planned for us to lose three midfielders from game 1, with potentially serious ones for 2 of them. Maybe injuries throughout the season but from the start?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35225 on: Today at 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:45 pm
Yes but I dont think we planned for us to lose three midfielders from game 1, with potentially serious ones for 2 of them. Maybe injuries throughout the season but from the start?
We can't buy a top level understudy for every player, though. A lot of it is trusting to luck. We did OK injury-wise last season (Elliott and Jones aside) so that probably gave them some confidence.

And there's no guarantee that a new purchase will remain injury free. These are among the things they have to think about.

Having said that we're probably more likely to bring a midfielder in now than at any time since Tchouameni said no. If it had to happen be glad it happened with three weeks of the window left
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35226 on: Today at 10:10:44 pm »
I think also that I wouldnt give Keita a new deal. I really like him but we need to get back to having a normal amount of midfielders who are more robust. Henderson and  Thiago will be here so thats two already we are carrying.

We have 9 at the moment but thats a bit mad and at least 2 too many or possibly 3.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35227 on: Today at 10:12:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:33:39 pm
I dont mind us putting faith in Elliott and Jones. But Jones is injured and his last 12 months has had quite a few injuries. But the concern really is Keita, Henderson and Fabinho. They will have to play the majority of games and all three have a bad injury history.

One issue, with his eye last autumn, so unlikely to be at risk of chronic injury issues.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,318
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35228 on: Today at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:12:48 pm
One issue, with his eye last autumn, so unlikely to be at risk of chronic injury issues.

Yes that true. But i am more worried with Keita, Fabinho and Henderson. Bit crazy how Fabinho is our more robust midfielder from our 4 first choices.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35229 on: Today at 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:27:04 pm
Ox isnt going anywhere at this point. His injury (and Jones for the matter) ended the slight possibility of either happening.
Why can't we sell an injured player? It's not like it's a career-ending injury it's just a hamstring. If the price was good you'd find teams willing to buy him.

I hope we try to reduce the number of midfielders we have and improve overall quality and durability. Sell Ox and let Jones go get first-team football somewhere else then bring a solid midfielder this window. Next year we can also bring in Bellingham to replace Keita with Jones coming back to replace Milner.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35230 on: Today at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:46:40 pm
Why can't we sell an injured player? It's not like it's a career-ending injury it's just a hamstring. If the price was good you'd find teams willing to buy him.
They might want to put in a bid, but why would he leave when that transfer fee could end up in his pocket next summer? He's going nowhere.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35231 on: Today at 11:01:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:02 pm
Yes that true. But i am more worried with Keita, Fabinho and Henderson. Bit crazy how Fabinho is our more robust midfielder from our 4 first choices.
Fabinho very robust but with the amount of games would be good to make Henderson his Deputy to help rotate more but need Thiago/Jones/Keita/Elliott all Fit too do that.  Would add Carvalho to that list also
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35232 on: Today at 11:03:44 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:46:40 pm
Why can't we sell an injured player? It's not like it's a career-ending injury it's just a hamstring. If the price was good you'd find teams willing to buy him.

I hope we try to reduce the number of midfielders we have and improve overall quality and durability. Sell Ox and let Jones go get first-team football somewhere else then bring a solid midfielder this window. Next year we can also bring in Bellingham to replace Keita with Jones coming back to replace Milner.

Why sign a player who is unlikely to be back until shortly before the break for the World Cup?

If a club is interested, they'd wait until January rather than take on his wages now and pay him to not play for the next 2/3 months.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35233 on: Today at 11:04:44 pm »
I think we all know we could do with a midfielder but I think Klopp is set on saving up for Bellingham. I don't think we'll be able to afford two.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35234 on: Today at 11:09:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:04:44 pm
I think we all know we could do with a midfielder but I think Klopp is set on saving up for Bellingham. I don't think we'll be able to afford two.

Even if we sign them a year apart? We can't sign anyone until next summer, and then all our money will go on Bellingham? If that's true we're going to be in trouble, because we'll need several players next summer, including 2 or 3 midfielders.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35235 on: Today at 11:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:09:33 pm
Even if we sign them a year apart? We can't sign anyone until next summer, and then all our money will go on Bellingham? If that's true we're going to be in trouble, because we'll need several players next summer, including 2 or 3 midfielders.

He's going to cost near £100m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35236 on: Today at 11:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:09:33 pm
Even if we sign them a year apart? We can't sign anyone until next summer, and then all our money will go on Bellingham? If that's true we're going to be in trouble, because we'll need several players next summer, including 2 or 3 midfielders.
Not got much faith in Harvey or Curtis or Carvalho or Bajcetic have you?

I see this a lot. For all our feigned interest and approval of youth development, only expensive purchases really count. Right?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,996
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #35237 on: Today at 11:34:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:24:47 pm
He's going to cost near £100m.

If that's true, and if that's the whole of our transfer budget for this season and next season, we should be looking at signing someone else. Because we can't just sign one midfielder in all that time and expect everything to be fine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 876 877 878 879 880 [881]   Go Up
« previous next »
 