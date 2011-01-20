« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Reply #35160 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm
I hope we are working on something in the background regarding a midfielder. There is something not right in there regarding the balance when a couple get injured.
It's been talked to death but nothing has changed. Id be surprised if we sign anyone now as that would have probably been done early in the summer.
I could write and write on this subject but I think we are mostly all on the same page and hope something is going on in the background we all don't know about
Reply #35161 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:16:07 pm
So you wouldn't buy a midfielder this window?
And would you answer change if Thiago was out until the WC?
I'm asking because there seem to be quite a lot of explanations/arguments like this from people which don't really answer those questions

Ive said before that Id have bought a midfielder. But I honestly dont see obvious candidates who is available.

Its not necessarily my job to identify players though. So maybe there are lots of players out there better than what we have, available and affordable.

Tge question for me is not would any of us buy a midfielder. The question is why the club havent. Unless you are Pep Guardiola, its fair to say that Jurgen Klopp is a better football manager than me and you. Unless you are part of recruitment at an elite football club, the s its highly likely both of us dont have the experience and knowledge of global football market - in terms of player skill sets, availability, fit within a squad etc.

On the basis that neither of us have any proven track record in football but can see a midfield gap at Liverpool, do you think its conceivable that one of the elite teams at squad building and recruitment have a blind spot around our midfield issues? If not, surely youve got to ask why we havent signed anyone yet? Is it complacency, funds. target availability, moving players on etc?

Like I said Id buy a midfielder. If I can see that Im sure the club can see the gap. Theres got to be reasons why we have bought.

My personal biggest criticism around midfield is how weve constructed our 1st 4 choices, and therefore added the need for more depth than others. Thiago and Keita are talented but unreliable fitness wise. We do t get enough bang for our buck. I said this last season so its not a knee jerk to yesterday. I also think Henderson and Fabinho have dropped off slightly in last 12 months. That might be due to workload/age. They had to play a lot of minutes last season due to Thiago and Keita only playing 4500 minutes combined.

I think there is an argument to have used this season as a transition season. Took a risk and  binned off at least 1 of Keita and/or Thiago. In addition, let Milner walk and Henderson play his role. Put faith in Jones and Elliotts and put funds towards 2 young midfielders. Maybe that was the plan but Tchouameni went elsewhere and Bellingham wasnt available.

It would have meant a season of transition and highly likely at least a season of not competing for PL. Would that have been a risk worth taking? I think we are in a hybrid situation where we want consistency from keeping the main players together. The investment in a succession plan is through playing time afforded to Jones and Elliott (and maybe others). This will be complemented with  key signings though only when the right player at the right price is available. I think most fans want a hybrid between the total revamp approach and our  current approach. Basically revamp choices 7 and 8 with players who can be 4-6th choice. The club dont seem willing to do that though I suspect they would buy someone they viewed  could slot into being a regular starter when everyone is fit (e.g. Tchouameni). Rightly or wrongly Im sure they are keen on spinning the wheel on a 40-50M player for better squad depth, when they are struggling to move on the 1 player they potentially view as expendable. Hence why no midfield move so far.

EDIT: realised I didnt answer your Thiago question. Id buy a midfielder if hes out long term. Im cognisant that its very, very easy for me today that versus the reality of buying a new player. Therefore Id be amazed if the club did buy anew midfielder based on a 3 month injury. Theyd have bought that same target already if they thought they were capable of stepping in and playing regularly in our set up.

Reply #35162 on: Today at 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: Magix on Today at 10:14:52 am
I think how quickly a player settles in depends on the player profile, the player himself, the position and the balance of the team. Diaz made an immediate impact because of his skill and speed, and also allowed Mane to reinvent himself a bit and flourish upfront for us, and refreshed the attack as a whole.

If a midfielder comes in this window, I'd expect him to have both power and pace.

If Benitez were manager rather than Klopp, I wouldn't be surprised to see Matip or Gomez tried in the tackling midfielder role. Just from definition of the role and profile, they immediately fit the description if not experience.
