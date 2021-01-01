Because I believe the club will have made enquires about certain players. Bellingham is the highest profile one. It's common knowledge Dortmund won't be letting him go this season after selling Haaland though. But there may be others too. And I'll leave it there.



By the way, I believe we need more than one top-class midfielder myself.



Don't disagree, but it's a risk no? I mean it's obvious everyone thinks we're waiting for Bellingham, and he might have batted his eyelashes at us privately and publicly but the reality is he'll probably be the single most in-demand player in the world next summer, at a cost of something like £100m, with at least 3-4 clubs prepared to completely blow us out the water on wages. We've seen plenty of times this summer alone how "nailed on" transfers can be derailed very quickly. Anything could happen between now and next summer, and it's not beyond the realms of possibility a 19 year-old lad could change his mind.But whilst I do get the Bellingham one to an extent, I guess it's the other 1-2 players we need I struggle with - I just don't believe we're as rigid to say there are only 2-3 players in the world we'll consider, or that there isn't a player on our shortlist out there that would improve us a fair bit in midfield, who would be a good fit, and that is available should we push hard enough. Even if that player doesn't go on to become the best midfielder in the team, they'd still (at least) be excellent depth in 2-3 years time, which we'll need anyway. We pretty much always have a list of alternatives, who haven't turned out too badly for us in the past... It'd be different if we were talking about adding a single cherry atop a flawless cake - we're not.Just feels like we're leaving ourselves a great deal to do next summer, and it feels like we say that every year. Two top class midfielders and probably a Firmino replacement, what's the damage there, the best part of £175-200m if it includes Bellingham? Is that realistic? We'll be having this exact same debate next year, just like we were last summer. We do have a tendency to kick the can down the road.