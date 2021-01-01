It's interesting, a lot of the debate here seems to be perceived short versus long-termism, but is there not an argument that what we're doing (by sticking) is in itself looking a bit short-term? We're saying "oh but we've got loads of players there" which is true this season, but won't be true in a season or so's time. Do we take the very real and very unnecessary risk of leaving ourselves short again because of the presence of a whole handful of players who probably won't be here for much longer?



I mean even putting aside the (very valid) discussions about the injury proneness of our midfield set, half of this midfield group are the very definition of short-term options. Milner and Ox will undoubtedly leave next summer, Keita is currently on track to join them. Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and either barely fit or slowing down. The only "long-term" option we actually have nailed on in midfield is Fabinho. We all hope Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will go on to make themselves LFC stalwarts but the former hasn't quite kicked on in the past few years and it remains to be seen if the latter two can be options in midfield over the course of a full season - either way, I think the three of them are arguably competing for one spot as I'm not sure playing two of them together would work. Honestly we need to be looking for at least 2 starting quality midfielders over the next 18-24 months, maybe 3 depending on how things pan out with some of the current crop. Why not start that rebuild now? It's not like we're in rude health and overreacting to one or two minor set backs by throwing a short-term option at it - it's both an immediate and long-term concern and comfortably the weakest area of our squad.



And to be honest, for me - leaving aside the numbers/quality debate - my concern about the midfield is that it is so, so, slow. Not a single one of the 8 players we have on the books excels in terms of pace or physicality and for what a Klopp midfield is actually required to do, that feels kind of wild to me. I mean we're a team who prides itself on high intensity, being first to second balls, high pressing and who asks a lot of the midfield in terms of covering the full backs but we line up every week with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson - it's not a particularly mobile or youthful bunch. It's fine when we monopolise the ball but when teams are prepared to come out and contest the ball in the middle of the park it's clear that we can struggle.



It just feels like we're compromising when we really, really don't have to.