LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

  Fromola
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:01:28 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:51:32 pm
Because they're all not equal in ability and you can't just plug and play one for another without having some real consequences for team ability. So to just line up all the minutes and say it's all the same just isn't accurate.

For me you have Fabinho and Thiago as basically World Class or Great and then the rest all have issues of some sort that. Now we have Klopp and I trust that he'll always be able to jigsaw this together but it can be the difference between a title and not. The Spurs game for instance, it was a midfield of Morton, Milner and Keita. Yes we should have had a penalty and a red card but we also had absolutely no control in the game at all. So having to play two of Ox, Jones, Elliot, Milner and possibly even Keita in any combination in midfield could be extremely problematic depending on the opponent.

It also may not matter as any absences may just line up perfectly and we win the title on the trot, who knows? But if there's something you want to pick a hole in for why we may come up short then this is exactly it and why people keep saying we need someone else.

We always need Fabinho and/or Thiago on the pitch, really. Henderson does a good job in the Fabinho role but you'd still want Thiago next to him (and they're 31 and 32).  Keita has never truly convinced in either in either of those two deeper roles, not over a period of time, Wijnaldum has gone and Milner is now 36.

It's gambling heavily again on Thiago's fitness over a season. He mostly stayed fit last season which was key but could be a real slog when he wasn't. All those games against Chelsea last season, I don't think we had Fabinho and Thiago together for any of them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:51:32 pm
Because they're all not equal in ability and you can't just plug and play one for another without having some real consequences for team ability. So to just line up all the minutes and say it's all the same just isn't accurate.

For me you have Fabinho and Thiago as basically World Class or Great and then the rest all have issues of some sort that. Now we have Klopp and I trust that he'll always be able to jigsaw this together but it can be the difference between a title and not. The Spurs game for instance, it was a midfield of Morton, Milner and Keita. Yes we should have had a penalty and a red card but we also had absolutely no control in the game at all. So having to play two of Ox, Jones, Elliot, Milner and possibly even Keita in any combination in midfield could be extremely problematic depending on the opponent.

It also may not matter as any absences may just line up perfectly and we win the title on the trot, who knows? But if there's something you want to pick a hole in for why we may come up short then this is exactly it and why people keep saying we need someone else.

This is all fair enough but feel like massive cop out to the questions I asked.

So let's try and add a bit of granularity and break it down by midfield role. I suspect Klopp and his coaching staff do a more detailed version of this and scenario plan what minutes and combinations they may expect to have to play over the course of a season.

No. 6 position requires ~5000 minutes.

In my projection it's 3000 minutes from Fabinho and 2000 from Henderson

No.8 position ~10,000 minutes

Henderson, Keita and Thiago i'm predicting will take up over 50% of the minutes.

Elliott, Jones, Milner and AOC will take uo the majority of the remaining minutes. This will include a fair amount of minutes in the domestic cups, potential CL dead rubbers and last 15-30 min appearance in CL and PL when we want to rest legs.

There's obviously going to be times when injuries and unavailability mean we can't go with our main 3 midfielders. That wouldn't be great in certain games, namely City home and away, Chelsea home and away, Spurs home and away and probably United, West Ham and Arsenal away.

However, looking back at the games where we dropped points last season, it wasn't the games when we necessarily had 2 or more players from the 5th to 8th choices playing where we dropped points. In all but 2 of the games we always had 2 out Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago starting. The exceptions were Brighton at home where Keita and Henderson both started but I think Keita did go off injured.  The other exception was Spurs away when we started Morton, Keita and Milner due to Covid-19. It was a ragged performance but those were exceptional circumstances that affected team selection  that probably won't be replicated this season unless there is a massive injury crisis.

There's also a few examples where we started 2 out of Elliott, Jones, Keita, Milner and AOC in midfield. We won most of those games. The most notable of those being United away where we won 5-0. We also beat Atletico Madrid away 3-2 without Fabinho and Thiago playing.

I've said on here before that I would like a new midfielder. Probably to replace AOC. But I've also said it's difficult to do that swap and justify the the existing players how they will get minutes. Or conversely justify to a new signing, how they are going to get 2000 minutes if you still want to develop Jones and Elliott and give them game time.

Reality is that if we want a new midifieder then we'd need to sacrifice more than 1 of our current midfielders. That feels unlikely given how highly Klopp rates Jones and Elliott and how Klopp and the club pushed for Milner to extend.

That's my opinion but it would be good to hear a bit more detail on how you'd fit a new player in and where he'd get his minutes from and how that would affect others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm
Its not unlikely its literally what we would have done had we succeeded in bringing in the CM we wanted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm
This is all fair enough but feel like massive cop out to the questions I asked.


You say this and then you basically agreed with what I said in that there were a couple of games where a non-ideal midfield probably cost us the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm
Its not unlikely its literally what we would have done had we succeeded in bringing in the CM we wanted.

If we'd brought in a high value target. Tchouchameni and Bellingham type players we'd make room for.

Neither of them are coming. I'm guessing we view all other midfielders who are potentially available in a different bracket. Hence why we aren't willing to move on a Keita, Milner or Jones to bring them in.

Very big difference here and why referring back to Tchouameni as an example is disingenuous because the other current available options are not in that bracket. Otherwise we'd presumably go and buy them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:43:02 pm
You say this and then you basically agreed with what I said in that there were a couple of games where a non-ideal midfield probably cost us the title.

Not really.

If you want to go into every game of the season with your 1st choice midfielders playing then it's unrealistic. Even teams like City have a drop off from their best 3 or 4 players to those who occupy positions 5th, 6th and 7th in the list.

We dropped points in a number of games where 2 of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson started. We dropped points in a pivotal game v Spurs when all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho started. If we'd won that game we'd have won the league.

The biggest issue for us at the start of the season, and where we improved massively in the 2nd half of the season, was our defensive shape. Inability to hold onto leads when winning. The midfield is part of that but not exclusively in my opinion. Improved midfield shape and better centre half play probably combined for better overall defensive shape. I also think the Diaz LHS and Mane as false 9 helped defensively compared with Jota as an out and out No.9 type striker pre-Xmas
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm
Not really.

If you want to go into every game of the season with your 1st choice midfielders playing then it's unrealistic. Even teams like City have a drop off from their best 3 or 4 players to those who occupy positions 5th, 6th and 7th in the list.

We dropped points in a number of games where 2 of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson started. We dropped points in a pivotal game v Spurs when all of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho started. If we'd won that game we'd have won the league.

The biggest issue for us at the start of the season, and where we improved massively in the 2nd half of the season, was our defensive shape. Inability to hold onto leads when winning. The midfield is part of that but not exclusively in my opinion. Improved midfield shape and better centre half play probably combined for better overall defensive shape. I also think the Diaz LHS and Mane as false 9 helped defensively compared with Jota as an out and out No.9 type striker pre-Xmas

In my opinion outside of Thiago and Fabinho every other midfielder has tradeoffs that make the potential for dropping points more likely to varying degrees. Using one example of where we dropped points with Thiago and Fabinho both playing (which we dominated but didn't create good chances) doesn't make that not true.

You now want to go into midfield not even being anything to mention at all. That's fine if you want to disagree but that's quite a stretch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
I feel the call of the midfielder as well.

I've talked before about that feeling of 'the one extra player that we need to make things right'. I'm not sure whether it's an illusory feeling or rooted in some reality we can perceive without fully being able to articulate.

Right now it's a midfielder. Despite everything there's a feeling that that one new, robust midfelder would mean we are good to go in way we may never have been before.

But is that just because, for all our praise, we don't quite regard some of the youngsters as being ready yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm

You now want to go into midfield not even being anything to mention at all. That's fine if you want to disagree but that's quite a stretch.

Point me to where I said that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Point me to where I said that.

Your whole last paragraph? At this point I'd say you and I interacting is pretty pointless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
I feel the call of the midfielder as well.

I've talked before about that feeling of 'the one extra player that we need to make things right'. I'm not sure whether it's an illusory feeling or rooted in some reality we can perceive without fully being able to articulate.

Right now it's a midfielder. Despite everything there's a feeling that that one new, robust midfelder would mean we are good to go in way we may never have been before.

But is that just because, for all our praise, we don't quite regard some of the youngsters as being ready yet?

Like I've said, I'd like a new midfielder too. Even if that's someone to replace AOC. Someone who is more robust and has potential to be3rdto 5th choice by end of the season.

It's not that simple though. Or as simple as a lot of people are making out. Balancing minutes throughout 8 midfield options is difficult to manage and keep involved and engaged. Even more so when we are obviously looking to provide minutes for Elliott, Jones and even Carvalho to progress.

As I said earlier in the thread, the durability of certain midfielders can't be argued with. Namely Thiago and Keita in our main midfield options. Their durability issues are a major driver on why we carry 8 midfielders (albeit another in AOC with his own fitness issues).

The quality aspect can also be challenged. But we aren't moving on from our 4 main options any point soon. We know what to expect from Milner and AOC. I'd guess the lack of movement for a 5th or 6th choice midfielder to add depth is due to Klopp and the coaching team's belief in the development of Elliott and Jones. If we had midfield transfer targets that were available and we thought were nailed on to be in those Top 4 midfielders then I think we'd move for them. Outside of that I think we have more faith in Elliott/Jones than buying someone to ultimately take their minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm
IYou now want to go into midfield not even being anything to mention at all. That's fine if you want to disagree but that's quite a stretch.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm
Your whole last paragraph? At this point I'd say you and I interacting is pretty pointless.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm
The biggest issue for us at the start of the season, and where we improved massively in the 2nd half of the season, was our defensive shape. Inability to hold onto leads when winning. The midfield is part of that but not exclusively in my opinion. Improved midfield shape and better centre half play probably combined for better overall defensive shape. I also think the Diaz LHS and Mane as false 9 helped defensively compared with Jota as an out and out No.9 type striker pre-Xmas

I've mentioned midfield twice in why there was an issue and how it improved. Very different to me saying that midfield isn't important or an issue/solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
I feel the call of the midfielder as well.

I've talked before about that feeling of 'the one extra player that we need to make things right'. I'm not sure whether it's an illusory feeling or rooted in some reality we can perceive without fully being able to articulate.

Right now it's a midfielder. Despite everything there's a feeling that that one new, robust midfielder would mean we are good to go in way we may never have been before.


I do feel the same. I think my issue is that the 5 players we have in waiting beyond the first team all have a particular issue which means that, for one reason or another, I wouldn't want them starting significant numbers of games. And with Fabinho and Thiago's injury records and Hendo running himself into the ground, we clearly need someone who can start a lot of games.

We're lucky to have five such quality players available to us. Naby is clearly an excellent footballer, but for one reason or another it hasn't quite clicked here. And whenever it seems like it might be about to click, there's an injury setback. Add that he's in the last year of his contract too and that creates a degree of tension. Ox on his day is brilliant but his days are fewer and further between and the poor guy is wracked with injuries. Milner is great of course but lacks pace and some of the creativity our other midfielders possess. Jones is still developing but there's a rawness to him. And Elliot all the more so.

I don't quite buy the argument that bringing in a player blocks a development path. Jones and Elliot are first team players training with a world class manager and a world class squad. If they're good enough, they'll play. But there's a pretty good chance that Keita, Milner and Ox could all leave next summer. Bellingham would clearly be a top class replacement for one, but if we're able to bring in someone now to replace one more of them (even if it were to mean loaning Ox out in January if needs be) then it seems a sensible move.

But of all the 'problems' to have it's a ridiculous one. If we didn't have to be at such a ridiculously, consistently high standard to overhaul City then it really wouldn't matter at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm


The quality aspect can also be challenged. But we aren't moving on from our 4 main options any point soon. We know what to expect from Milner and AOC. I'd guess the lack of movement for a 5th or 6th choice midfielder to add depth is due to Klopp and the coaching team's belief in the development of Elliott and Jones. If we had midfield transfer targets that were available and we thought were nailed on to be in those Top 4 midfielders then I think we'd move for them. Outside of that I think we have more faith in Elliott/Jones than buying someone to ultimately take their minutes.
I guess it depends on how you define soon but it wouldn't surprise me if in two summers two of those 4 are gone and another is 4th/5th choice.

We saw how quickly we could revamp our attack in the last 6 months and I imagine it'll happen in midfield soon as well.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
I've mentioned midfield twice in why there was an issue and how it improved. Very different to me saying that midfield isn't important or an issue/solution.

You're talking about the team setup as a whole, not individual performances. The way you say it who was actually playing in midfield was almost immaterial to adding Diaz and moving Mane to the 9. Again that's just a huge stretch for me to where I coming from.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
You're talking about the team setup as a whole, not individual performances. The way you say it who was actually playing in midfield was almost immaterial to adding Diaz and moving Mane to the 9. Again that's just a huge stretch for me to where I coming from.

You are inferring that from my post.

Defensive shape was an issue at times in the 1st half of the season. So was the ability to control games.

The midfield played a role in those issue but not exclusively. Equally improved midfield performance played a role in our improvement in the 2nd half of the season. It wasnt the only factor but it was one of a few in my opinion. Part of the midfield improvement was about availability of certain players but not exclusively. A fair bit of it was about better cohesion and control through all parts of the team.

Midfield is hugely important and Ill re-iterate Id like to see a move there. But when a club and manager as smart as Liverpool and Klopp arent making a move for a new midfielder youve got to ask yourself Why?. Thats what Ive done and put forward some potential reasons I can think of with a fraction of the knowledge and the ability the club have at their disposal.

The impression I get from some is that they think not buying a midfielder is a dereliction of duty or is highly likely to scupper our season. Something that Klopp is blind to or the club are parenting him from doing (& hes said absolutely nothing publicly about it).

Thats where my questions stemmed from originally. What type of midfielder would you like to see targeted? Who would you sell? And how do you position them in the midfield hierarchy without putting others out too much and creating potential disharmony?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:12:55 am
I mean, it's pretty clear Liverpool need a new midfielder. They were trying to get Tchouameni for near £100m at the start of the summer, so all other arguments aside, Klopp clearly wanted another midfielder. Nunez coming in and altering the nature of the attack is interesting, and a clear replacement for Mane, but doesn't alter the fact that the no.1 target at the start of the summer was a hard tackling midfielder in the same vein as Fabinho.

That's quite likely because in defence LFC could absorb 2 injuries, even lengthy ones, since there is deep cover at LB, RB, GK and CB. Ditto up front where there are 5-6 options for 3 positions. But in the middle there is no replacement for Fabinho, or for Thiago. An injury to either greatly weakens the midfield, with players like Henderson not offering quite the same type of play. After those 3 in particular there is a considerable drop off in quality for that double pivot in front of the back 4. In terms of linking back to front Keita can offer an alternative to those 3, but is vastly inferior the deeper the role he plays. 

That's the issue for me. Midfield is the most complex and important position on the pitch. The squad can offer different types of players, but none are as good as the options presented by the first 4 choices (Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita) , while no one is a specialised or as important as Fabinho or Thiago. It may prove fine for the season, but like an unscratched itch, it's frustrating to see strength and depth all over the pitch, bar, arguably that midfield. Like an unfinished jigsaw, just one player would complete the finest Liverpool squad ever assembled and leave no doubts for the season ahead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:24:30 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
You are inferring that from my post.

Defensive shape was an issue at times in the 1st half of the season. So was the ability to control games.

The midfield played a role in those issue but not exclusively. Equally improved midfield performance played a role in our improvement in the 2nd half of the season. It wasnt the only factor but it was one of a few in my opinion. Part of the midfield improvement was about availability of certain players but not exclusively. A fair bit of it was about better cohesion and control through all parts of the team.

Midfield is hugely important and Ill re-iterate Id like to see a move there. But when a club and manager as smart as Liverpool and Klopp arent making a move for a new midfielder youve got to ask yourself Why?. Thats what Ive done and put forward some potential reasons I can think of with a fraction of the knowledge and the ability the club have at their disposal.

The impression I get from some is that they think not buying a midfielder is a dereliction of duty or is highly likely to scupper our season. Something that Klopp is blind to or the club are parenting him from doing (& hes said absolutely nothing publicly about it).

Thats where my questions stemmed from originally. What type of midfielder would you like to see targeted? Who would you sell? And how do you position them in the midfield hierarchy without putting others out too much and creating potential disharmony?

If I'm quoting you exactly I'm not inferring. You're either struggling to get your point across clearly or you're crazy.

Aside from that, it's pretty clear LFC are very much all about opportunity cost above all else. I very much doubt Elliott or Jones's feelings will matter one iota when we do eventually purchase a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:33:05 am
Are we getting Luka Sucic, or not?
