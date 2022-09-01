« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34800 on: Today at 01:22:03 am
I have some news about Bellingham:


Population: 1334 (2011)

County: Northumberland

Dialling code: 01434
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34801 on: Today at 03:10:40 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:22:03 am
I have some news about Bellingham:


Population: 1334 (2011)

County: Northumberland

Dialling code: 01434
 :shocked
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34802 on: Today at 04:16:43 am
Damn you, Peabee Buffay
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34803 on: Today at 06:30:39 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on August  1, 2022, 09:33:59 am
I certainly hope we aren't ...



Roundaldo.
boots

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34804 on: Today at 08:37:39 am
He was an absolutley unstoppable player in his prime though. What a talent.
Hoenheim

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34805 on: Today at 08:54:26 am
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34806 on: Today at 09:03:35 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:37:39 am
He was an absolutley unstoppable player in his prime though. What a talent.

He was phenomenal, For a coupe of years it was some of the best football you'll ever see. Watching him one on one with a keeper, you had to feel sorry for the keeper they had no chance
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34807 on: Today at 09:13:48 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:03:35 am
He was phenomenal, For a coupe of years it was some of the best football you'll ever see. Watching him one on one with a keeper, you had to feel sorry for the keeper they had no chance

grew up watching him and zidane. both are just unreal when at the top of their game. blessed with unreal amount of physicality and artistry
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34808 on: Today at 09:20:40 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:37:39 am
He was an absolutley unstoppable player in his prime though. What a talent.

The unstoppable force became the immovable object.
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34809 on: Today at 10:09:26 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:20:40 am
The unstoppable force became the immovable object.
;D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34810 on: Today at 10:42:45 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:20:40 am
The unstoppable force became the immovable object.

Went from having gravitas to his own gravity.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34811 on: Today at 11:34:31 am
From best player on the planet to... a planet
Wigwamdelbert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34812 on: Today at 11:41:15 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:34:31 am
From best player on the planet to... a planet
Mercurial to ... Mercury
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34813 on: Today at 11:52:58 am
Jokes aside, I actually find that pic quite sad to be honest, given the phenomenal footballer he once was.

Certainly a health issue at play, physical or mental or both. Its not as if he looked like Neil fucking Ruddock in his prime, just waiting to pull the ripcord into full-blown life-threatening obesity.

Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34814 on: Today at 12:04:42 pm
Tomorrow will mark the last 4 weeks of the the summer 2022 transfer window. From a Liverpool perspective, what are everyone's expectation for INs and OUTs by 11pm on Thursday September 1st 2022?

My personal expectation is that the only OUTs will be Nat Phillips (6-8M) and Sepp van der Berg (loan). We carried 5 centre backs last seasons so conceivable that we may keep 1 of these centre backs as cover. I do think the 5th CB last season  (Phillips in 2021 and Williams in 2022) was because of 3 players coming back from long term injury and a new, young CB arriving. May not be needed in 2022/23.

I don't expect any more OUTs. Or any INs. I wouldn't be surprised if Keita and/or Firmino signed contract extensions before the September 1st though.

If it does look like the above, how would people be feeling? Happy with the squad? Worried?

Personally I like the look of the squad. I'd have liked an addition in midfield with probably AOC being moved on. Once Tchouameni was off the table and Bellingham wasn't available, that additional midfielder was always going to be a depth option. Still nice to have but not essential in my opinion,

Is anyone expecting or anticipating any more activity than that described above?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34815 on: Today at 12:11:55 pm
That seems about right. Phillips to be sold or loaned, and Van Den Berg to be loaned both feel nailed on.

Hopefully a new deal for Keita soon, and Bobby if they feel they can keep him fit.

Still an outside chance of a midfielder IMO, may be dependent on the results of Curtis' scan.
rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #34816 on: Today at 12:17:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Still an outside chance of a midfielder IMO, may be dependent on the results of Curtis' scan.
Think Harvey will play more than a fit Jones anyway, just like the start of last season.
