Yesterday at 12:47:39 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:46:16 pm
Eric Dier is another who doesn't qualify as homegrown, since he spent the majority of his teenage years playing in Portugal having moved there when he was a kid.

Plus Eric Dier barely qualifies as a footballer so that has to be taken into account too
Yesterday at 01:02:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:50:16 am
We should synchronise ourselves on which absolutely shit players we're going to big up for the next 18 months. Can I suggest Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo?

Obviously unrelated to Almiron and Saint-Maximin, who are both obviously very good players.

Good shouts (although Podence isn't that bad :P). Tenuously related but it's not as bad as last summer when Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo were an example of how we should be doing our business (as opposed to 'only' signing Konate), great times.
Yesterday at 01:07:35 pm
Rice's Dad is a Chelsea fan - a season ticket holder, and Rice himself a boyhood Chelsea fan and of course Mount's bff - they came up through the Chelsea youth system together, so the links have always been there.

I think after last season's League and European run and being made club captain this summer he is content to stay put this season. I don't think he signs another contract with WHU though, unless he has a release clause in there that helps to facilitate a move that isn't £150m because he isn't going anywhere at that price. And his agents will know next summer WHU wouldn't be able to demand that. He has 2 years left on his deal, so WHU are in dangerous territory. I personally think they cash in on him next summer and get their £75m or whatever Chelsea/City/United would pay for him. I don't think he would move to United to be honest, think he can do better than that - especially if they don't make the CL again this season.

Price tags for English players are insane, granted. Maguire and Grealish are the two most recent examples of how a players price tag doesn't marry up to their talent/contribution to a side. Even in the lower price brackets moves like Wan Bisaka (£50m), Ben White, Sancho etc... are players who were probably overpriced due to their nationality. But its what people are prepared to pay for them.

If all of those players are going for those figures, then WHU have every right to demand £100m+ for Declan Rice because he is head and shoulders above all of those in terms of how they perform in their respective positions, and has consistently performed in the PL for 3 seasons now in a side that was nothing spectacular and found themselves over-performing.

Forget the 'best of the rest' tag. Give the lad his dues - who has performed better in the PL than him over the last 3 seasons in his position? Who has put up his level of performances? Because once you consider Fabinho, Kante for a period, Henderson for large periods of those 3 years, Rodri - who else is there? I haven't seen anyone else in those positions at his level. He is 23, carried that West Ham midfield last season - Soucek had a poor season next to him, both ended up getting run into the ground. I think he is ready to make that step up and test himself in a better team with a higher level of European football. He has ousted Henderson from the England side already. Has looked very good at that level in a system that probably suits him quite a bit, but the day he does become available I don't doubt for a second that top clubs would want him. I personally don't think we have the need for him as we have Fabinho and Henderson, but if Henderson was a year or two older then I'd definitely be looking at Rice. I think he could kick on and become more of an #8 - the last 12 months have seen him become more progressive with the ball, I'd like to see a top coach try and get more out of him in that sense.

You may not want to like him, may not like West Ham and everything else that normally goes with that but he is excellent, and on the verge of outgrowing West Ham which is maybe the biggest compliment I can give him. I am not sure how much better he can get there, as they aren't exactly investing around him and into the side, so I am half expecting them to regress but Rice to continue excelling.
Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
Ciara, who's better, Rice or Taylor Swift?
Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
Ciara, who's better, Rice or Taylor Swift?

Tempted to repeat a joke I made a while ago...
Yesterday at 01:42:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
Tempted to repeat a joke I made a while ago...

Declan is Nice but Taylor is Swift?
Yesterday at 01:48:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
Ciara, who's better, Rice or Taylor Swift?

No need to push for the answer, needs time to make such a decision.
Yesterday at 01:58:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:42:54 pm
Declan is Nice but Taylor is Swift?

Not quite...

Quote from: amir87 on November 12, 2021, 11:23:16 am
I wonder which one has been pilau'd more.
Yesterday at 03:37:33 pm
Didn't get the fuss around Rice when he broke through a few seasons ago but watching him last season in the league and also in the Europa League, he really stood out. He's a very good and well rounded midfielder, there's no way West Ham hold on to him through next summer unless they pull off a miracle and qualify for the Champions League. Would absolutely have him here if his price was kept under or around £50 million, which I don't see happening.
Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:37:33 pm
Didn't get the fuss around Rice when he broke through a few seasons ago but watching him last season in the league and also in the Europa League, he really stood out. He's a very good and well rounded midfielder, there's no way West Ham hold on to him through next summer unless they pull off a miracle and qualify for the Champions League. Would absolutely have him here if his price was kept under or around £50 million, which I don't see happening.

Rice is ok, but don't think it's worth the fee that West Ham would want. I guess it's the same with Henderson, many fans outside of Liverpool wouldn't rate him, but we know what value he brings to the club
Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:07:35 pm
Rice's Dad is a Chelsea fan - a season ticket holder, and Rice himself a boyhood Chelsea fan and of course Mount's bff - they came up through the Chelsea youth system together, so the links have always been there.

I think after last season's League and European run and being made club captain this summer he is content to stay put this season. I don't think he signs another contract with WHU though, unless he has a release clause in there that helps to facilitate a move that isn't £150m because he isn't going anywhere at that price. And his agents will know next summer WHU wouldn't be able to demand that. He has 2 years left on his deal, so WHU are in dangerous territory. I personally think they cash in on him next summer and get their £75m or whatever Chelsea/City/United would pay for him. I don't think he would move to United to be honest, think he can do better than that - especially if they don't make the CL again this season.

Price tags for English players are insane, granted. Maguire and Grealish are the two most recent examples of how a players price tag doesn't marry up to their talent/contribution to a side. Even in the lower price brackets moves like Wan Bisaka (£50m), Ben White, Sancho etc... are players who were probably overpriced due to their nationality. But its what people are prepared to pay for them.

If all of those players are going for those figures, then WHU have every right to demand £100m+ for Declan Rice because he is head and shoulders above all of those in terms of how they perform in their respective positions, and has consistently performed in the PL for 3 seasons now in a side that was nothing spectacular and found themselves over-performing.

Forget the 'best of the rest' tag. Give the lad his dues - who has performed better in the PL than him over the last 3 seasons in his position? Who has put up his level of performances? Because once you consider Fabinho, Kante for a period, Henderson for large periods of those 3 years, Rodri - who else is there? I haven't seen anyone else in those positions at his level. He is 23, carried that West Ham midfield last season - Soucek had a poor season next to him, both ended up getting run into the ground. I think he is ready to make that step up and test himself in a better team with a higher level of European football. He has ousted Henderson from the England side already. Has looked very good at that level in a system that probably suits him quite a bit, but the day he does become available I don't doubt for a second that top clubs would want him. I personally don't think we have the need for him as we have Fabinho and Henderson, but if Henderson was a year or two older then I'd definitely be looking at Rice. I think he could kick on and become more of an #8 - the last 12 months have seen him become more progressive with the ball, I'd like to see a top coach try and get more out of him in that sense.

You may not want to like him, may not like West Ham and everything else that normally goes with that but he is excellent, and on the verge of outgrowing West Ham which is maybe the biggest compliment I can give him. I am not sure how much better he can get there, as they aren't exactly investing around him and into the side, so I am half expecting them to regress but Rice to continue excelling.

Taking your post and trying to put my ten pence in.

Firstly it is difficult to try and compare prices across positions as you are there - especially with midfielders (across the world) costing less than forwards and wingers (and nowadays defenders too).  So it is not just about saying, for instance "Sancho cost Man Utd £75m, in his first season did not perform as highly as he had done in the Bundesliga, therefore Rice should be worth more" - you have to take into account that players in Sancho's position routinely going for 50%+ more than players in Rice's position.

Taking your argument further - Sancho's performances at Borussia Dortmund *WERE* a significantly higher level of performance than Rice's at WHU - at least in my opinion (you will see below that I think there are a fair few holding/defensive midfielders in the PL who have done better or similarly over the past 2-3 seasons; whereas Sancho was, in his position, the best player in Germany for 2-3 seasons). 

Your other players - Ben White I agree was massively overpaid for by Arsenal, Maguire ditto; Wan Bissake (love him or loathe him) AT Palace only Trent was better than him for 1-2 seasons.

As for your point about players who have performed in the defensive/holding position either better than him, or at least as well. I'd say for a pure old-fashioned defensive MF (i.e. one that sits back, makes loads of tackles/interceptions, then passes backwards/sideways to someone better for trying to create, think Makelele/Essien)  - that Kante, Fabinho, Ndidi, Rodri, Fernandinho are in that bucket; and then for the holding/passing DM (think Alonso/Xavi) you've got Thiago, Hendo, Jorginho, Gundogan, Hjoberg, Odegaard.  None of them cost anywhere near £50m when they were bought, let alone £100m.  As for who would spend £100m - only Chelsea (if they think Kante/Kovacic/Jorginho are too old and want to refresh) and Utd (shit) both have the money to spend that kind of money -  and he only improves United (Chelsea he improves their squad and future, but is no better right now than their first choice 2).

Yesterday at 04:44:25 pm
Eric Dier is English but takes up a foreign slot in Spurs squad, due to his time in Sportings academy. From my reading of the regs, Bellingham didnt stay in Birmingham long enough during the key period of 15-18 in order to be considered homegrown, which would be bizarre.

Surely country of birth, of residence growing up and parents nationality comes into it somewhere.
Yesterday at 04:59:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:44:25 pm
Eric Dier is English but takes up a foreign slot in Spurs squad, due to his time in Sportings academy. From my reading of the regs, Bellingham didnt stay in Birmingham long enough during the key period of 15-18 in order to be considered homegrown, which would be bizarre.

Surely country of birth, of residence growing up and parents nationality comes into it somewhere.

As far as I can see, the Premier League rules don't have a minimum age - they just say you need to have spent three seasons at an association club before you're 21 to count as homegrown.

Uefa is different. It stipulates three years between the ages of 15 and 21. But even if Bellingham hasn't met those requirements yet, I think if he joined us next summer he'd hit the three seasons/years with an English club before he ages out.

Last season, to count as an U21 you had to be born after 1 January 2000. Bellingham was born in June 2003, so by my reckoning he'd still count as U21 for two full seasons if he were to join us next summer.
Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Quote
Former Liverpool youth player Bobby Duncan has joined third tier Spanish side Real Balompédica Linense after leaving Derby

Remember when some thought him forcing through a move to Fiorentina wouldn't work out. Fools.
Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Remember when some thought him forcing through a move to Fiorentina wouldn't work out. Fools.

Surely being Gerrards cousin should ensure a move to the second tier of Spanish football?

Third tier is very disrespectful. 8)
Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Remember when some thought him forcing through a move to Fiorentina wouldn't work out. Fools.

I know he's not Bobby Duncan's agent anymore but still, for old time's sake:

https://mobile.twitter.com/daviesruth23/status/1166798678453116928?s=21
Yesterday at 06:03:50 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Surely being Gerrards cousin should ensure a move to the second tier of Spanish football?

Third tier is very disrespectful. 8)

Was always a stupid move going to Fiorentina but Derby turned out to be an ideal opportunity. They were basically skint and had to rely on youth players (hence being relegated). He still couldn't get a sniff of a game.

Just someone with ideas well above their station and terribly advised.
Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Not sure if posted:

Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical

https://twitter.com/chelseafc/status/1554504973341310976?s=21&t=Z0K7BL2yu7WOMtunuWs3iw

Theres another one for people to stop going on about then.
Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
No one went "on about him".
Yesterday at 06:31:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
I know he's not Bobby Duncan's agent anymore but still, for old time's sake:

https://mobile.twitter.com/daviesruth23/status/1166798678453116928?s=21

 :lmao
Yesterday at 06:35:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm
Ciara, who's better, Rice or Taylor Swift?
Its not even close.

Taylor Swift all the way
Yesterday at 07:10:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
No one went "on about him".

Go back about 50 odd pages and people were clammering for us to sign him.

Wait, sorry, didnt realise it was you Samie, youll catch up eventually.
Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm
 ;D

Dial-up takes a while mate.
Yesterday at 07:17:04 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:29:42 am
This.

Declan Rice is massively over rated by some and massively under rated by others.

Outside the big 6 squads I think Rice is arguably the best player in the PL.


And that's where he should stay.
Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:35:32 pm
Its not even close.

Taylor Swift all the way
Taylor's less useful if you drop your phone down the toilet though.
Yesterday at 08:01:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:55:58 am
No thank you! Rice would be a huge waste of money and wages, especially if we also sign Bellingham as he wouldn't be close to being a first choice player. We also have no issues with our homegrown quota, and if we did then we just replace Adrian with someone English.

I like Rice. i think he's a very good player with potential to be world class. Seems to have excellent work ethic and has good reading of the game. I cant see him being at west ham for very long because he can play at a much higher level. I get the general scrutiny with english players and the obscene premiums they may cost, but that doesnt take away from the fact that he is a good player and has the right profile to do very well for us
Yesterday at 08:11:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:54:16 am
Yeah I'm surprised there hasn't been more chatter around Rice moving this summer. I guess West Ham saying they value him at £150m or whatever it was has put everyone off, and maybe he's happy to do another year there.

Going to be loads of transfer stories on him until next summer you'd imagine - has to be Chelsea, United or City right?

If there was, I wouldn't pay attention to it. It's all pilau talk.
Yesterday at 08:15:02 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Not sure if posted:

Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical

https://twitter.com/chelseafc/status/1554504973341310976?s=21&t=Z0K7BL2yu7WOMtunuWs3iw

Theres another one for people to stop going on about then.
Wonder where he's going on loan?
Yesterday at 08:21:42 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:01:43 pm
I like Rice. i think he's a very good player with potential to be world class. Seems to have excellent work ethic and has good reading of the game. I cant see him being at west ham for very long because he can play at a much higher level. I get the general scrutiny with english players and the obscene premiums they may cost, but that doesnt take away from the fact that he is a good player and has the right profile to do very well for us

Absolutely no one is saying that he isn't good. He obviously is. He's just not close to being enough to warrant the fee that West Ham would want and that other, less well ran clubs will pay.
Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Rice is very good but he's an odd midfielder.  He's a defensive mid who also rampages right through the middle, his ball-carrying ability is very underrated and he's not a pure defensive player at all.

He's a captain at a young age, robust, good defensively, progresses the ball pretty well for his position and chips in with a decent amount of goals and assists for a DM.  I don't see a downside to his game, other than he maybe lacks a bit of agility, but his overall physicality makes up for it.

Quality player, but as others have said, that transfer fee would be insane.
Yesterday at 08:45:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:27:26 pm
Rice is very good but he's an odd midfielder.  He's a defensive mid who also rampages right through the middle, his ball-carrying ability is very underrated and he's not a pure defensive player at all.

He's a captain at a young age, robust, good defensively, progresses the ball pretty well for his position and chips in with a decent amount of goals and assists for a DM.  I don't see a downside to his game, other than he maybe lacks a bit of agility, but his overall physicality makes up for it.

Quality player, but as others have said, that transfer fee would be insane.

So high he'd never be able to shake it off...
Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
I would sign him if we had a blank space in midfield.
Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
I know he's not Bobby Duncan's agent anymore but still, for old time's sake:

https://mobile.twitter.com/daviesruth23/status/1166798678453116928?s=21

Oh wow he used the phrase super cool  :puke2
Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Oh wow he used the phrase super cool  :puke2

That was the most unforgivable part for me.
Yesterday at 09:37:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
That was the most unforgivable part for me.

I turned it off after hearing that, Worried I was going to see my fish and chop supper again.
Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:15:02 pm
Wonder where he's going on loan?

It'll be him or Gallagher to Everton with Barkley.
Yesterday at 10:37:30 pm
If they were the same price/wages, then in all honesty I'd prefer Rice to Bellingham next summer.
Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Not sure if posted:

Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical

https://twitter.com/chelseafc/status/1554504973341310976?s=21&t=Z0K7BL2yu7WOMtunuWs3iw

Theres another one for people to stop going on about then.

If he's lucky he might follow in the footsteps and reach the same heights as Loftus Cheek and Hudson Odoi - really chosen the ideal spot to have his young career nurtured to its greatest potential.
Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
No one went "on about him".

Yeah, hes getting mixed up with Benjamin Netenyahu.
Today at 01:18:56 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm
If he's lucky he might follow in the footsteps and reach the same heights as Loftus Cheek and Hudson Odoi - really chosen the ideal spot to have his young career nurtured to its greatest potential.

Profit centre 5667: loan(s) will be how he is known.
