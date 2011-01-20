« previous next »
We seem to be the only top club that still cares about running a sound operating model, doesnt seem fair that clubs not as successful are able to spend more than us but it is what it is


Some clubs have very different models. City, Newcastle and previously Chelsea being the obvious examples.

Other clubs run a similar model but have made different choices with financing. Spurs and Arsenal are good examples were the self funding model has recently been supplemented with loans to support short term spending and cover Covid losses.

Some models are worse than ours. United is the prime example. Self funding but with added weight of owners who take a dividend and dont finance or support infrastructure improvements.

Beyond clubs who have a benefactor I actually think most other top clubs run a model that is more similar to ours. Just different financing and sporting choices at different times
That wasn't meant as a criticism mate, it just genuinely seems like we are breaking even (maybe even making a profit, if Nat Phillips leaves) and last year recorded record profits, as well as getting quite a few high earners out the door.

I dont think weve made a profit in the last 2 years. Based on club finances we had a combined 50M loss before tax over the last few years.

The club wage bill has stayed relatively similar. Slight drop from 19/20 to 20/21 could be linked to lower sporting success and bonuses.

Net spend is 130M euros over last 2 full seasons (not necessarily fully aligned with seasons for financial results).

New training facility completed and ARE started.

The above are all facts. We probably are breaking even as a whole -when entire finances are considered and not just transfer spend.

I actually agree that we have money to spend of the right player becomes available or a player departure creates a space in the squad. Bellingham is a example of the right player. I suspect someone like Nunes, at this stage, is a player we might move for if space in tge squad becomes available (I.e. an existing player asks to leave or is sold due to contract situation).
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:04 am
Now that's what I call a wide forward.
he can play as a false striker
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...

YNWA Peter
If Rice doesnt sign a new contract I can see him and Bellingham being our next summer window for the 150m total. We need homegrown players if both Milner and Ox will be gone next summer. Those two are the ones that fit our profile and should bein the market unless of course, Rice signs a new deal.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:27:50 am
If Rice doesnt sign a new contract I can see him and Bellingham being our next summer window for the 150m total. We need homegrown players if both Milner and Ox will be gone next summer. Those two are the ones that fit our profile and should bein the market unless of course, Rice signs a new deal.

No thank you! Rice would be a huge waste of money and wages, especially if we also sign Bellingham as he wouldn't be close to being a first choice player. We also have no issues with our homegrown quota, and if we did then we just replace Adrian with someone English.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:55:58 am
No thank you! Rice would be a huge waste of money and wages, especially if we also sign Bellingham as he wouldn't be close to being a first choice player. We also have no issues with our homegrown quota, and if we did then we just replace Adrian with someone English.

If we lose Keita, AOC and Milner next summer we'll need 2 CMs but Rice is not the way.

I guess it's possible Bajčetić has a breakout season but I'm not sure that helps because I don't think we need another 6 given Henderson is going to be increasingly a backup 6 as he ages.

If we give Keita a new contract but lose AOC and Milner I'd still be inclined to think we need 2 CMs. This season is a key one for Jones and Elliott, if they can stay fit and get plenty of minutes maybe they'll remove the need for 2.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:47:25 am
If we lose Keita, AOC and Milner next summer we'll need 2 CMs but Rice is not the way.

I guess it's possible Bajčetić has a breakout season but I'm not sure that helps because I don't think we need another 6

I agree. We only need another 2 CMs, not 6.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:55:58 am
No thank you! Rice would be a huge waste of money and wages, especially if we also sign Bellingham as he wouldn't be close to being a first choice player. We also have no issues with our homegrown quota, and if we did then we just replace Adrian with someone English.

Rice is great - I was skeptical a couple of years ago but he's really become an excellent player .... not for us though, and obviously hes going to be over priced when he moves
I'm amazed United haven't broken the bank for him this summer, he'd have a far bigger effect on them than almost anyone else they could buy given the huge weakness they have in that position; maybe the 'he only wants Chelsea' if hes going to move stuff is true
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:44:00 am
Rice is great - I was skeptical a couple of years ago but he's really become an excellent .... not for us though, and obviously hes going to be over priced when he moves
I'm amazed United haven't broken the bank for him this summer, he'd have a far bigger effect on them than almost anyone else they could buy given the huge weakness they have in that position; maybe the 'he only wants Chelsea' if hes going to move stuff is true

Yeah I'm surprised there hasn't been more chatter around Rice moving this summer. I guess West Ham saying they value him at £150m or whatever it was has put everyone off, and maybe he's happy to do another year there.

Going to be loads of transfer stories on him until next summer you'd imagine - has to be Chelsea, United or City right?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:54:16 am
Yeah I'm surprised there hasn't been more chatter around Rice moving this summer. I guess West Ham saying they value him at £150m or whatever it was has put everyone off, and maybe he's happy to do another year there.

Going to be loads of transfer stories on him until next summer you'd imagine - has to be Chelsea, United or City right?

Has to be Chelsea doesn't it ?  Or maybe depends how this season goes, who can offer the CL football. They may look to replace Kante or Jorjinho to freshen up a bit.
Yeah probably Chelsea, because I'm not sure if anyone knows....but he's best mates with Mason Mount. Knew him as a kid.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:23:34 am
Yeah probably Chelsea, because I'm not sure if anyone knows....but he's best mates with Mason Mount. Knew him as a kid.

If Mount was a really good friend then he'd go to West Ham.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:23:34 am
Yeah probably Chelsea, because I'm not sure if anyone knows....but he's best mates with Mason Mount. Knew him as a kid.

Same barber, same amount of letters in their name, same annoying slappable face. It's on
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:44:00 am
Rice is great - I was skeptical a couple of years ago but he's really become an excellent player .... not for us though, and obviously hes going to be over priced when he moves

This.

Declan Rice is massively over rated by some and massively under rated by others.

Outside the big 6 squads I think Rice is arguably the best player in the PL.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:29:42 am
This.

Declan Rice is massively over rated by some and massively under rated by others.

Outside the big 6 squads I think Rice is arguably the best player in the PL.

So you belong in the former category?
I'm not sure arguably being the best player outside the top six is a particularly great claim to fame to be fair. Who would the competition be....? Vardy? Ruben Neves? A washed-up Coutinho? Guimares I'd say is a better midfielder. He's clearly not 'crap' but he's hugely over-rated because he plays for England and is quite young, and there's a pretty sparse collection of young English CMs at the moment. Anything over £40 million odd is too much, and the talk of £100 million plus is absolute insanity.
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:33:22 am
So you belong in the former category?

Im not sure saying hes one of the best of the rest is massively over rating him at this point.

Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Neto, Sa, Antonio, McGinn, Vardy, Zaha, Guimares, Neves.

Unless Ive over looked anyone, Rice ranks quite favourably within that group of players that play in the other 14 PL teams.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:43:06 am
Im not sure saying hes one of the best of the rest is massively over rating him at this point.

Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Neto, Sa, Antonio, McGinn, Vardy, Zaha, Guimares, Neves.

Unless Ive over looked anyone, Rice ranks quite favourably within that group of players that play in the other 14 PL teams.

I'd add Ndidi, Fofana, Barnes, Mwepu and Trossard as players I'd have over Rice, especially when factoring in likely cost.

I'd remove a fair few of yours though, Zaha in particular ;D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:46:42 am
I'd add Ndidi, Fofana, Barnes, Mwepu and Trossard as players I'd have over Rice, especially when factoring in likely cost.

I'd remove a fair few of yours though, Zaha in particular ;D

I honestly didnt give it loads of thought!

I definitely didnt factor in cost. Rice at anything close to 100M is overrated. Purely as a player and his ability Id personally have him above the likes of Ndidi.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:13:28 am
I honestly didnt give it loads of thought!

I definitely didnt factor in cost. Rice at anything close to 100M is overrated. Purely as a player and his ability Id personally have him above the likes of Ndidi.

Rice is currently overpriced. I blame food inflation.
I agree Rice is a good player but way overpriced.

Bellingham is also overpriced too does have probably a higher ceiling but 100m for him is crazy imo
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:46:42 am
I'd add Ndidi, Fofana, Barnes, Mwepu and Trossard as players I'd have over Rice, especially when factoring in likely cost.

I'd remove a fair few of yours though, Zaha in particular ;D

Add in Almiron and Saint-Maximin for me.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:17:47 am
Rice is currently overpriced. I blame food inflation.

There's a grain of truth in that.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:44:43 am
Add in Almiron and Saint-Maximin for me.

We should synchronise ourselves on which absolutely shit players we're going to big up for the next 18 months. Can I suggest Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo?

Obviously unrelated to Almiron and Saint-Maximin, who are both obviously very good players.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:27:50 am
If Rice doesnt sign a new contract I can see him and Bellingham being our next summer window for the 150m total. We need homegrown players if both Milner and Ox will be gone next summer. Those two are the ones that fit our profile and should bein the market unless of course, Rice signs a new deal.

Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think Bellingham can be a homegrown player unless he signs for an English club this window. I'm pretty sure the rule is he needs to play here for 3 seasons before his 21st birthday and he only has 1 season at Birmingham City and is already 19.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:49:42 am
There's a grain of truth in that.

It's not like we need him. He'd just be paddying the numbers in CM.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:51:54 am
Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think Bellingham can be a homegrown player unless he signs for an English club this window. I'm pretty sure the rule is he needs to play here for 3 seasons before his 21st birthday and he only has 1 season at Birmingham City and is already 19.

Interesting one, not really sure how the rule works but UEFA have...

Quote
UEFA defines locally-trained or 'homegrown' players as those who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21

I can't imagine an English player wouldn't qualify, surely.
