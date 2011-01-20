That wasn't meant as a criticism mate, it just genuinely seems like we are breaking even (maybe even making a profit, if Nat Phillips leaves) and last year recorded record profits, as well as getting quite a few high earners out the door.



I dont think weve made a profit in the last 2 years. Based on club finances we had a combined 50M loss before tax over the last few years.The club wage bill has stayed relatively similar. Slight drop from 19/20 to 20/21 could be linked to lower sporting success and bonuses.Net spend is 130M euros over last 2 full seasons (not necessarily fully aligned with seasons for financial results).New training facility completed and ARE started.The above are all facts. We probably are breaking even as a whole -when entire finances are considered and not just transfer spend.I actually agree that we have money to spend of the right player becomes available or a player departure creates a space in the squad. Bellingham is a example of the right player. I suspect someone like Nunes, at this stage, is a player we might move for if space in tge squad becomes available (I.e. an existing player asks to leave or is sold due to contract situation).