I think it's looking like another season where we break even.



Just for some context on this.Net spend in last 2 completed seasons is about 130M euros. That's despite Covid losses and keeping the wage bill in the Top 4 in the PL during that period (combined wage bill for 2020 & 2021 accounts is 2nd highest in PL but very close to Chelsea and United).What people really mean is that we've had 2 season in last 4 where the net spend was zero or we made a slight profit. In the other 2 seasons we've spent a reasonable amount whilst increasing the wage bill by about 20% over the same period. Also invested in infrastructure improvements during that period.I don't mind people being critical of how the club decides to spend it's money. But calling them out 'another season where we break even' with regards to transfer spend is a little far fetched. We do break even when you include wages, opertaing costs, infrastructure improvements etc..That;s part of the point of a self sustaining business model. Just looking at transfer spend (and not even doing it correctly) is a bit narrow thinking, IMO.