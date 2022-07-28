« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 03:27:24 pm
YNWA Peter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
July 28, 2022, 03:43:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...
Sorry for your loss.

YNWA.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 04:08:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...
Sorry for your loss; may she rest in piece, mate!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
July 28, 2022, 06:26:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...

Sorry to see this mate. Been there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 06:47:16 pm
Sorry for your loss Peter! #YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 06:54:22 pm
I doubt the club does want to sell Firmino. £20m at this point doesn't really mean all that much in relation to where we are in preparation for the upcoming season and the squad itself.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least though if this was coming from his agent or advisors. He now has ~10 months left to go on his current contract, there is no hint of any type of extension forthcoming and based on the purchases of Diaz and Nunez there probably shouldn't be. From that perspective finding the next contract is priority #1 and if that means a sale to another club then that's just part of the business. This is exactly what happened with Mane and Lewandowski as well.

So from that perspective while I don't think a sale is likely I wouldn't be shocked if it did happen.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 07:15:46 pm
Don't think the club can lose really.

If his agent is pushing it and threatens the move then the club sells an approaching 31yr old 5th choice forward for £20m which is good business. If he isn't and he stays for the season then great again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 09:47:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on July 28, 2022, 07:15:46 pm
Don't think the club can lose really.

If his agent is pushing it and threatens the move then the club sells an approaching 31yr old 5th choice forward for £20m which is good business. If he isn't and he stays for the season then great again.

He'd need replacing if he left and we're just over a week away from the season starting. We definitely shouldn't be letting him go now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 11:03:29 pm
Sorry for your loss Peter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
July 28, 2022, 11:13:15 pm
been there Peter man, it is horrible, the worst - but you get through it, and she would want you to be happy, and in time, you will again, I promise you.

YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 12:13:14 am
RIP.

Sorry to hear about that mate, all the best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 04:56:34 am
Sorry for your loss. Its been seven years since my mum died. Life goes on of course, but its not the same. May she Rest In Peace.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 08:45:07 am
Sorry to hear about your mum Peter. May she rest in peace, and may you find peace
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:55:34 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...

Sorry for your loss.
Thoughts are with you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 10:11:38 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on July 28, 2022, 06:54:22 pm
I doubt the club does want to sell Firmino. £20m at this point doesn't really mean all that much in relation to where we are in preparation for the upcoming season and the squad itself.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least though if this was coming from his agent or advisors. He now has ~10 months left to go on his current contract, there is no hint of any type of extension forthcoming and based on the purchases of Diaz and Nunez there probably shouldn't be. From that perspective finding the next contract is priority #1 and if that means a sale to another club then that's just part of the business. This is exactly what happened with Mane and Lewandowski as well.

So from that perspective while I don't think a sale is likely I wouldn't be shocked if it did happen.

it would be terrible business to do that now  - we have just sold or allowed to leave 3 strikers immmersed in Klopp's Liverpool systems;  Origi, Mane and Minamino that have had a huge impact in goals and attacking play - they knew how to play in our system

We have 3 relatively new striker signings. Nunez this summer, Diaz 6 months and Jota  just under 2 years.

Firmino will stay and hopefully we negotiate a new deal based on him having a good season and powers that be decided that Bobby at 32/33 still offers what we need. Or if not then he leaves on a free - but we can  not replace an integrate a new player so late in transfer timelines

I was hoping that we could have a few games with Bobby behind Nunez in AM , no 10 or no 8 roles and see how that worked?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 11:32:51 am
Hi Peter, I lost my mum and dad in quick succession. It's a bummer and knocks you for six. Hopefully you are coping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 11:35:24 am
Sorry for your loss Peter, may she rest in peace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
I just read an article that stated that Ronaldo would consider us.

https://paisleygates.com/archives/44382

Now before we go any further it's just a load of BS and he'll be linked with any club who has CL football this season. He would totally disrupt our wage structure plus we have Nunez in that position already.

However, hypothetically what would he bring?

He obviously is still a good player but I doubt that he could press the way we need our players to press. He is a hard worker and would be a great example to our younger players. He would have better players around him than he has at United plus he would have a much better manager who would get the most out of him.

He probably wouldn't be accepted by the fans nor would he bring anything that we don't already have. Interesting idea but it ain't going to happen and it's obviously another one of those articles that is based on total speculation without any credibility.

My main point is that no matter who comes in (if anyone more) then I have total confidence in Klopp being able to get the most out of them. The only player who I think Klopp hasn't been able to do this with recently is Keita but even then there are signs that things are getting better. Ok I could name a couple more in the past that didn't really work but there have been very few, especially recently. I picked Ronaldo as being one who most of us would object to but my faith in Klopp far exceeds what I think of individual players or how they have performed under other managers. Give Klopp a good player and he'll turn them into a great player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
However, hypothetically what would he bring?

Nothing

Quote
He obviously is still a good player

He really isn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 12:10:01 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
I just read an article that stated that Ronaldo would consider us.

https://paisleygates.com/archives/44382

Now before we go any further it's just a load of BS and he'll be linked with any club who has CL football this season. He would totally disrupt our wage structure plus we have Nunez in that position already.

However, hypothetically what would he bring?

He obviously is still a good player but I doubt that he could press the way we need our players to press. He is a hard worker and would be a great example to our younger players. He would have better players around him than he has at United plus he would have a much better manager who would get the most out of him.

He probably wouldn't be accepted by the fans nor would he bring anything that we don't already have. Interesting idea but it ain't going to happen and it's obviously another one of those articles that is based on total speculation without any credibility.

My main point is that no matter who comes in (if anyone more) then I have total confidence in Klopp being able to get the most out of them. The only player who I think Klopp hasn't been able to do this with recently is Keita but even then there are signs that things are getting better. Ok I could name a couple more in the past that didn't really work but there have been very few, especially recently. I picked Ronaldo as being one who most of us would object to but my faith in Klopp far exceeds what I think of individual players or how they have performed under other managers. Give Klopp a good player and he'll turn them into a great player.

Fucking hell its a slow news day isn't it? :D

The article is essentially Gabby Agbonlahor (I know....) saying on Talksport that Ronaldo would considering joining Liverpool. Well no shit, I'd consider Scarlett Johansson/Margot Robbie/Kelly Brook etc. He might legitimately be the most unlikely player in the entire league that we'd even consider signing. He's slow, he doesn't press, he's a horrible twat, he's shit for team spirit, he's not as good as our other attackers etc etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 12:40:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:10:01 pm
Fucking hell its a slow news day isn't it? :D

The article is essentially Gabby Agbonlahor (I know....) saying on Talksport that Ronaldo would considering joining Liverpool. Well no shit, I'd consider Scarlett Johansson/Margot Robbie/Kelly Brook etc. He might legitimately be the most unlikely player in the entire league that we'd even consider signing. He's slow, he doesn't press, he's a horrible twat, he's shit for team spirit, he's not as good as our other attackers etc etc.

Sorry she's taken! Doesn't know it yet but she will soon enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 01:26:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:40:23 pm
Sorry she's taken! Doesn't know it yet but she will soon enough.

Shes in Neighbours tonight, in case you didnt know. Much more important news than any football rubbish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm
When Ronaldo and his wife lost their baby, he felt the love of the Kop. It was classy and right, and it made me proud to be a red. He expressed his gratitude after.

Now, thats as far as it goes!

As a footballer he is way past his best and not what we need. As a wage proposition, it would rightly have other, better players, knocking on the managers door asking for a raise. In terms of squad harmony, no thank you. And for ongoing relations with Man Utd, why poison the well for a player who is past it?

He wants more CL goals. Hopefully a chance for the trophy again too, but he is all about his personal goals. He is the antithesis of the team first ethic Klopp has established.

Big swerve. No thank you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...
I rarely pop into this thread, so I've only just spotted your post.

I'm really sorry to hear this, Peter.  :'(

My condolences to you, your family and all who knew your Mum.

RIP
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 07:01:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July 27, 2022, 06:55:22 pm
Good to be back, mate. My mother has passed away few weeks ago, so I took some time off everything ...
all the best fella ❤️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 07:35:56 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
I just read an article that stated that Ronaldo would consider us.

https://paisleygates.com/archives/44382

Now before we go any further it's just a load of BS and he'll be linked with any club who has CL football this season. He would totally disrupt our wage structure plus we have Nunez in that position already.

However, hypothetically what would he bring?

He obviously is still a good player but I doubt that he could press the way we need our players to press. He is a hard worker and would be a great example to our younger players. He would have better players around him than he has at United plus he would have a much better manager who would get the most out of him.

He probably wouldn't be accepted by the fans nor would he bring anything that we don't already have. Interesting idea but it ain't going to happen and it's obviously another one of those articles that is based on total speculation without any credibility.

My main point is that no matter who comes in (if anyone more) then I have total confidence in Klopp being able to get the most out of them. The only player who I think Klopp hasn't been able to do this with recently is Keita but even then there are signs that things are getting better. Ok I could name a couple more in the past that didn't really work but there have been very few, especially recently. I picked Ronaldo as being one who most of us would object to but my faith in Klopp far exceeds what I think of individual players or how they have performed under other managers. Give Klopp a good player and he'll turn them into a great player.

Chumming the water, hacked, or drunk . it had better be one of those
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:10:01 pm
Fucking hell its a slow news day isn't it? :D

The article is essentially Gabby Agbonlahor (I know....) saying on Talksport that Ronaldo would considering joining Liverpool. Well no shit, I'd consider Scarlett Johansson/Margot Robbie/Kelly Brook etc. He might legitimately be the most unlikely player in the entire league that we'd even consider signing. He's slow, he doesn't press, he's a horrible twat, he's shit for team spirit, he's not as good as our other attackers etc etc.
Yep. He's the polar opposite of what LFC is all about.

This is why I was chuffed when the Mancs brought him back. It was such an obvious bad move for both parties and proved United were in serious decline, trying to recapture past glories and that they hadn't learned any lessons at all.

I said at the time, his signing was not a sign of their intent. It was a massive sign of their decline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:10:01 pm
Fucking hell its a slow news day isn't it? :D

The article is essentially Gabby Agbonlahor (I know....) saying on Talksport that Ronaldo would considering joining Liverpool. Well no shit, I'd consider Scarlett Johansson/Margot Robbie/Kelly Brook etc. He might legitimately be the most unlikely player in the entire league that we'd even consider signing. He's slow, he doesn't press, he's a horrible twat, he's shit for team spirit, he's not as good as our other attackers etc etc.

Yes it's a slow news day. I did say there was no credibility in it but my point was that irrespective of what you or I think of the person, Klopp would wring out the best in him. That is very different to saying that I would welcome him here. Where he ends up I don't really care nor will I be ever wearing a Ron-aldo shirt and shouting Suuuu or whatever they shout when he scores. Unfortunately anyone who implies that they are not happy with their current club will be linked to us somehow as we are that good.

The only reason for posting was to turn the improbable around and state that no matter who comes in, they will be a better player under Klopp; but no, Ronaldo will not be playing for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm
Condolences to you and yours Peter.
Walk on, walk on , with hope in your heart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Today at 12:07:48 am
I'm not confident even Jurgen could overcome the triple-Everest-without-an-oxygen-tank that is Ronaldo's ego. Fortunately his No Dickheads policy means it'll barely even reach the hypothetical.

I, too, was immensely proud of the support the Kop showed him after his devastating personal tragedy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Today at 12:44:14 am
YNWA Peter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Today at 02:28:26 am
Condolences to you and your family Peter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - RIP Peter's mum x
Today at 05:01:10 am
Sorry for your loss Peter.

