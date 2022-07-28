I just read an article that stated that Ronaldo would consider us.Now before we go any further it's just a load of BS and he'll be linked with any club who has CL football this season. He would totally disrupt our wage structure plus we have Nunez in that position already.However, hypothetically what would he bring?He obviously is still a good player but I doubt that he could press the way we need our players to press. He is a hard worker and would be a great example to our younger players. He would have better players around him than he has at United plus he would have a much better manager who would get the most out of him.He probably wouldn't be accepted by the fans nor would he bring anything that we don't already have. Interesting idea but it ain't going to happen and it's obviously another one of those articles that is based on total speculation without any credibility.My main point is that no matter who comes in (if anyone more) then I have total confidence in Klopp being able to get the most out of them. The only player who I think Klopp hasn't been able to do this with recently is Keita but even then there are signs that things are getting better. Ok I could name a couple more in the past that didn't really work but there have been very few, especially recently. I picked Ronaldo as being one who most of us would object to but my faith in Klopp far exceeds what I think of individual players or how they have performed under other managers. Give Klopp a good player and he'll turn them into a great player.