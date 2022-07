I doubt the club does want to sell Firmino. £20m at this point doesn't really mean all that much in relation to where we are in preparation for the upcoming season and the squad itself.



It wouldn't surprise me in the least though if this was coming from his agent or advisors. He now has ~10 months left to go on his current contract, there is no hint of any type of extension forthcoming and based on the purchases of Diaz and Nunez there probably shouldn't be. From that perspective finding the next contract is priority #1 and if that means a sale to another club then that's just part of the business. This is exactly what happened with Mane and Lewandowski as well.



So from that perspective while I don't think a sale is likely I wouldn't be shocked if it did happen.