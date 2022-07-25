Interesting extract from Lijnders book quoted in the echo, its great that we have got ourselves to this position of strength
Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, while sitting in Jürgens office [in the week of their 6-0 win over Leeds in February].
Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. [Luis] Diaz and Kaide [Gordon], or Thiago and Harvey [Elliott].
Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers.
We have to buy premium and use the Academy.
Liverpool deserves a process like this.
A good system always gives freedom and the chance for interpretation.