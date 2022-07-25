See where you're coming from, but Haaland did the same. Both turned down bigger money from Man United to go to Germany instead, and Haaland immediately followed it up with going to City and getting a huge, huge wage packet.



Equally though, Haaland was being guided by one of the most well-known money hungry agents in the game who has shown a pattern of behaviour in the past of being happy to move players about for money rather than career progression or achievements. His Dad also seems bizarrely money-hungry. I think for Bellingham and Haaland, BVB offered the same thing - game time, growth, progression and a stepping stone into a bigger side. But from their respective public personas I think we have two rather different individuals driven towards the same thing but wanting different paths to it.Utlimately, Haaland seems obsessed with his public image, fame, money and personal glory to go with the trophies. We've already seen vain arrogance and hypocrisy from him. Bellingham, on early impressions seems to want to turn himself into the absolute best he can be and win trophies, regardless of how he's perceived by outside eyes. I've said it before - that interview Roy highlights and another I've seen where senior players have said he's challenged them on their effort levels - that Bellingham displays a level of developed drive and leadership I'm not sure I've personally ever seen from a teenager. He is and will be special.