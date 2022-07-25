« previous next »
Let's not sound desperate, though, eh?

I mean I assume he's an OK player, having never seen him, but there are always other players and however good he might be he'll be the lucky one if LFC choose him, rather than the other way round.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 25, 2022, 04:38:42 pm
His last post before that one 

:D

Hes true to his word. Its just that he posted the nonsense this time.
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2022, 08:24:29 pm


Also, theres rumours were interested in Divack Origi and Sadeo Mane.


I could actually see Man City in the future getting round FFP by selling Phil Foden to New York City for £100m and buying a player called Phillip Fodan, same age, for £10m from Melbourne FC two months later, who looks suspiciously like Phil Foden but he wears one of those hats with the corks on string.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
You think he pays for Bellingham's left arm?

I mean if the £20m went into a pot of other money to fund him then yeah, maybe he does ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people. That's the thing that motivates me in football."
Saucey-sauce, MacR. (Welcome back.)
The Bellingham clip is nice - he's not coming out with soundbites - you can see it's authentic I reckon. I'd be surprised if he didn't end up here after watching this. It ties in with the comments about the ref after Bayern. He's cut from a different cloth.

https://twitter.com/bellinghamstan/status/1551569876652810240
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:27:47 am
The Bellingham clip is nice - he's not coming out with soundbites - you can see it's authentic I reckon. I'd be surprised if he didn't end up here after watching this. It ties in with the comments about the ref after Bayern. He's cut from a different cloth.

https://twitter.com/bellinghamstan/status/1551569876652810240

Said it all along but the fact that he went to Dortmund in the first place showed that he has his head screwed on and/or that he is being well advised.
Interesting extract from Lijnders book quoted in the echo, its great that we have got ourselves to this position of strength

Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, while sitting in Jürgens office [in the week of their 6-0 win over Leeds in February].

Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. [Luis] Diaz and Kaide [Gordon], or Thiago and Harvey [Elliott].

Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers.

We have to buy premium and use the Academy.

Liverpool deserves a process like this.

A good system always gives freedom and the chance for interpretation.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:47:33 am
Said it all along but the fact that he went to Dortmund in the first place showed that he has his head screwed on and/or that he is being well advised.

See where you're coming from, but Haaland did the same. Both turned down bigger money from Man United to go to Germany instead, and Haaland immediately followed it up with going to City and getting a huge, huge wage packet.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:16:26 am
See where you're coming from, but Haaland did the same. Both turned down bigger money from Man United to go to Germany instead, and Haaland immediately followed it up with going to City and getting a huge, huge wage packet.
Yeah but Haaland, his Dad and that money grabbing twat Raiola made no secret of the fact that they wanted his next move to be about the money.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:16:26 am
See where you're coming from, but Haaland did the same. Both turned down bigger money from Man United to go to Germany instead, and Haaland immediately followed it up with going to City and getting a huge, huge wage packet.
Equally though, Haaland was being guided by one of the most well-known money hungry agents in the game who has shown a pattern of behaviour in the past of being happy to move players about for money rather than career progression or achievements. His Dad also seems bizarrely money-hungry. I think for Bellingham and Haaland, BVB offered the same thing - game time, growth, progression and a stepping stone into a bigger side. But from their respective public personas I think we have two rather different individuals driven towards the same thing but wanting different paths to it.

Utlimately, Haaland seems obsessed with his public image, fame, money and personal glory to go with the trophies. We've already seen vain arrogance and hypocrisy from him. Bellingham, on early impressions seems to want to turn himself into the absolute best he can be and win trophies, regardless of how he's perceived by outside eyes. I've said it before - that interview Roy highlights and another I've seen where senior players have said he's challenged them on their effort levels - that Bellingham displays a level of developed drive and leadership I'm not sure I've personally ever seen from a teenager. He is and will be special.
Quote
A good system always gives freedom and the chance for interpretation.

What a gem of a quote. Anti-Hodgsonesque in its beauty.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:31:11 am
What a gem of a quote. Anti-Hodgsonesque in its beauty.
where's it from?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:35:05 am
where's it from?
4 posts up  ;)

Pep Lijnders
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people. That's the thing that motivates me in football."

Welcome to Liverpool Jude.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:35:05 am
where's it from?

Pep Lijnders new book - 'There's only one Pep that matters'
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:16:26 am
See where you're coming from, but Haaland did the same. Both turned down bigger money from Man United to go to Germany instead, and Haaland immediately followed it up with going to City and getting a huge, huge wage packet.

Difference is Haaland went where he could get a low release clause which would all but guarantee him more money later down the line (and he's done the same to City). Bellingham did no such thing.

Haaland had a reputation when he moved whereby he would be guaranteed game time wherever he went but went to Dortmund because he knew he could get out after a couple of seasons. Conversely, Bellingham was at a point in his career where if he had made the wrong move he could have got stuck on the bench and stagnated, so he chose a move that put him in the best place for game time whilst still being at a high level. 
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:48:18 am
Interesting extract from Lijnders book quoted in the echo, its great that we have got ourselves to this position of strength

Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, while sitting in Jürgens office [in the week of their 6-0 win over Leeds in February].

Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. [Luis] Diaz and Kaide [Gordon], or Thiago and Harvey [Elliott].

Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers.

We have to buy premium and use the Academy.

Liverpool deserves a process like this.

A good system always gives freedom and the chance for interpretation.

I mean, with FSG's propensity to promote from within, he's nailed on to take over after Klopp leaves right?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:56:56 am
I mean, with FSG's propensity to promote from within, he's nailed on to take over after Klopp leaves right?
I really hope so
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:31:11 am
What a gem of a quote. Anti-Hodgsonesque in its beauty.

A good system is a good system forever. Fact.
Whisper it but Haaland does have an emotional/meaning-based link to Man City, even if they have morphed into an enormous plastic sportswashing machine simulacrum of a football club.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:36:50 am
Whisper it but Haaland does have an emotional/meaning-based link to Man City, even if they have morphed into an enormous plastic sportswashing machine simulacrum of a football club.

I mean he does sure, in the same way that Bruno Cheyrou or Raul Meireles kids might for us. Didn't win any trophies, didn't really do anything, played 40 odd games for us. His dad was hardly some Man City icon, he played 47 games for them and his only real season there was one where they got relagated. His legacy for that club is that he was the guy who Roy Keane injured.

Whisper it....because he doesnt really ;)
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:25 am
I mean he does sure, in the same way that Bruno Cheyrou or Raul Meireles kids might for us. Didn't win any trophies, didn't really do anything, played 40 odd games for us. His dad was hardly some Man City icon, he played 47 games for them and his only real season there was one where they got relagated. His legacy for that club is that he was the guy who Roy Keane injured.

Whisper it....because he doesnt really ;)

 ;D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:25 am
I mean he does sure, in the same way that Bruno Cheyrou or Raul Meireles kids might for us. Didn't win any trophies, didn't really do anything, played 40 odd games for us. His dad was hardly some Man City icon, he played 47 games for them and his only real season there was one where they got relagated. His legacy for that club is that he was the guy who Roy Keane injured.

Whisper it....because he doesnt really ;)

I think we like to kid ourselves of that. He's got meaning and he's got a truck load of netto money. Let's just say he's 'committed'.

Regardless though, I think Bellingham is genuinely different, and has been since the decision around the departure from Brum - he was getting game time already, he was developing in the spotlight. He went to Germany in part because of the situation at his own club, and the gestures around that confirmed it. He's a more sensitive type of fella. I think that's true of a Salah type too - he's compromised on his 'best in the market' terms to stay at the club and aim for records, for example.

They're human beings and there are all variants of them - money-driven mercenaries through to sensitive types who mean it when they kiss a badge.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:25 am
His legacy for that club is that he was the guy who Roy Keane injured.

Literally the only reason he's even known as an ex-footballer.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:48:18 am
Interesting extract from Lijnders book quoted in the echo, its great that we have got ourselves to this position of strength

Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, while sitting in Jürgens office [in the week of their 6-0 win over Leeds in February].

Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. [Luis] Diaz and Kaide [Gordon], or Thiago and Harvey [Elliott].

Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers.

We have to buy premium and use the Academy.

Liverpool deserves a process like this.

A good system always gives freedom and the chance for interpretation.

We've got our Boot Room back. :)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:49:34 am
Literally the only reason he's even known as an ex-footballer.
Also having a rudely suggestive name
