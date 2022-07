Also, theres rumours were interested in Divack Origi and Sadeo Mane.I could actually see Man City in the future getting round FFP by selling Phil Foden to New York City for 100m and buying a player called Phillip Fodan, same age, for 10m from Melbourne FC two months later, who looks suspiciously like Phil Foden but he wears one of those hats with the corks on string.