



Also, theres rumours were interested in Divack Origi and Sadeo Mane.I could actually see Man City in the future getting round FFP by selling Phil Foden to New York City for £100m and buying a player called Phillip Fodan, same age, for £10m from Melbourne FC two months later, who looks suspiciously like Phil Foden but he wears one of those hats with the corks on string.