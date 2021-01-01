« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1712918 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,047
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34560 on: Today at 12:56:28 am »
Let's not sound desperate, though, eh?

I mean I assume he's an OK player, having never seen him, but there are always other players and however good he might be he'll be the lucky one if LFC choose him, rather than the other way round.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 860 861 862 863 864 [865]   Go Up
« previous next »
 