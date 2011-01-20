« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1712917 times)

Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34520 on: July 25, 2022, 05:34:24 pm »
If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.
Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34521 on: July 25, 2022, 05:55:29 pm »
Quote from: yes on July 25, 2022, 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

Yes, this is, in fact, a genuinely moronic posting...
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34522 on: July 25, 2022, 06:12:51 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on July 25, 2022, 05:34:24 pm
If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.

Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.
Offline BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34523 on: July 25, 2022, 06:15:17 pm »
Regarding Bobby. It isn't just about the goals he scores, the way he plays enables others to score. His movement still makes it difficult for our opponents to play how they want to, because they know he has a goal in his pocket at any given moment. His contributions, not just on the pitch but off it and his pure love for the club coupled with Klopps adoration for the way he selflessly plays for the team is enough to ensure his time at this club is deserved in whatever capacity.  I'd like to see him sign for another few years and I believe he would take a pay cut just to stay here (I don't know that for definite but he clearly loves the club, loves Klopp and doesn't strike me as someone who would throw his toys out of the pram) He is still a wonderful player and we are still lucky to have him in the team. I hope he stays until the end of his career. Origi quite rightly has secured his status within LFC history as a legend even though his time here looked to be faltering on occasions but likewise there will always only be one 'no look' Bobby!
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34524 on: July 25, 2022, 06:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 25, 2022, 06:12:51 pm
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

This.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34525 on: July 25, 2022, 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 25, 2022, 06:12:51 pm
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

I agree the timing is bad, if indeed theres any substance to this.

What we dont know, if anything is happening, is how long discussions have been going on for. Jurgen reminded us the other day that we only witness the result, not the process.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34526 on: July 25, 2022, 07:37:52 pm »
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34527 on: July 25, 2022, 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on July 25, 2022, 07:37:52 pm
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
£20m + his salary.
But I agree with your point. His smile alone is worth £20m
Offline markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34528 on: July 25, 2022, 07:58:39 pm »
I would prefer bobby to stay, but if we sell him for 30m+, then get antony for about half of bobby's wages I can see a certain logic in that.

Our squad might be a little better balanced, we could still have diaz - jota - salah as a frontline, whilst other players acclimatise, salah might even be allowed move to a central role as time goes by, by having a natural RW in antony
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34529 on: July 25, 2022, 08:01:15 pm »
Quote from: yes on July 25, 2022, 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

One of the worst posts I've read on here in a long time.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34530 on: July 25, 2022, 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on July 25, 2022, 07:58:39 pm
I would prefer bobby to stay, but if we sell him for 30m+, then get antony for about half of bobby's wages I can see a certain logic in that.

Our squad might be a little better balanced, we could still have diaz - jota - salah as a frontline, whilst other players acclimatise, salah might even be allowed move to a central role as time goes by, by having a natural RW in antony
Not a good idea to do so much change in one summer. Firmino was actually very good last year as well
Antony needs to improve his numbers & would be far too expensive also.

We have Gordon coming through as a RW also.
Offline Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34531 on: July 25, 2022, 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on July 25, 2022, 08:01:15 pm
One of the worst posts I've read on here in a long time.

Up against some pretty stiff competition at this time of year as well.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34532 on: July 25, 2022, 08:22:53 pm »
Quote from: yes on July 25, 2022, 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.
Go back and look at the goals he scored in 19/20 and then reassess this statement.

This ignores the fact that the 20m we would get for him would hurt our depth in attack this season and there's no way we would get a player of his quality for that money.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34533 on: July 25, 2022, 08:24:29 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are closely following Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old has a 50m release clause in his contract. [@AS_Futbol]
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34534 on: July 25, 2022, 08:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2022, 08:24:29 pm


I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34535 on: July 25, 2022, 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on July 25, 2022, 07:37:52 pm
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
If Firmino leaves then we would definitely replace him, at the moment we wouldn't push him out but if he doesn't get the signal that he'll be offered a new contract he may decide to leave.

The question is how much would we pay for a 5th choice forward? I'd suspect we'll go for more of a wide player if he did move and at the moment there aren't too many available
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34536 on: July 25, 2022, 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2022, 08:24:29 pm

Would be similar to when Fulham sold John Collins and almost immediately signed Collins John.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34537 on: July 25, 2022, 10:38:25 pm »
Quote from: rocco on July 25, 2022, 08:41:49 pm
I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
Is that right? Swear he scored the winner v Atleti this season.

Edit - You are right for league, he bagged that winner in the cup. Strange to see him so highly touted given his production, hes 20 not 18. Attackers do tend to be a touch older when they really start to pull it all together but Im not really seeing in the numbers what would make him a standout signing. Reasonable dribbler and ball carrier - not special though - poor passing and production stats. Good pressing.

Theres clearly something there just hard to see what off of the numbers. Ive only seen him play a couple of times though so he may have stood out more in other matches.
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34538 on: July 25, 2022, 11:37:19 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 25, 2022, 10:07:35 pm
Would be similar to when Fulham sold John Collins and almost immediately signed Collins John.
To this day I reckon they had run out of stuff to put his name on his locker and kit so they basically told his agent 'either he changes his name to John Collins, or a variation thereof, or he doesn't sign'. What's a guy to do?

Wasn't Kyle Walker replaced by Kyle Walker Peters? And surely one of the many Moussa Dembele's must have replaced on of the other Moussa Dembeles? (spellings may vary)
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34539 on: Yesterday at 04:22:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on July 25, 2022, 08:41:49 pm
I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
https://fbref.com/en/players/afdc14d7/Nico-Williams
Great at pressing and very good carrying. Would fit a profile we probably like but probably too much money for that unpolished
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34540 on: Yesterday at 05:02:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2022, 02:42:14 pm
There's some truth in saying Firmino is way past his best and likely to be just our 5th choice option if everything is equal. Not sure I'd want him getting a long contract and at his age he'd probably not want a 1 or 2 year one that would suit us. To that end he and we are going to have some big decisions to make and 23m is probably the highest his value will be from this point onwards. No way he's sold though because he's still better than the 23m would get us from elsewhere and he's trusted by the manager and team. I feel this will be his final season at Liverpool, so I hope he can roll it back to about 2019 and do magic when he gets to play.
It expected his ability to press and do it a quick turn around was expected. His quality still there it just his amount of pressing for his role is not sustainable into his 30s for 90 multiple times a week. He can do it short spells etc
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34541 on: Yesterday at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:02:39 am
It expected his ability to press and do it a quick turn around was expected. His quality still there it just his amount of pressing for his role is not sustainable into his 30s for 90 multiple times a week. He can do it short spells etc
He's 30 mate, not an antique
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34542 on: Yesterday at 08:46:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 25, 2022, 07:42:26 pm
£20m + his salary.
But I agree with your point. His smile alone is worth £20m

Its a fair point about salary. But unless we are going to redeploy that cash before January then it makes no sense at all to sell him in my opinion. Even if he doesnt start as much, I think he will be incredibly useful off then bench this seaso especially now we have 5 subs. He can come on and give you more control as he looks after the ball well, presses intelligently and helps the midfield out tracking back.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34543 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 am »
If Bobby is happy being rotated we should offer him a new deal. Can't think of a better team and squad player to have in the dressing room.
Offline 12C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34544 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July 25, 2022, 03:43:23 pm
He'd been injured at the end of 18/19 rather than out of form.

19/20 the goals dried up at Anfield but he was the number 9 in a team that won 26 of its first 27 games and made a key contribution to that title winning side.

20/21 you can just pretty write off from everyone's point of view (Mane probably struggled most that season in attack) but he still did a key job.

Last season was more injury disrupted but he was sharp when he played.

Had we not sold Mane then it may make sense to sell now rather than lose for free but with Mane gone, Jota going into the season injured and Nunez needing to be allowed time to settle it'd be really stupid to sell now.

Sadio was never the same player after his covid bout. He took a long time to get anywhere near sharpness and sad as I was to see him go, his goalscoring contribution, which was his prime function, had decreased a fair bit. Bobby has never been a prolific scorer. His contribution is in transitions, both causing turnover and then playing the ball into spaces where we can keep the opposition off balance and out of shape. He chips in with the odd goal but his overall contribution is valued by Klopp and anyone thinking they know better than Jürgen
If Jürgen wants to sell him then so be it, same as if he wants to keep him.
Offline -Willo-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34545 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on July 25, 2022, 07:37:52 pm
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.

It depends on how much we rely on outgoings to fund incomings I guess.

Our overall net spend is always quite low so getting £20m this year vs £0 next year is a no brainer for me if net spends important for signings in '23.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34546 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 10:34:27 am
It depends on how much we rely on outgoings to fund incomings I guess.

Our overall net spend is always quite low so getting £20m this year vs £0 next year is a no brainer for me if net spends important for signings in '23.

I doubt it is. The reason we've spent so little this summer is because we haven't needed to spend any more, as opposed to us not being able to.

We would also be a forward short if Firmino left in my opinion.
Offline slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34547 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:04:32 am
I doubt it is. The reason we've spent so little this summer is because we haven't needed to spend any more, as opposed to us not being able to.

We would also be a forward short if Firmino left in my opinion.

Not just a forward, but someone who knows Klopp's system to a fine art. Knows exactly what's required of him. He makes the other forward players so much better when he plays because of his intelligence. He's the only player I know that makes you laugh sometimes at some of his little feints and rolls. That's awful hard to replace at this stage. And he's a mad bastard. He stays
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34548 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 am »
Bobby started very well last season, got injured, Jota impressed as a striker, then Mane moved centrally. He looks in great shape this pre-season, and I think he has a big part to play. I like the idea we can switch between him and Nunez to switch up the dynamic of our attack.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34549 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 25, 2022, 11:37:19 pm
To this day I reckon they had run out of stuff to put his name on his locker and kit so they basically told his agent 'either he changes his name to John Collins, or a variation thereof, or he doesn't sign'. What's a guy to do?

Wasn't Kyle Walker replaced by Kyle Walker Peters? And surely one of the many Moussa Dembele's must have replaced on of the other Moussa Dembeles? (spellings may vary)
I can also remember Israel once lining up with Tal Ben Haim I and Tal Ben Haim II, it doesn't strike me as the most common of names but maybe there's loads of them walking the streets of Tel Aviv.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34550 on: Yesterday at 01:08:38 pm »
Sell Bobby? Bwahaha

Not a chance in hell Jurgen authorises that.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34551 on: Yesterday at 02:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 25, 2022, 11:37:19 pm
And surely one of the many Moussa Dembele's must have replaced on of the other Moussa Dembeles? (spellings may vary)

Two of them were at Fulham together before the Belgian went to Spurs if I recall correctly.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34552 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm »

In addition to everything mentioned above he also give us balance. If Diaz struggled for goals or injured we can use Nunez on the left as he is lethal from wide areas too.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34553 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 10:34:27 am
It depends on how much we rely on outgoings to fund incomings I guess.

Our overall net spend is always quite low so getting £20m this year vs £0 next year is a no brainer for me if net spends important for signings in '23.

You think he pays for Bellingham's left arm?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34554 on: Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:55:36 am
I can also remember Israel once lining up with Tal Ben Haim I and Tal Ben Haim II, it doesn't strike me as the most common of names but maybe there's loads of them walking the streets of Tel Aviv.

"Two Gary Stevens, there's only two Gary Stevens..."
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34555 on: Yesterday at 04:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2022, 08:24:29 pm


Never seen him play but 0 goals in 36 games in la liga.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34556 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
"Terceira caça à liga portuguesa? Depois de Díaz e Darwin, Klopp quer levar Matheus Nunes."

https://twitter.com/SPORTTVPortugal/status/1551990740460265472

Surprised to see this. Sport TV are usually not reporting click-bait transfer rumours ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34557 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people. That's the thing that motivates me in football."
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34558 on: Today at 12:17:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
"Terceira caça à liga portuguesa? Depois de Díaz e Darwin, Klopp quer levar Matheus Nunes."

https://twitter.com/SPORTTVPortugal/status/1551990740460265472

Surprised to see this. Sport TV are usually not reporting click-bait transfer rumours ...

Superimposing Klopps face onto someone roaming the jungle with a torch (in daylight?) definitely screams a serious TV channel.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #34559 on: Today at 12:42:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people. That's the thing that motivates me in football."

Like the Anfield crowd serenading him with Hey Jude after scoring the league-winning goal and then meeting Reds all over the world for decades to come to cherish those memories together?  Like those kinds of memories, Jude?  ;)
