Regarding Bobby. It isn't just about the goals he scores, the way he plays enables others to score. His movement still makes it difficult for our opponents to play how they want to, because they know he has a goal in his pocket at any given moment. His contributions, not just on the pitch but off it and his pure love for the club coupled with Klopps adoration for the way he selflessly plays for the team is enough to ensure his time at this club is deserved in whatever capacity. I'd like to see him sign for another few years and I believe he would take a pay cut just to stay here (I don't know that for definite but he clearly loves the club, loves Klopp and doesn't strike me as someone who would throw his toys out of the pram) He is still a wonderful player and we are still lucky to have him in the team. I hope he stays until the end of his career. Origi quite rightly has secured his status within LFC history as a legend even though his time here looked to be faltering on occasions but likewise there will always only be one 'no look' Bobby!