If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

Yes, this is, in fact, a genuinely moronic posting...
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm
If Bobby wants the move, I would imagine we wont stand in his way, so long as the money wasnt stupidly low. If Bobby is happy to stay, Im sure we would be happy with that. There has already been a lot of change up top, so theres no need for more at this point.

I would be happy if he signed a new deal as I think his level will be decent for a few more years. Then again, he may want to wind down his contract and assess the Bosman options. Or he might be open to a move now - slower league, Juventus fighting for the title, a CL fixture too. He might think he would rather do that than be a squad man at Liverpool.

I hope he stays, but I think we will be respectful of the players wishes, assuming there is substance to the Juventus rumour.

Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.
Regarding Bobby. It isn't just about the goals he scores, the way he plays enables others to score. His movement still makes it difficult for our opponents to play how they want to, because they know he has a goal in his pocket at any given moment. His contributions, not just on the pitch but off it and his pure love for the club coupled with Klopps adoration for the way he selflessly plays for the team is enough to ensure his time at this club is deserved in whatever capacity.  I'd like to see him sign for another few years and I believe he would take a pay cut just to stay here (I don't know that for definite but he clearly loves the club, loves Klopp and doesn't strike me as someone who would throw his toys out of the pram) He is still a wonderful player and we are still lucky to have him in the team. I hope he stays until the end of his career. Origi quite rightly has secured his status within LFC history as a legend even though his time here looked to be faltering on occasions but likewise there will always only be one 'no look' Bobby!
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

This.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:12:51 pm
Juventus can fuck off. They're at least a month too late, our season starts in a few days.

If Bobby wants to leave then he's free to do so next year and can take his pick of whatever offers come up.

I agree the timing is bad, if indeed theres any substance to this.

What we dont know, if anything is happening, is how long discussions have been going on for. Jurgen reminded us the other day that we only witness the result, not the process.
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
£20m + his salary.
But I agree with your point. His smile alone is worth £20m
I would prefer bobby to stay, but if we sell him for 30m+, then get antony for about half of bobby's wages I can see a certain logic in that.

Our squad might be a little better balanced, we could still have diaz - jota - salah as a frontline, whilst other players acclimatise, salah might even be allowed move to a central role as time goes by, by having a natural RW in antony
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.

One of the worst posts I've read on here in a long time.
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
I would prefer bobby to stay, but if we sell him for 30m+, then get antony for about half of bobby's wages I can see a certain logic in that.

Our squad might be a little better balanced, we could still have diaz - jota - salah as a frontline, whilst other players acclimatise, salah might even be allowed move to a central role as time goes by, by having a natural RW in antony
Not a good idea to do so much change in one summer. Firmino was actually very good last year as well
Antony needs to improve his numbers & would be far too expensive also.

We have Gordon coming through as a RW also.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 08:01:15 pm
One of the worst posts I've read on here in a long time.

Up against some pretty stiff competition at this time of year as well.
Quote from: yes on Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm
Bobby had been off the boil since 2018/19 season when Big Div could justifiably have been peeved to not start the final against Spurs. From then on in it's been sporadic goalscoring and LOTS of losing the ball. Ironically, his best performance recently was probably in the final against Madrid just gone.
Anything anywhere near 20mil at this point would be incredible business.
Go back and look at the goals he scored in 19/20 and then reassess this statement.

This ignores the fact that the 20m we would get for him would hurt our depth in attack this season and there's no way we would get a player of his quality for that money.
Quote
Liverpool are closely following Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old has a 50m release clause in his contract. [@AS_Futbol]
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:29 pm


I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
I cant see how we would be better off with £20m pounds and no Bobby than we would be with Bobby.
If Firmino leaves then we would definitely replace him, at the moment we wouldn't push him out but if he doesn't get the signal that he'll be offered a new contract he may decide to leave.

The question is how much would we pay for a 5th choice forward? I'd suspect we'll go for more of a wide player if he did move and at the moment there aren't too many available
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:29 pm

Would be similar to when Fulham sold John Collins and almost immediately signed Collins John.
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:41:49 pm
I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
Is that right? Swear he scored the winner v Atleti this season.

Edit - You are right for league, he bagged that winner in the cup. Strange to see him so highly touted given his production, hes 20 not 18. Attackers do tend to be a touch older when they really start to pull it all together but Im not really seeing in the numbers what would make him a standout signing. Reasonable dribbler and ball carrier - not special though - poor passing and production stats. Good pressing.

Theres clearly something there just hard to see what off of the numbers. Ive only seen him play a couple of times though so he may have stood out more in other matches.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm
Would be similar to when Fulham sold John Collins and almost immediately signed Collins John.
To this day I reckon they had run out of stuff to put his name on his locker and kit so they basically told his agent 'either he changes his name to John Collins, or a variation thereof, or he doesn't sign'. What's a guy to do?

Wasn't Kyle Walker replaced by Kyle Walker Peters? And surely one of the many Moussa Dembele's must have replaced on of the other Moussa Dembeles? (spellings may vary)
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:41:49 pm
I know still young but 34 games 11 where starts and 0 goals

Probably confused with selling Neco Williams :D
https://fbref.com/en/players/afdc14d7/Nico-Williams
Great at pressing and very good carrying. Would fit a profile we probably like but probably too much money for that unpolished
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm
There's some truth in saying Firmino is way past his best and likely to be just our 5th choice option if everything is equal. Not sure I'd want him getting a long contract and at his age he'd probably not want a 1 or 2 year one that would suit us. To that end he and we are going to have some big decisions to make and 23m is probably the highest his value will be from this point onwards. No way he's sold though because he's still better than the 23m would get us from elsewhere and he's trusted by the manager and team. I feel this will be his final season at Liverpool, so I hope he can roll it back to about 2019 and do magic when he gets to play.
It expected his ability to press and do it a quick turn around was expected. His quality still there it just his amount of pressing for his role is not sustainable into his 30s for 90 multiple times a week. He can do it short spells etc
