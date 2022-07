I call bullshit - Juventus don’t pay actual fees

If you want to make a believable rumor make it 2 year loan with option to buy for 3 million or similar



23 million, I suppose that's lira. Never sell players to Italy.It's the kind of deal we may have entertained earlier in the summer but with Mane and Origi gone, Minamino sold, Nunez settling in and Jota injured going into the season we can't afford to lose Bobby. I hope we keep him for another season or two extension.