LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34440 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?
Nuneç
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34441 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Shteve McClaren calls him Nunesh
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34442 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Nuno for manager.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34443 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 05:12:33 pm
You like Kebabs. Stop posting shite from Twitter.
Decent player kebabs. Turns too slowly to play our system. Pita though .
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34444 on: Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Heard FSG are planning to sell Salah to Man City in order finance a new musical, No No Nunes. Those Boston-ites just don't learn.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34445 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
Heard FSG are planning to sell Salah to Man City in order finance a new musical, No No Nunes. Those Boston-ites just don't learn.
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)
RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34446 on: Today at 12:16:54 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?
I remember in 2013 we brought in Iago and Tiago and I was hoping Thiago would be next. Only took about 7 more years for him to finally join. I expect it will be the same with all the other Nunezes.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34447 on: Today at 12:21:19 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)

Maybe he's a fan of Babe Ruth*



*not Baby Ruth
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34448 on: Today at 02:58:59 am
Is Bellingham actually any good??
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34449 on: Today at 05:06:55 am
Yes. There have been a few write ups and analysis pieces. Basically he can do anything in midfield, and could be shaped to be a great player for us for years to come.

At 19 yrs old its not perfect, and theres still some improvement to come. The price he would demand is ridiculous, but thats what you have to do for that sort of player nowadays.

I hope we are in for him for next summer. Bellingham, Elliott, Jones and Carvalho is a smashing crop of young midfielders. They can pressure the old guard and increasingly get more and more minutes as time waits for no man.

Apart from James Milner, obviously!
elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34450 on: Today at 07:06:36 am
dirkster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34451 on: Today at 07:13:02 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)
Haha I remember that episode. T H Houghton was the guest author wasn't he?!
Tobez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34452 on: Today at 08:06:46 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
Decent player kebabs. Turns too slowly to play our system. Pita though .

Think some people still want us to buy Adana Traore.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34453 on: Today at 08:12:22 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)

It was for another play I think?

But I do like saying No No Nanette. Preferably in a Niles Crane voice.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34454 on: Today at 09:25:53 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Nunex
elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34455 on: Today at 09:32:17 am
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34456 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34457 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm
Not seen the interview but I'm watching ssn and on the yellow ticker it states  "Jurgen Klopp tells sky sports news that Liverpool will not make any more signings in this transfer window providing there are no injuries or departures"
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34458 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Not seen the interview but I'm watching ssn and on the yellow ticker it states  "Jurgen Klopp tells sky sports news that Liverpool will not make any more signings in this transfer window providing there are no injuries or departures"
Jürgen has slammed the transfer window shut!
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34459 on: Today at 02:01:05 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Not seen the interview but I'm watching ssn and on the yellow ticker it states  "Jurgen Klopp tells sky sports news that Liverpool will not make any more signings in this transfer window providing there are no injuries or departures"

We already knew that and in fact I think he has already said it a few weeks back?

Only way I see us bringing anyone else in is if Ox has an appealing offer and asks to move.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34460 on: Today at 03:15:52 pm
Not to piss on all your chips...

Quote
Liverpool have made sensational progress on a deal to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield and are busy behind the scenes planning a deal similar to the one that brought Naby Keita to Anfield back in 2017, where a deal would be agreed now for him to join in 2023. [@footyinsider247]
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34461 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Not seen the interview but I'm watching ssn and on the yellow ticker it states  "Jurgen Klopp tells sky sports news that Liverpool will not make any more signings in this transfer window providing there are no injuries or departures"
LOL re-read the last 7 words ....
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34462 on: Today at 04:31:35 pm
The key to this window being closed for us is Naby Keita in my opinion. If he doesnt sign a new deal then with 1 year left on his contract I think we would be open to selling him. If a deal is done to sell him then I think we move in the market.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34463 on: Today at 04:37:28 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:31:35 pm
The key to this window being closed for us is Naby Keita in my opinion. If he doesnt sign a new deal then with 1 year left on his contract I think we would be open to selling him. If a deal is done to sell him then I think we move in the market.

Think the problem is getting somebody to buy him.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34464 on: Today at 04:44:54 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Not seen the interview but I'm watching ssn and on the yellow ticker it states  "Jurgen Klopp tells sky sports news that Liverpool will not make any more signings in this transfer window providing there are no injuries or departures"

Morton is going on loan isnt he?
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #34465 on: Today at 06:54:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:52 pm
Not to piss on all your chips...

What happened to footyinsider 1 to 246? What are they saying?
