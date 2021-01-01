« previous next »
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
elsewhere:
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?
Nuneç
Machae

Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
elsewhere:
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Shteve McClaren calls him Nunesh
amir87

Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
elsewhere:
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Nuno for manager.
PaulF

Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
Fordy:
You like Kebabs. Stop posting shite from Twitter.
Decent player kebabs. Turns too slowly to play our system. Pita though .
Hazell

Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
elsewhere:
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?

Heard FSG are planning to sell Salah to Man City in order finance a new musical, No No Nunes. Those Boston-ites just don't learn.
Ghost Town

Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Hazell:
Heard FSG are planning to sell Salah to Man City in order finance a new musical, No No Nunes. Those Boston-ites just don't learn.
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)
RayPhilAlan

Today at 12:16:54 am
elsewhere:
First Nunez, then Nunes, who's next?
I remember in 2013 we brought in Iago and Tiago and I was hoping Thiago would be next. Only took about 7 more years for him to finally join. I expect it will be the same with all the other Nunezes.
newterp

Today at 12:21:19 am
Ghost Town:
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)

Maybe he's a fan of Babe Ruth*



*not Baby Ruth
TepidT2O

Today at 02:58:59 am
Is Bellingham actually any good??
G Richards

Today at 05:06:55 am
Yes. There have been a few write ups and analysis pieces. Basically he can do anything in midfield, and could be shaped to be a great player for us for years to come.

At 19 yrs old its not perfect, and theres still some improvement to come. The price he would demand is ridiculous, but thats what you have to do for that sort of player nowadays.

I hope we are in for him for next summer. Bellingham, Elliott, Jones and Carvalho is a smashing crop of young midfielders. They can pressure the old guard and increasingly get more and more minutes as time waits for no man.

Apart from James Milner, obviously!
elsewhere

Today at 07:06:36 am
dirkster

Today at 07:13:02 am
Ghost Town:
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)
Haha I remember that episode. T H Houghton was the guest author wasn't he?!
Tobez

Today at 08:06:46 am
PaulF:
Decent player kebabs. Turns too slowly to play our system. Pita though .

Think some people still want us to buy Adana Traore.
Hazell

Today at 08:12:22 am
Ghost Town:
Either you're a big fan of early 20th-century theatre (and why not, it was great), or a big fan of Frasier (ditto), but either way that story is not quite true ;)

It was for another play I think?

But I do like saying No No Nanette. Preferably in a Niles Crane voice.
